Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMJ.com
Lisbon man killed in E-bicycle crash, alcohol suspected
State Troopers say they suspect alcohol use played a part in a fatal bicycle crash in Columbiana County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Ernest Wengerd of Lisbon was thrown from his bicycle when it overturned along Depot Road in Center Township just after midnight Sunday. Troopers say...
WFMJ.com
Hearing delayed for trucker accused of crashing into Columbiana offices
The Florida man accused of driving his truck over the Columbiana traffic circle and into offices on South Main Street has been granted permission from a judge to delay a court hearing scheduled for Monday afternoon. The attorney for 24-year-old Christopher Reynolds filed a motion to continue the preliminary hearing,...
WFMJ.com
Driver life-flighted after truck crashes on Route 11
One man was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Youngstown after his pickup truck crashed along Route 11 north of Cortland. Rescue squads from three communities responded to a report of a pickup truck crash on Route 11 in Trumbull County Monday morning. A 9-1-1 caller reported seeing...
WFMJ.com
Multi-vehicle crash slows traffic on Route 224 in Canfield
The Mahoning County Sheriff is investigating a three-vehicle crash along a busy highway in Canfield. Dispatchers got a call about the accident along the westbound lanes of Route 224 west of Tippecanoe Road shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday. The caller reported that airbags were deployed. Traffic in the area had...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMJ.com
Court hearing set Monday for murder at Youngstown gas station
Youngstown Police say a video arraignment is set for Monday for the suspect accused of shooting a man at a North Side gas station before driving him to police headquarters late Friday. Jacques Peterman-Oliver, 45, of Youngstown remains in the Mahoning County jail on a murder charge. He was arrested...
WFMJ.com
YSU issues alert for wanted police escapee
Youngstown State University has informed members of the campus community to be on the watch for a man wanted by police. The university sent out a text alert on Sunday saying at a man being treated at Mercy Hospital escaped from police custody. Police identify the suspect as 23-year-old Mohammed...
WFMJ.com
Resurfacing projects starting on six Mahoning Co. roads Monday
Resurfacing work is scheduled to begin Monday on six roads in Mahoning County. The work is expected to continue through October. The following projects are scheduled to get underway:. Center Street from 12th Street to State Route 14. 12th Street from Middletown Road to State Route 14. Bedell Road from...
WFMJ.com
Auto theft suspect wanted in Hubbard, Brookfield, Farrell
Brookfield, Hubbard, and Farrell Police Departments are searching for a man who allegedly stole multiple vehicles. In the last two weeks, 46-year-old Wayne Scott Sailar allegedly led Brookfield and Farrell police on four vehicle pursuits. According to Brookfield Township Police Department's Facebook page, Sailar may be driving a stolen dark...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMJ.com
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by SUV
A pedestrian was struck by an SUV Saturday morning on State Route 46 at milepost 18 in Mecca Township. 33-year-old Robert Petrus of Broadview Heights was walking northbound on the southbound berm on SR 46. He walked into the roadway and was struck by a 2008 Lexis SUV operated by...
WFMJ.com
Warren man sentenced for keeping bruised, underfed 5-year-old in basement
A Warren man has been sentenced to eighteen years in prison after police found an emaciated five-year-old boy being kept in a basement and bruised from head to toe. James Jethroe, 34, appeared in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on Friday, where he pleaded guilty to eight counts of child endangering.
WFMJ.com
OVI checkpoint announced for State Route 7 in Mahoning County
An OVI checkpoint will be held Saturday night from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on State Route 7 in Mahoning County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Boardman Township Police Department announced the location of the checkpoint Saturday morning. Saturation patrols will be held in conjunction with the checkpoint to...
WFMJ.com
Suspect arrested after Friday morning lockdown at Ursuline High School
Youngstown Police have confirmed that one suspect has been arrested after allegedly posing as an Ursuline High School student Friday morning. The school was locked down Friday morning after a suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Andru Davis allegedly entered the school pretending to be a student. According to principal, Matt...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMJ.com
Suspect arrested for fatal shooting at Youngstown gas station
The man who investigators say drove a shooting victim to Youngstown Police headquarters is now charged with the murder of that victim. Detectives charged 45-year-old Jacques Peterman-Oliver late Friday after they say he drove a 36-year-old wounded man to YPD HQ where that victim died. Police learned that the shooting...
WFMJ.com
Woman dies after being shot in 18-hour Austintown standoff
The woman who was shot by a state trooper in an 18-hour standoff in Austintown has passed away after being on life support. Police sources tell 21 News that 31-year-old Imonie Hackett passed away at a medical facility in Cleveland on Thursday while on life support. In late July, officers...
WFMJ.com
Roads in Niles temporarily without water
Two roads in Niles are temporarily without water. An advisory sent out Saturday morning by the city of Niles says part of Robbins and Hartzell Avenues will be without water until further notice. It is unclear when the water will be back on.
WFMJ.com
Detroit drug trafficker arrested, firearms seized in New Castle
Pennsylvania Attorney General, Josh Shapiro has announced on Friday the arrest of two individuals in New Castle as part of an investigation of drug trafficking in Lawrence County. The six-month investigation was conducted by the Office of the Attorney General's Bureau of Narcotics and resulted in the arrest of Dennis...
WFMJ.com
Hagan for state senate sign burned in Youngstown, Rulli claims it was an inside job
A political sign in support of a candidate for an Ohio Senate seat was vandalized Sunday. Democratic candidate Bob Hagan posted a picture of the burning sign on Twitter. He said the picture of the sign was sent to him by someone that lives nearby and put the fire out.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | August 29th
Vindicator file photo / August 30, 1994 | Veteran Struthers band member Robbie Baber, 15, gives some words of encouragement to 1st year member Ryan Coffey, 13, before the band takes the field at Canfield’s Band Night 28 years ago. August 29. 1997: A "significant" number of employees at...
WFMJ.com
Trumbull Animal Welfare League seizing roosters, hens from Farmdale home
The Animal Welfare League (AWL) of Trumbull County is currently conducting a search warrant at a home on Saddler Krohler Road in Farmdale. AWL Director, Lori Shandor tells 21 News agents are primarily seizing roosters and hens and possibly some dogs. Shandor tells us that AWL is currently working with...
Comments / 0