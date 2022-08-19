ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Annette Taddeo adds 22 endorsements from Miami-Dade to CD 27 bid

‘No one knows their community like local elected leaders.’. On the eve of Primary Election Day, state Sen. Annette Taddeo announced 22 new endorsements from Miami-Dade, the county she has represented in the state Senate and which she hopes to continue representing in Congress. Taddeo’s campaign for CD 27 said...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

On eve of Democratic Primary, Charlie Crist eyes contest with Ron DeSantis

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist is confident headed into Tuesday night. “It feels good. It really feels good right now,” Crist said, regarding his mindset about Election Day. Crist delivered a final assertion of his readiness for a fall battle against incumbent Ron DeSantis duringa relaxed Zoom meeting with...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belle Glade, FL
City
Pembroke Pines, FL
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tamarac, FL
State
Washington State
City
Trinity, FL
City
Margate, FL
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Final poll: Charlie Crist headed to victory in Florida Democratic Primary for Governor

It's not even close, according to St. Pete Polls. A closing poll of likely Democratic Primary voters shows Charlie Crist in position to win. St. Pete Polls conducted its final survey ahead of the Democratic Primary on who voters intend to choose as the Democratic nominee. More than 59% said Crist, the former Republican Governor-turned-Democratic Congressman. Almost 30% said Nikki Fried, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis blasts ‘lockdowner’ Nikki Fried ahead of Cabinet meeting

Fried calls DeSantis a 'tyrant.' He shoots back on national TV. Before a Cabinet meeting in Tallahassee Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared on Fox and Friends, where he offered some General Election messaging — and a few zingers aimed at one of his potential opponents. Asked about Agriculture Commissioner...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Trio of Democrats running for Attorney General nomination

The Democratic Primary for Attorney General will be decided Tuesday, wrapping up a 2022 cycle where the race to oppose Ashley Moody was largely under the radar. Characterized by slow fundraising compared to the incumbent — whose political machine continued to churn through the summer unencumbered by a Primary — the three qualified candidates go into Tuesday with little indication of who the winner of the race might be.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alcee Hastings
floridapolitics.com

Florida Cabinet approves anti-‘woke investments’ rule for state pension plan

‘Things like the World Economic Forum, those policies are dead on arrival in the state of Florida.’. The Florida Cabinet is moving forward with restrictions against “woke investments.”. Gov. Ron DeSantis has made environmental, social and governance criteria (ESG) the latest front in his battle against socially conscious culture,...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Fear and grievance in the Mahoning Valley

'Don’t just sit back and let the left eat your lunch. Go on offense.'. More than a thousand chairs were lined up in long neat rows, in a Girard, Ohio, ballroom. Organizers had laid out placards reading “Unite & Win” on each one, alternating in navy blue and red. A disco ball hung above the lectern.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Midterm Election#Democratic
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Battleground Florida host Evan Donovan to leave WFLA

Donovan anchors News Channel 8 Today on weekend mornings, hosting the Sunday morning political show Battleground Florida. Tampa Bay political reporter Evan Donovan will be leaving his role at WFLA to “take the next step in his journalism career,” the channel’s assistant news director Chris Ford announced in an email Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Mark Glass named permanent FDLE Commissioner

Glass has been serving on an interim basis since May. The Florida Cabinet has approved Mark Glass as Commissioner of the Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), formalizing a role he’s held on an acting basis since May. Glass replaced former Commissioner Rick Swearingen, who departed FDLE after 38 years...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Ten veterans named to the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame

The Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame recognizes veterans for their civic and business accomplishments. The Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductees has been set. The Cabinet on Tuesday signed off on the names of 10 veterans who were chosen for induction into the state’s military...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
floridapolitics.com

Enrollment in Medicaid continues to grow, but economists predict $1.25B surplus

The extension of the public health emergency is driving the increases in enrollment and decreases in state costs. Florida’s Medicaid program continues to grow as more residents are expected to turn to the safety net program for health coverage. But despite a projected rise in enrollment, state economists say the growth will not cause a major budget disruption for state legislators this year.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy