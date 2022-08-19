Read full article on original website
Maison Margiela and Reebok Present the Zig CR
While Reebok boasts a broad collaborative catalog of artists, designers and brands, its partnership with Maison Margiela has certainly stood out in recent years. Whether it be reimagining classics with a Margiela touch or transforming them into something new such as the various Instapump Fury variants, the duo has a diverse history. Expanding on this, the Zig CR is the latest project from the ongoing collaboration. Quietly debuting via Machine-A as a new collaborative croafer, the shoe has now officially launched courtesy of Maison Margiela.
Closer Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "MX Grey"
Continues to keep its lineup of offerings fresh with new models such as the UltraBOOST DNA XXII and 4DFWD 2 alongside a plethora of adidas YEEZY releases. Despite tension seemingly building between Kanye West and the Three Stripes, their collaborative adidas YEEZY line has not slowed down. Following the chaos that ensued on YEEZY Day 2022, images of the upcoming adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “MX Grey” have popped up, adding to the “MX” series of patterned adidas YEEZY releases.
What’s Next for adidas?
It’s been 73 years since Adi Dassler introduced to the world. Since then, the brand has blossomed into a powerhouse known for pushing the boundaries of athletic performance and influencing culture. Today, the Trefoil is known for being the savior of Ye’s sneaker design career and the YEEZY line as well as working with an assortment of seminal talent like Lionel Messi, James Harden, Beyoncé and Pharrell Williams. They’re also the go-to collaborative partner for luxury labels like Prada, Balenciaga and Gucci.
The Jordan Granville Pro is Jordan Brand's Newest Lifestyle Sneaker
While a key part of Jordan Brand is introducing new and classic looks to its Air Jordan line, the label also continues to broaden its catalog with an array of lifestyle models. Recently, this expansion has included experimental designs such as the Jordan System.23 clog and is now supported by the Jordan Granville Pro.
Mizuno's "Bareclutch" Shoes are Made for Driving
Arriving as a departure from the lifestyle, sportswear, and outdoor footwear silhouettes currently prevalent on the market, Mizuno introduces a new low-top “Bareclutch” sneaker made for a direct pedal feel when driving and comfortable city walking. Jointly developed with Japanese automaker Mazda, the offering features a thin Mizuno COB sole which provides efficient cushioning as well as a more direct feeling on the pedal.
Louis Vuitton's Panama Sandal Puts Luxury Footwear in Sport Mode
Following the release of its playful $2,280 USD James Ping Pong Set earlier this week,. has returned with a sporty new footwear delivery: the Panama Sandal. Constructed with a breathable, open-toe design, the head-turning sandal fronts a bicolor upper composed of technical materials and rubber, as well as a matching outsole made with flexible micro. Adjustable velcro straps tie the piece together and decorate the top of the lightweight offering with Monogram-Flower motifs in stand-out tones. Meanwhile, the back strap proudly hosts the statement-making Louis Vuitton signature.
The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf Receives a "Royal Toe" Colorway
Continuing to deliver takes on the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf, the course-ready version of the Jordan Brand classic is now set to arrive in a “Royal Toe” colorway. The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Royal Toe” expresses a striking mix of “White/Black/Sport Royal.”. The...
New Balance 1906R Gets Sleek With a "Black" Colorway
Joining the takes already released, the New Balance 1906R is now set to receive a “Black” colorway. The upcoming release of the re-introduced silhouette from New Balance features sleek uppers and contrasting sole units. The New Balance 1906R “Black” features mesh and suede expressing a black look accented...
Nike's Latest Air Max 97 Celebrates the Father of Air Technology
Back in 1978, NASA engineer Marion Frank Rudy (1925-2009) presented. founder Phil Knight with the novel idea of adding an air unit to the midsole of sneakers. In 1980, the revolutionary technology was patented, and the rest was history. To celebrate the man behind the breakthrough, Nike Sportswear released a commemorative two-tone Nike Air Max 97 “M. Frank Rudy” colorway earlier this year and now follows up with another take in bright retro tones.
The New Clarks and Moncler Collaboration Is the Cozy Answer to Your Prayers
Following footwear collaborations with the likes of NEIGHBORHOOD, thisisneverthat, and C.P. Company, Clarks Originals is continuing the modern revival of its mainline silhouettes. This time, the British shoe label has collaborated with. for a distinctive approach to two of Clarks’ most classic designs. The collaboration reimagines Clarks’s Monwallabee and...
The Nike Dunk Low SE "Lottery" is Coming in "Grey Fog"
Shortly following a debut iteration in green and sail, another colorway from ‘s Dunk Low “Lottery Pack” surfaces in “Grey Fog.” The upcoming pairs arrive in a white smooth leather base with black leather panels strewn across the lateral Swooshes and Nike-embroidered heel tabs. Light...
The Nike Air More Uptempo Surfaces in "Cobalt Bliss"
In the past month, appears to expand its collection of high-tops by resurrecting one of its most sought-after ’90s models. By reaching into its archives, the Nike Air More Uptempo has surfaced in various colorways including the “Red Toe”, a Los Angeles Lakers inspired hue and most recently in “Wheat Gum”. The model will also be debuting its first Nike Air More Uptempo Slides, slated to arrive later this Fall.
The Nike Dunk High "Chenille Swoosh" in Red and White Receives Official Release Date
The previously-revealed Dunk High “Chenille Swoosh” in red and white has received an official release date. The upcoming model, which joins the “University” series, is set to drop on August 31 and arrives with a white all-leather base that’s contrasted by overlays of “Habanero Red,” “Team Red” and “Malachite” on the upper. Fuzzy chenille on the panel swooshes create add texture to the iteration, while other Nike branding hits make their way on to the tongue tag and insoles. The shoe rests on a white midsole and gum outsole and is tied together with matching red laces for a clean finish.
Goldwin FW22 Fuses Minimal Designs and Artistic Layering
Tokyo-based outerwear brand Goldwin has unveiled its Fall/Winter 2022 collection that expands its signature minimalist design cadence. Titled “The Rationality of Layering,” the beacon of this collection is its illustration of artistic layering. Bringing the overall collection to the surface are three divisions. First up is the Outdoor...
Nike LeBron 19 Low Electrifies the Court in "Black Volt"
Basketball is gearing up for the upcoming NBA season, revealing an all-new colorway for the LeBron 19 Low. Named the “Black Volt,” the offering sees the classic low-top silhouette from LeBron James arrive in black, electric green, blue, purple and pink hues. The shoe is constructed in a mixture of textiles including mesh and leather materials. The black base accentuates the Volt branding seen on the inner bootie. Blue tones highlight the midsole, which sits atop a light pink rubber outsole to round out the design.
Take a Detailed Look at the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG SP "Black Phantom"
Joining the on-foot look we received recently, we now have a detailed look at the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG SP “Black Phantom.” Expected to arrive this holiday season, the upcoming release sees La Flame step away from the usual earth tone focus of his Cactus Jack x Nike/Jordan Brand collaborations with a new sleek take.
Air Jordan 1 Low "Light Olive" Receives Fall Release Date
Jordan Brand expands its Fall lineup for its low top Air Jordan 1 for the upcoming Fall season. Set to arrive in the coming weeks, the Air Jordan 1 Low receives an updated “Light Olive” colorway. The shoe comes dressed in light olive, sail, and white color scheme and is constructed in a white leather base. Canvas overlays in light olive and the embroidered Swoosh branding on the lateral side are accentuated details of the shoe. The laces, Air Jordan branding on the tongue, and the heel are in matching light olive. The design rounds out with a white midsole and olive rubber outsole.
Madhappy and GUESS Originals Team Up for a New Denim Drop
With its keen focus on optimism and mental health awareness, the Madhappy brand has carved out a space in fashion for its colorful knits and accessories to thrive. For Summer 2022, it has teamed up with the iconic fashion label. Originals to release a new denim drop. As the first...
Nike SNKRS Is Hosting an Open Call for New SNKRS Live Hosts
If you’ve ever wanted to be a part of the SNKRS app, your chance is now: has announced an open call for new SNKRS Live hosts. A community-focused piece of the SNKRS app that boasts live content, exclusive interviews and the occasional shock drop, SNKRS Live is a key piece of Nike’s efforts to increase audience interaction — beyond just trying to get the latest drop, that is — with the app.
KAWS and Infinite Archives Dream Up T-Shirt For a Good Cause
Following the reveal of their collaboration, KAWS and Easy Otabor’s Infinite Archives have just arrived on HBX with their special-edition t-shirt in support of Theaster Gates’ non-profit organization, Rebuild Foundation. Available in brown, the t-shirt’s center is adorned with the text “REBUILD,” imagined in KAWS’ signature font and...
