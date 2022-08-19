New York-based creative operation Small Talk Studio has partnered with workwear-focused streetwear brand Carhartt WIP. The collaborative capsule collection brings to life the Nick Williams-led brand’s signature hand-drawn and embroidered motifs. In 2020, Williams spoke to Hypebeast about how his pieces follow a “DIY ethos” that emphasizes “free association and the sense of humor and play.” He discusses how the clothing pieces as his canvas, “I approach each one as a sort of mixed-media painting.” Known for his “artwear” aesthetic, the apparel items are often “a unique composition of hand-rendered images that conforms to the contours of the body rather than the dimensions of a canvas or piece of paper.”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 9 HOURS AGO