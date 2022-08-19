The previously-revealed Dunk High “Chenille Swoosh” in red and white has received an official release date. The upcoming model, which joins the “University” series, is set to drop on August 31 and arrives with a white all-leather base that’s contrasted by overlays of “Habanero Red,” “Team Red” and “Malachite” on the upper. Fuzzy chenille on the panel swooshes create add texture to the iteration, while other Nike branding hits make their way on to the tongue tag and insoles. The shoe rests on a white midsole and gum outsole and is tied together with matching red laces for a clean finish.

