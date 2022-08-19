Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Over 126,000 signed petition requesting LA to pay market rents to hotels to house homeless people in their vacant roomsVictorLos Angeles, CA
Snoop Dogg Is Attempting To Take Over the Breakfast Game With His Brand of Cereal Snoop LoopzLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CASaurabhLos Angeles, CA
San Pedro Fish Market's Huge Seafood Platter Is The Perfect Excuse To IndulgeLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
These Are the Best Pancakes in CaliforniaLet's Eat LAManhattan Beach, CA
Related
hypebeast.com
Kobe Bryant's Famed Nike Kobe 6 "Prelude" Will Reportedly Return in Protro Form
Since Kobe Bryant’s estate and rekindled their partnership back in March, fans of the Mamba have been anxiously awaiting more releases of his beloved signature sneakers. The “Mambacita Sweet 16” touched down in April and DeMar DeRozan inked a four-year deal to remain the face of the Kobe line in August, but things have remained somewhat quiet since then — at least until now. Rumors and reports of the Kobe 6 “Prelude” coming back have begun swirling, and its comeback would be a fitting one as it’s celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2022.
NBA・
hypebeast.com
Multicolor Scribbles Hit the Jordan Zion 2
The 2022-2023 NBA season is just around the corner and Nike continues to prepare its offering of court-ready kicks with a mix of new Nike Basketball offerings, including new signature shoes from superstars such as LeBron James and Luka Dončić. In addition, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has introduced the Jordan Zion 2, the sequel to his first signature sneaker with the Swoosh.
hypebeast.com
Nike LeBron 19 Low Electrifies the Court in "Black Volt"
Basketball is gearing up for the upcoming NBA season, revealing an all-new colorway for the LeBron 19 Low. Named the “Black Volt,” the offering sees the classic low-top silhouette from LeBron James arrive in black, electric green, blue, purple and pink hues. The shoe is constructed in a mixture of textiles including mesh and leather materials. The black base accentuates the Volt branding seen on the inner bootie. Blue tones highlight the midsole, which sits atop a light pink rubber outsole to round out the design.
NBA・
hypebeast.com
Sole Mates: FAUST and His Nike SB Dunk High Collaboration
Growing up in the Big Apple, FAUST was always surrounded by graffiti. Whether it was MTA subway stations, street corners or brownstone apartment buildings, artistry was always within reach. The genesis of his creative journey started out in high school, when he’d pore over various artists’ works to mimic their styles until he established his own. And after developing his signature design language, the city became his canvas. Today, he’s become one of the most decorated graffiti artists in the space, earning himself several accolades like the prestigious Young Guns Award from the Art Directors Club and five Type Directors Club awards plus brand partnerships with the likes of.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf Receives a "Royal Toe" Colorway
Continuing to deliver takes on the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf, the course-ready version of the Jordan Brand classic is now set to arrive in a “Royal Toe” colorway. The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Royal Toe” expresses a striking mix of “White/Black/Sport Royal.”. The...
hypebeast.com
Nike’s SB Ishod Gets a “Triple Black” Treatment
American skateboarder Ishod Wair’s SB silhouette has surfaced in a new “Triple Black” colorway. Wair’s first Nike signature shoe made its debut in November of last year with a warm-hued “Light Olive” colorway. Since its release, the silhouette has appeared in a few different iterations from “Black/Gray” and “Wheat” to a collaboration with the NBA. Now the shoe has been done up with a classic treatment in shades of black and anthracite.
hypebeast.com
The Jordan Granville Pro is Jordan Brand's Newest Lifestyle Sneaker
While a key part of Jordan Brand is introducing new and classic looks to its Air Jordan line, the label also continues to broaden its catalog with an array of lifestyle models. Recently, this expansion has included experimental designs such as the Jordan System.23 clog and is now supported by the Jordan Granville Pro.
hypebeast.com
Arthur Ashe’s Legacy Becomes Further Cemented With a New RTW Brand
Legendary men’s tennis champion Arthur Ashe endured many hardships along the way to the winner’s podium. In his lifetime, he became the epitome of grace-under-pressure during a tumultuous period of segregation in America and went on to break further barriers by becoming the first Black male to win the Wimbledon trophy. Today, his legacy becomes further cemented with the release of a new ready-to-wear brand named in his honor.
Comments / 0