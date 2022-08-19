Judge: Democrat can seek PSC seat for district that includes Athens

A judge says Democrat Patty Durand can be on the ballot for the November election for a seat on the Georgia Public Service Commission. There had been questions about her residency in the District she’s running to represent, the PSC district that includes Athens. The post is now held by Jefferson Republican Tim Echols.

From the AJC…

In a 31-page ruling, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Melynee Leftridge found that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s decision to reject the findings of an administrative law judge and disqualify Durand before the primary was flawed.

“The Secretary of State’s rejection of those findings is thus clearly erroneous, considering the reliable, probative and substantial evidence contained in the record,” Leftridge wrote.

PSC seats are voted on statewide, but Georgia law requires that candidates live within the boundaries of their district for 12 months prior to an election.

©2022 Cox Media Group