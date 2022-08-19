Hackensack stands up for breweries, pushes back on new 'handcuffs' limiting events

HACKENSACK — The City Council this week voiced its support for the city’s breweries as they reckon with new state restrictions on their ability to hold events, like trivia and music nights, host private parties and work with food trucks and vendors.

A resolution passed by the council Monday opposes the new conditions placed on brewery licenses by the state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control and calls for New Jersey lawmakers to work with breweries to develop “smart and fair law revisions” to guide the industry.

“The breweries have just been a wonderful addition to the town. They’re bringing a lot of life to the city,” said Kathleen Canestrino, the deputy mayor. “In this economy, we’re trying to help our local businesses thrive.”

The ruling by the ABC limits microbreweries to 25 on-site activities, 52 private parties and 12 off-site events, like festivals and town celebrations, per year. Collaborations between breweries and food vendors or food trucks are also prohibited.

It also placed limits on what type of live or recorded music can be played and how many televisions can be on at the same time. If there are more than two TVs, the extra screens can only be used to display information about the brewery, according to the ruling.

Hackensack is home to two breweries — The Alementary Brewing Company, which opened on Voorhis Lane in 2016, and Hackensack Brewing Company, which opened a few blocks away on Johnson Avenue three years later.

The breweries have drawn new people to the city, and since they don’t serve food, have helped bring business to other nearby restaurants, Canestrino said. Over the years, they've hosted community events and fundraisers for local charities.

“They’ve been such a positive aspect of our growing city, we want to see them not only remain in business, but grow and prosper,” she said. “We really don’t understand why more handcuffs are being applied to them. They abide by the rules, they do a great job. It doesn’t seem fair."

Hackensack’s resolution demonstrates the city’s support for its small businesses, Mayor John Labrosse said.

The conditions “place unnecessary restrictions on small business owners and discourage their positive engagement with the communities they serve,” he said.

The ABC’s ruling was first announced in 2018 but was put on hold while the agency researched how the regulations would affect the industry and its customers. Before the ruling, which went into effect July 1, breweries could hold an unlimited number of events.

The state’s breweries have pushed back against the restrictions with petitions and tongue-in-cheek memes voicing their displeasure.

But the ABC has defended the ruling as a way of balancing the interests of breweries with those of restaurant and bar owners, who must pay hefty fees for liquor licenses.

Last week, a bipartisan group of lawmakers in Trenton introduced legislation that aims to ease the ABC's restrictions. The bill would eliminate elements of the special ruling, including the limits on special and private events a brewery can host, and restrictions on breweries collaborating with food vendors or selling coffee and other non-alcoholic drinks on site.

In an Aug. 11 letter to Gov. Phil Murphy, state Sen. Gordon Johnson, a co-sponsor of the bill, urged Murphy to suspend the restrictions and work with the Legislature on reforms.

The conditions “are troubling and place the future of craft breweries in New Jersey in jeopardy,” he wrote. “In many instances the consequences of the ruling may lead to employee layoffs and brewery closures. In the short term, these conditions will lead to severe penalties, even license revocations, for unknowingly violating the new rules.”