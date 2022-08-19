Read full article on original website
SkySports
Premier League
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur. Premier League. The City GroundAttendance: Attendance29,296.
SkySports
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham: Harry Kane scores 200th and 201st career league goals in hard-fought win
Harry Kane scored a goal in each half, and had a penalty saved, as Tottenham secured a hard-fought 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Super Sunday, with the striker praising his team-mates for "grinding out" another three points. The England captain scored the 200th league goal...
SkySports
Melissa Reddy on Liverpool's midfield issues: Is the transfer window the solution or something else?
In the build-up to equalling the Premier League record for the biggest-ever victory, Jurgen Klopp had admitted his public stance on not needing to solve Liverpool's midfield issues in the transfer market was incorrect. While the 9-0 annihilation of Bournemouth was most welcome, highlighting the professional pride and fight in...
SkySports
Callum Hudson-Odoi: Bayer Leverkusen agree season-long loan deal for Chelsea winger
Bayer Leverkusen have agreed a season-long loan deal with Chelsea for winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. Hudson-Odoi is expected to fly to Germany on Monday for a medical. The move was in danger of collapse 24 hours ago as Leverkusen wanted an option inserted in the deal, but Chelsea only wanted a straight loan. It will be the first time the forward has been loaned out by the club.
SkySports
Nick Pope exclusive interview: Newcastle goalkeeper discusses his new club, England hopes and Burger King fame
Of all the hundreds of millions of pounds the new owners have invested in Newcastle's squad since taking over, the £10m they spent on Nick Pope may prove to be the shrewdest acquisition of them all. The goalkeeper, who arrived from Burnley over the summer, is slowly getting used...
SkySports
Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth: Rampant Reds equal Premier League record win
Liverpool got their season off and running in devastating fashion, equalling the Premier League's biggest victory with a 9-0 demolition of Bournemouth at Anfield. Monday's defeat at Manchester United confirmed Liverpool's worst start to a Premier League season in a decade but the rampant Reds swiftly put the record straight, matching United's 9-0 victory over Ipswich in 1995 to kick-start their campaign.
SkySports
Paul Merson Says: Making Martin Odegaard Arsenal captain could be a masterstroke from Mikel Arteta
In his latest Sky Sports column, Paul Merson discusses Arsenal's perfect start to the season and explains why the decision to make Martin Odegaard captain could be a masterstroke from Mikel Arteta. The Sky Sports pundit also discusses Aston Villa's poor start to the season and provides his reasons as...
SkySports
Erling Haaland warns there is more to come after first Man City Premier League hat-trick
Erling Haaland warned there is much more to come after his first Premier League hat-trick helped Manchester City overcome a two-goal deficit to beat Crystal Palace 4-2 on Saturday. City signed Haaland from Borussia Dortmund seeking as close to a guarantee of goals as they could get, and when they...
SkySports
Super League
Super League: Hull hand relegated Toulouse 38-12 defeat in ruthless seven-try display. Hull made sure they gave their fans at least one more win to cheer about this season as they dismissed bottom side Toulouse, winning 38-12 at the MKM Stadium. The Black and Whites came into the Betfred Super...
SkySports
Chelsea weighing up a late move for Wilfried Zaha - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Chelsea are weighing up a late move for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha. Paul Pogba's brother, Mathias, has vowed to reveal 'explosive' information about the Juventus midfielder in a bizarre video posted on Twitter. Under-pressure Aston Villa manager Steven...
SkySports
Antonio Conte: Tottenham's resurgence underpinned by continuity
Zero points. That is what Tottenham had to show from home matches against Southampton and Wolves and a trip to Chelsea in the Premier League last season - nothing. Fast forward to the current campaign and Spurs have earned seven points from those same fixtures, with their unbeaten start to the campaign shining a spotlight on this multi-faceted team Antonio Conte continues to sculpt.
SkySports
Charlie Wyke says Man Utd's Christian Eriksen inspired him to return to football after cardiac arrest
Charlie Wyke says Christian Eriksen's return to action following a cardiac arrest last summer has inspired him to follow in his footsteps. Wigan striker Wyke collapsed when his heart stopped beating for four minutes during a training session in November. In an incredible twist of fate, Wigan manager Leam Richardson...
SkySports
Millwall 0-1 Reading: Naby Sarr steers Royals to top of the Championship
A debut goal from Naby Sarr was enough to take Reading to the top of the Championship as they beat Millwall 1-0 at The Den. The former Huddersfield man's first-half header proved to be the winner in an intriguing tussle which saw the impressive Royals become the first side to come away from Millwall with victory this season.
SkySports
Chelsea 2-1 Leicester: Raheem Sterling scores twice and Conor Gallagher sent off as Blues beat Foxes
Raheem Sterling ignited his Chelsea career with a virtuoso second-half performance that inspired the 10-man Blues to victory at home to Leicester. Both teams came into the game on the back of disappointing defeats the previous weekend and Thomas Tuchel, who was forced to watch the game from the stands thanks to his touchline ban, responded by tweaking his formation, if not the personnel within it.
SkySports
Brighton 1-0 Leeds: Pascal Gross maintains Seagulls' sharp start to Premier League season
Brighton maintained their fantastic start to the season as Pascal Gross scored in a 1-0 win over Leeds, who were criticised for "freestyling" by boss Jesse Marsch. It was looking like another one of those days for Brighton in front of goal after squandering multiple chances but Gross showed the required calmness on 66 minutes to slide his dominant side in front.
SkySports
Blackpool 3-3 Bristol City: Theo Corbeanu snatches late draw for Tangerines
Theo Corbeanu's last-gasp strike earned a share of the spoils as Blackpool claimed a pulsating 3-3 Championship draw against Bristol City at Bloomfield Road. In a topsy-turvy game, Nigel Pearson's side twice came from behind before going in front at 3-2 and, just as they looked to have pinched all three points, the hosts nabbed a sixth and final goal at the death through Corbeanu.
SkySports
Champions League, Europa League, Conference League fixtures: Schedule, fixtures, kick-off times
Liverpool will meet Rangers twice in eight days in the Champions League as the fixture list for all three European competitions are released. Jurgen Klopp's men will meet Rangers in back-to-back fixtures in the middle of October in Group A. The two sides come face to face at Anfield on...
SkySports
Man City 4-2 Crystal Palace: Erling Haaland hat-trick inspires ruthless comeback in Premier League thriller
Erling Haaland scored a 19-minute hat-trick to inspire a ruthless Manchester City comeback, coming from 2-0 down at half-time to beat Crystal Palace 4-2 in the Premier League. The striker netted his first goals at the Etihad since he signed for £51m from Borussia Dortmund earlier in the summer, taking his overall tally to six goals in four league games.
SkySports
Watford 2-3 QPR: Albert Adomah scores winner in five-goal thriller
Substitute Albert Adomah's goal sealed a 3-2 win for QPR that ended Watford's unbeaten start to the Championship season. Ilias Chair and Chris Willock were also on target for Michael Beale's side, who won for the first time away from Loftus Road under their new head coach. Ken Sema and...
SkySports
The Hundred: Manchester Originals take emphatic victory over Birmingham Phoenix at Edgbaston
Manchester Originals defeated Birmingham Phoenix as they secured a dominant victory at Edgbaston. The Originals left Phoenix needing to reach a target of 155 after winning the toss and choosing to bat first. Phil Salt made the major contribution to the Manchester team's 154 for six wickets total, scoring 56...
