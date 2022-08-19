ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Liverpool v Newcastle United

Liverpool may need to monitor Harvey Elliott, who was replaced at half-time against Bournemouth as a precaution, though boss Jurgen Klopp is optimistic the midfielder will be available. Diogo Jota, Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate, Thiago, Caoimhin Kelleher and Calvin Ramsay remain sidelined. Darwin Nunez completes a three-game suspension. Newcastle's record...
BBC

Liverpool fans pay tribute to Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Thousands of football fans have paid tribute to nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot inside her home. Applause rang out in the ninth minute of Liverpool's game at Anfield, while fans sang You'll Never Walk Alone. Merseyside Police issued an appeal for information before the match started with Bournemouth. Two...
