ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Premier League

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur. Premier League. The City GroundAttendance: Attendance29,296.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Bayer Leverkusen agree season-long loan deal for Chelsea winger

Bayer Leverkusen have agreed a season-long loan deal with Chelsea for winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. Hudson-Odoi is expected to fly to Germany on Monday for a medical. The move was in danger of collapse 24 hours ago as Leverkusen wanted an option inserted in the deal, but Chelsea only wanted a straight loan. It will be the first time the forward has been loaned out by the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Boyle
SkySports

Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth: Rampant Reds equal Premier League record win

Liverpool got their season off and running in devastating fashion, equalling the Premier League's biggest victory with a 9-0 demolition of Bournemouth at Anfield. Monday's defeat at Manchester United confirmed Liverpool's worst start to a Premier League season in a decade but the rampant Reds swiftly put the record straight, matching United's 9-0 victory over Ipswich in 1995 to kick-start their campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Club#Sky Sports#Saudi Arabian#Hibs Boyd Walker#Scottish Premiership
SkySports

Super League

Super League: Hull hand relegated Toulouse 38-12 defeat in ruthless seven-try display. Hull made sure they gave their fans at least one more win to cheer about this season as they dismissed bottom side Toulouse, winning 38-12 at the MKM Stadium. The Black and Whites came into the Betfred Super...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SkySports

Chelsea weighing up a late move for Wilfried Zaha - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Chelsea are weighing up a late move for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha. Paul Pogba's brother, Mathias, has vowed to reveal 'explosive' information about the Juventus midfielder in a bizarre video posted on Twitter. Under-pressure Aston Villa manager Steven...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Antonio Conte: Tottenham's resurgence underpinned by continuity

Zero points. That is what Tottenham had to show from home matches against Southampton and Wolves and a trip to Chelsea in the Premier League last season - nothing. Fast forward to the current campaign and Spurs have earned seven points from those same fixtures, with their unbeaten start to the campaign shining a spotlight on this multi-faceted team Antonio Conte continues to sculpt.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Millwall 0-1 Reading: Naby Sarr steers Royals to top of the Championship

A debut goal from Naby Sarr was enough to take Reading to the top of the Championship as they beat Millwall 1-0 at The Den. The former Huddersfield man's first-half header proved to be the winner in an intriguing tussle which saw the impressive Royals become the first side to come away from Millwall with victory this season.
SOCCER
SkySports

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester: Raheem Sterling scores twice and Conor Gallagher sent off as Blues beat Foxes

Raheem Sterling ignited his Chelsea career with a virtuoso second-half performance that inspired the 10-man Blues to victory at home to Leicester. Both teams came into the game on the back of disappointing defeats the previous weekend and Thomas Tuchel, who was forced to watch the game from the stands thanks to his touchline ban, responded by tweaking his formation, if not the personnel within it.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Brighton 1-0 Leeds: Pascal Gross maintains Seagulls' sharp start to Premier League season

Brighton maintained their fantastic start to the season as Pascal Gross scored in a 1-0 win over Leeds, who were criticised for "freestyling" by boss Jesse Marsch. It was looking like another one of those days for Brighton in front of goal after squandering multiple chances but Gross showed the required calmness on 66 minutes to slide his dominant side in front.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Blackpool 3-3 Bristol City: Theo Corbeanu snatches late draw for Tangerines

Theo Corbeanu's last-gasp strike earned a share of the spoils as Blackpool claimed a pulsating 3-3 Championship draw against Bristol City at Bloomfield Road. In a topsy-turvy game, Nigel Pearson's side twice came from behind before going in front at 3-2 and, just as they looked to have pinched all three points, the hosts nabbed a sixth and final goal at the death through Corbeanu.
SOCCER
SkySports

Man City 4-2 Crystal Palace: Erling Haaland hat-trick inspires ruthless comeback in Premier League thriller

Erling Haaland scored a 19-minute hat-trick to inspire a ruthless Manchester City comeback, coming from 2-0 down at half-time to beat Crystal Palace 4-2 in the Premier League. The striker netted his first goals at the Etihad since he signed for £51m from Borussia Dortmund earlier in the summer, taking his overall tally to six goals in four league games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Watford 2-3 QPR: Albert Adomah scores winner in five-goal thriller

Substitute Albert Adomah's goal sealed a 3-2 win for QPR that ended Watford's unbeaten start to the Championship season. Ilias Chair and Chris Willock were also on target for Michael Beale's side, who won for the first time away from Loftus Road under their new head coach. Ken Sema and...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy