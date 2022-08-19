Read full article on original website
City leaders to hold panel discussion on Shreveport Real-Time Crime Center
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport will host a panel discussion Wednesday to provide the public with a better understanding of the Real Time Crime Center. Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith, Chief Technology Officer Keith Hanson, and Real Time Crime Center Manager Kevin Thomas will be present for the discussion and to answer questions about center operations.
BCPD sergeant, police union president arrested in federal investigation
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City police officer is in custody following his arrest Sunday as part of an ongoing federal investigation into the police union, according to the Bossier City Police Department. According to a statement released by BCPD early Sunday evening, Sergeant Harold “BJ” Sanford...
Mystery fire destroys vehicle near Oil City
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies are looking for answers after a car was engulfed in flames near Oil City late Sunday night. Around 11:50 p.m., the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call to the scene on Clyde Place Vivian Rd. near Hwy 170, northeast of Oil City. Deputies found the car fully engulfed in fire when they arrived.
Missing Keithville boy found; CPSO investigating
KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a 12-year-old boy last seen late Saturday night was found late Sunday afternoon, 11 hours after he went missing. According to CPSO, the pre-teen was last seen near his home in the 6800 block of Colquitt Road...
One dies in Red River Parish deputy-involved shooting
RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting late Saturday afternoon in Red River Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. Maxie George, 67, of Coushatta, died during an interaction with law enforcement on US Highway 71 in Red River Parish, according to troopers.
Shreveport police investigate Sunday-afternoon shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are at the scene of an early-afternoon shooting in the Highland neighborhood. Just after 1 p.m., SPD officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Triple JJJ convenience store at the intersection of Stoner and Creswell Avenues. According to police, when they...
Shreveport health officials say expect a different flu season
SPD looking for suspects in Myrtle Street shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is looking for two men wanted in connection with a shooting that injured a woman Sunday. Police were called to the 2600 block of Myrtle Avenue to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 32-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.
Shreveport business owner catches equipment theft on camera
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A robbery was captured on surveillance footage Thursday morning, and now a Shreveport business owner is sharing the footage in hopes that someone can identify the man in the video. The owner of Quality Outdoor Power Equipment on Mansfield Road says the robbery happened between...
Shreveport: Woman fights for life after late morning stabbing
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are at the scene of a late morning stabbing in southwest Shreveport. Just before 11 a.m. Saturday, SPD officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 2700 block of Stanberry Drive. When they arrived, officers found a 36-year-old woman suffering from stab...
Texarkana firefighters to participate in 9/11 memorial stair climb in Dallas
A group of Texarkana firefighters are preparing to join others across the nation to honor those killed on 9/11. Seven volunteers from the Texarkana, Texas fire Department will participate in the stair climb.
1 arrested in Texarkana gas station shooting
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Texarkana man is behind bars after a shooting outside a gas station Sunday morning. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department arrested 22-year-old Timothy Noble of Texarkana on Thursday just after 5:00 p.m. on a felony warrant in connection with a shooting on the morning of August 21.
LSU Health Shreveport doctor recommends vaccinations ahead of active flu season
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Health officials at LSU Health Shreveport expect a resurgence of the flu in the coming winter months. COVID-19 has been public health enemy number one in the United States; Dr. John Vanchiere with LSUHS says the efforts to stop the spread of COVID have also led to lighter flu seasons over the past two years.
Sponsored Content: Bear Creek Smokehouse to host a Pat Green Benefit concert
(Loving Living Local) – Bear Creek Smokehouse is hosting an outdoor Pat Green Benefit Concert on Saturday, September 10 in Marshall, Texas to benefit Hannah House Ministries. Hannah House Maternity Home is a faith-based ministry that focuses on life. They help change the lives of the women that come...
Thunderstorms likely Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will start the day with dry weather with some sun early, but the chance of thunderstorms will increase late this morning into the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s and low 90s for much of this week. Storms develop rapidly by the middle...
Sunday Night Sports Blitz: August 28, 2022
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – On this week’s edition of the Sunday Night Sports Blitz, we preview Carthage’s quest back to the Dome, bring you our Top 6 Plays on NBC6 and reveal our next Rebath Game of the Week. You can catch the Sunday Night Sports Blitz...
