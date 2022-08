LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 29, 2022) — It’s time to hustle, hit and win! University of Kentucky's football season opens Saturday, Sept. 3, with a game against the Miami University RedHawks. This game will mark the first time this season that some UK parking permit holders will need to relocate their vehicles to make way for Wildcat football fans.

