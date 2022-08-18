Read full article on original website
Finally, One Honest Doctor Comes Forward to Report the Death and Devastating Injuries Linked to the COVID-19 Vaccine
It's really that bad. I believe the COVID-19 vaccine is clearly the worst medical experiment and health care disaster in history. The results are all around us. Just tune in to the news. Or sports. Or TMZ. Celebrities, athletes, even doctors are dropping dead left and right — in numbers never seen in history.
Cancer symptoms: The warning sign at night that can feel ‘very heavy’
As we get older, it‘s more common to experience aches and pains. But unexplained pain could be a sign of something more serious. Unexplained weight loss – Small weight changes over time are quite normal, but if you lose a noticeable amount of weight without trying to, tell your doctor.
Sanford Health delays heart center construction
Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health has delayed construction of its new heart center, Inforum reported Aug. 22. Delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have postponed groundbreaking, which was expected to begin in spring 2022. A new construction timeline will be determined as plans progress, and the heart center remains a priority, Tiffany Lawrence, president and CEO of Sanford's Fargo region, told the newspaper.
Yale New Haven Health's solution to pharmacy tech shortages
A program developed in 2016 to combat the pharmacy technician shortage is "developing a pipeline of talent" for Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health, according to the health system's chief pharmacy officer and vice president. The 23-weekslong pharmacy technician training program recently removed a cost barrier for applicants outside of the...
Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center names Heather King president, COO
Bolivia, N.C.-based Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center selected Heather King as president and COO, according to an Aug. 16 news release. In the new role, Ms. King will implement strategic initiatives that align with the hospital's mission while leading overall hospital operations and collaborating with leaders, physician partners, and team members. She replaces Laurie Whalin, who began serving as the president and chief operating officer in 2021.
4 CMOs from top US hospitals on the best advice they've received
Medical chiefs from four of US News & World Report's best hospitals or health systems recently spoke with Becker's Hospital Review about the best advice they've received. Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length. Amy Williams, MD. Executive Dean of Practice at Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.):...
Oncology Institute, Blue Note Therapeutics partner on cancer-related digital mental health treatments
Cerritos, Calif.-based Oncology Institute and Blue Note Therapeutics have partnered to provide digital mental health treatment for cancer patients. Blue Note Therapeutics, a prescription digital therapeutics company, now offers Attune, the first cancer-specific prescription digital treatment for cancer-related mental health, to qualified Oncology Institute patients. Attune provides self-directed tools based...
A timeline of New York's polio case
New York state confirmed the first U.S. polio case in nearly a decade on July 21 in an unvaccinated man in Rockland County. Health experts have been urging immunizations among the unvaccinated, as some states have rates below 90 percent. Below is a timeline of the initial wastewater sample collections...
Viewpoint: Nursing homes must address infection control measures post-COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that the current design for nursing homes is not conducive to infection control, Kenneth Scott, MD, wrote in Forbes. CMS reported a total of 1,163,417 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 154,578 deaths among nursing home residents as of Aug. 7. Shared rooms and bathrooms in nursing homes make it challenging to prevent infections from spreading, Dr. Scott wrote.
Report calls for more study of racial, gender differences in heart disease symptoms
In a new report updating knowledge of cardiovascular disease symptoms, the American Heart Association highlights the importance race and gender play and calls for further study of these differences. The association's report was published Aug. 18 in Circulation. Chest pain is the most common symptom of a heart attack in...
Health informatics chief Dr. Peter Winkelstein says EHR, patient data exchange could work like smartphone apps
The seamless sharing of patient data has long been a goal of many in healthcare. Just ask Peter Winkelstein, MD. He has led the health informatics program at the University of Buffalo for 25 years. He is also chief medical information officer for Kaleida Health and UBMD Physicians' Group, both based in Buffalo, N.Y.
Hospital Sisters Health System hospital names Matthew Fry CEO
Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System appointed Matthew Fry as president and CEO of St. John's Hospital, also in Springfield, effective Sept. 19. Mr. Fry has served Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health for nearly a decade, according to an Aug. 19 news release shared with Becker's. He currently works as the assistant administrator and COO of Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland, Calif.
Florida medical center names chief physician executive
Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center named Rogerio Lilenbaum, MD, as its new senior vice president and chief physician executive. Dr. Lilenbaum previously held physician executive roles at New Haven, Conn.-based Yale Cancer Center, Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health and Cleveland Clinic, according to an Aug. 19 news release shared with Becker's. Most recently, he served as director of the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
Albany Medical Center to dedicate pavilion to former CEO
Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center Physicians Pavilion will be renamed the James J. Barba Physicians Pavilion in honor of the hospital's president emeritus. Mr. Barba was Albany Medical Center's fourth and longest-tenured president, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 19. He served as president and CEO from 1995 to 2020 and as chairman of the board of directors from 1994 to 2006.
Singing River Health System leaders push for sale of hospital
Gautier, Miss.-based Singing River Health System's administration is asking Jackson County leaders to sell the hospital, which has been owned by the county for almost a century, due to financial troubles, the Sun Herald reported Aug. 18. The hospital was valued at $158 million to $238 million by the Jackson,...
Allegheny Health System rolls out 'Work Your Way' staffing model
Citing a need to boost nurse hiring and retention, Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network has launched a new mobile internal staffing model. The new program, called Work Your Way, aims to provide greater work flexibility for nurses, surgical technologists and other employees, according to an Aug. 19 news release. Eligible workers...
