ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Sanford Health delays heart center construction

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health has delayed construction of its new heart center, Inforum reported Aug. 22. Delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have postponed groundbreaking, which was expected to begin in spring 2022. A new construction timeline will be determined as plans progress, and the heart center remains a priority, Tiffany Lawrence, president and CEO of Sanford's Fargo region, told the newspaper.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
beckershospitalreview.com

Yale New Haven Health's solution to pharmacy tech shortages

A program developed in 2016 to combat the pharmacy technician shortage is "developing a pipeline of talent" for Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health, according to the health system's chief pharmacy officer and vice president. The 23-weekslong pharmacy technician training program recently removed a cost barrier for applicants outside of the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Health#Medical Services#The Heart Tower#Ct#Siuh#Staten Islanders
beckershospitalreview.com

Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center names Heather King president, COO

Bolivia, N.C.-based Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center selected Heather King as president and COO, according to an Aug. 16 news release. In the new role, Ms. King will implement strategic initiatives that align with the hospital's mission while leading overall hospital operations and collaborating with leaders, physician partners, and team members. She replaces Laurie Whalin, who began serving as the president and chief operating officer in 2021.
BOLIVIA, NC
beckershospitalreview.com

4 CMOs from top US hospitals on the best advice they've received

Medical chiefs from four of US News & World Report's best hospitals or health systems recently spoke with Becker's Hospital Review about the best advice they've received. Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length. Amy Williams, MD. Executive Dean of Practice at Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.):...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Oncology Institute, Blue Note Therapeutics partner on cancer-related digital mental health treatments

Cerritos, Calif.-based Oncology Institute and Blue Note Therapeutics have partnered to provide digital mental health treatment for cancer patients. Blue Note Therapeutics, a prescription digital therapeutics company, now offers Attune, the first cancer-specific prescription digital treatment for cancer-related mental health, to qualified Oncology Institute patients. Attune provides self-directed tools based...
CERRITOS, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

A timeline of New York's polio case

New York state confirmed the first U.S. polio case in nearly a decade on July 21 in an unvaccinated man in Rockland County. Health experts have been urging immunizations among the unvaccinated, as some states have rates below 90 percent. Below is a timeline of the initial wastewater sample collections...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
beckershospitalreview.com

Viewpoint: Nursing homes must address infection control measures post-COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that the current design for nursing homes is not conducive to infection control, Kenneth Scott, MD, wrote in Forbes. CMS reported a total of 1,163,417 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 154,578 deaths among nursing home residents as of Aug. 7. Shared rooms and bathrooms in nursing homes make it challenging to prevent infections from spreading, Dr. Scott wrote.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospital Sisters Health System hospital names Matthew Fry CEO

Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System appointed Matthew Fry as president and CEO of St. John's Hospital, also in Springfield, effective Sept. 19. Mr. Fry has served Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health for nearly a decade, according to an Aug. 19 news release shared with Becker's. He currently works as the assistant administrator and COO of Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland, Calif.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
beckershospitalreview.com

Florida medical center names chief physician executive

Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center named Rogerio Lilenbaum, MD, as its new senior vice president and chief physician executive. Dr. Lilenbaum previously held physician executive roles at New Haven, Conn.-based Yale Cancer Center, Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health and Cleveland Clinic, according to an Aug. 19 news release shared with Becker's. Most recently, he served as director of the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
JUPITER, FL
beckershospitalreview.com

Albany Medical Center to dedicate pavilion to former CEO

Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center Physicians Pavilion will be renamed the James J. Barba Physicians Pavilion in honor of the hospital's president emeritus. Mr. Barba was Albany Medical Center's fourth and longest-tenured president, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 19. He served as president and CEO from 1995 to 2020 and as chairman of the board of directors from 1994 to 2006.
ALBANY, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

Singing River Health System leaders push for sale of hospital

Gautier, Miss.-based Singing River Health System's administration is asking Jackson County leaders to sell the hospital, which has been owned by the county for almost a century, due to financial troubles, the Sun Herald reported Aug. 18. The hospital was valued at $158 million to $238 million by the Jackson,...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
beckershospitalreview.com

Allegheny Health System rolls out 'Work Your Way' staffing model

Citing a need to boost nurse hiring and retention, Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network has launched a new mobile internal staffing model. The new program, called Work Your Way, aims to provide greater work flexibility for nurses, surgical technologists and other employees, according to an Aug. 19 news release. Eligible workers...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy