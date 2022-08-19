Read full article on original website
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.23.22 — Happy Election Day!
Coffee is for closers. So is Sunburn, your morning rundown of Florida politics. Take a moment to look at The County Election by George Bingham. Bingham painted a series of canvasses celebrating elections in newly created states along the Western frontier. Here, gathered around the polling place is a crowd...
It’s not the party, it’s the after party: A running list of where Florida candidates will be celebrating on Primary night
Events will be happening all over the state. After a raucous election cycle, it’s time for the endgame. Campaigns are planning their after-parties. Many events won’t achieve that aspiration, but if there’s no chance to raise a glass, those involved in politics will at least want to share a drink.
Annette Taddeo adds 22 endorsements from Miami-Dade to CD 27 bid
‘No one knows their community like local elected leaders.’. On the eve of Primary Election Day, state Sen. Annette Taddeo announced 22 new endorsements from Miami-Dade, the county she has represented in the state Senate and which she hopes to continue representing in Congress. Taddeo’s campaign for CD 27 said...
On eve of Democratic Primary, Charlie Crist eyes contest with Ron DeSantis
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist is confident headed into Tuesday night. “It feels good. It really feels good right now,” Crist said, regarding his mindset about Election Day. Crist delivered a final assertion of his readiness for a fall battle against incumbent Ron DeSantis duringa relaxed Zoom meeting with...
Final poll: Charlie Crist headed to victory in Florida Democratic Primary for Governor
It's not even close, according to St. Pete Polls. A closing poll of likely Democratic Primary voters shows Charlie Crist in position to win. St. Pete Polls conducted its final survey ahead of the Democratic Primary on who voters intend to choose as the Democratic nominee. More than 59% said Crist, the former Republican Governor-turned-Democratic Congressman. Almost 30% said Nikki Fried, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner.
Ron DeSantis blasts ‘lockdowner’ Nikki Fried ahead of Cabinet meeting
Fried calls DeSantis a 'tyrant.' He shoots back on national TV. Before a Cabinet meeting in Tallahassee Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared on Fox and Friends, where he offered some General Election messaging — and a few zingers aimed at one of his potential opponents. Asked about Agriculture Commissioner...
Trio of Democrats running for Attorney General nomination
The Democratic Primary for Attorney General will be decided Tuesday, wrapping up a 2022 cycle where the race to oppose Ashley Moody was largely under the radar. Characterized by slow fundraising compared to the incumbent — whose political machine continued to churn through the summer unencumbered by a Primary — the three qualified candidates go into Tuesday with little indication of who the winner of the race might be.
Here’s Brunch, a pop-up, weekend email during the 2022 General Election — 8.21.22
Your Sunday buffet of Florida politics, food, culture & more. Good Sunday morning, and welcome back to “Brunch,” a pop-up newsletter about the 2022 campaign cycle in Florida. The winners should be known in less than sixty hours. Here’s to all the field organizers and GOTV geniuses who...
Poll: Aramis Ayala holds lead in Attorney General race but many voters remain uncommitted
Jim Lewis and Daniel Uhlfelder aren't far behind. Former Orange County State Attorney Aramis Ayala holds the edge in the Democratic Primary for Attorney General. But plenty of voters remain undecided heading into the Democratic Primary, according to St. Pete Polls. A final survey conducted for Florida Politics shows that...
Last Call for 8.22.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. More than 2.1 million Floridians have already cast their ballots ahead of Tuesday’s Primary Election. According to data posted to...
Florida Cabinet approves anti-‘woke investments’ rule for state pension plan
‘Things like the World Economic Forum, those policies are dead on arrival in the state of Florida.’. The Florida Cabinet is moving forward with restrictions against “woke investments.”. Gov. Ron DeSantis has made environmental, social and governance criteria (ESG) the latest front in his battle against socially conscious culture,...
Fear and grievance in the Mahoning Valley
'Don’t just sit back and let the left eat your lunch. Go on offense.'. More than a thousand chairs were lined up in long neat rows, in a Girard, Ohio, ballroom. Organizers had laid out placards reading “Unite & Win” on each one, alternating in navy blue and red. A disco ball hung above the lectern.
Personnel note: Battleground Florida host Evan Donovan to leave WFLA
Donovan anchors News Channel 8 Today on weekend mornings, hosting the Sunday morning political show Battleground Florida. Tampa Bay political reporter Evan Donovan will be leaving his role at WFLA to “take the next step in his journalism career,” the channel’s assistant news director Chris Ford announced in an email Tuesday.
Mark Glass named permanent FDLE Commissioner
Glass has been serving on an interim basis since May. The Florida Cabinet has approved Mark Glass as Commissioner of the Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), formalizing a role he’s held on an acting basis since May. Glass replaced former Commissioner Rick Swearingen, who departed FDLE after 38 years...
Ten veterans named to the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame
The Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame recognizes veterans for their civic and business accomplishments. The Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductees has been set. The Cabinet on Tuesday signed off on the names of 10 veterans who were chosen for induction into the state’s military...
Poll: Majority of GOP voters who already cast CD 15 ballots support Laurel Lee
The poll found support for Jackie Toledo plummeting. More than half the Republican voters who already cast ballots in Florida’s 15th Congressional District voted for Laurel Lee. That’s according to survey results from St. Pete Polls. The outfit conducted the poll for Florida Politics on Aug. 18, days...
Enrollment in Medicaid continues to grow, but economists predict $1.25B surplus
The extension of the public health emergency is driving the increases in enrollment and decreases in state costs. Florida’s Medicaid program continues to grow as more residents are expected to turn to the safety net program for health coverage. But despite a projected rise in enrollment, state economists say the growth will not cause a major budget disruption for state legislators this year.
