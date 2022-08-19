Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
DJ Khaled's 'GOD DID' Projected to Debut at No. 1 on Billboard 200
DJ Khaled is looking to open at No. 1 on next week’s Billboard 200 with GOD DID. According to HITS Daily Double, the album is forecasted to open with 105,000 to 115,000 units in its first week — enough to push it to the top of the chart. The 18-track project features guest appearances from the likes of Drake, JAY-Z, Eminem, Future, Travis Scott, Rick Ross, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Nardo Wick, Takeoff, City Girls, Don Toliver, Kanye West, SZA, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Gunna, Quavo, Latto, Roddy Ricch, John Legend and the late Juice WRLD.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
hypebeast.com
Lil Wayne Pushes Annual New Orleans Music Festival to October
Lil Wayne fans will have to wait to see their favorite rapper, among other artists, perform live. The rapper’s annual hometown music festival, Lil WeezyAna Fest, has been postponed until October due to “unforeseen circumstances.”. The festival was slated to be held at New Orleans’ Champions Square on...
hypebeast.com
Quavo and Takeoff Deliver New Track "Big Stunna" Featuring Birdman
Migos‘ Quavo and Takeoff have returned with a new track, titled “Big Stunna,” featuring Cash Money rapper Birdman. The freshly-formed duo — also operating under the moniker Unc & Phew — delivered an accompanying music video for the cut, featuring a slew of bold-colored sports cars and iced-out chains.
hypebeast.com
MTV’s New “Merch Masters” Series Explores Fashion in a Fun and Creative Way
Since the early 1980’s, MTV has been at the forefront of pioneering trend-setting and record-breaking content. And for Summer 2022, the media titan has introduced a new digital series titled “Merch Masters,” set to explore fashion in a fun and creative way. As a one-of-a-kind and all-new...
hypebeast.com
Jehucal Taps U.K. Rap Up-And-Comer Wax for the Silkiest of Scarf Collaborations
Rap music and fashion from all levels of popularity in the U.K. are consistently crossing over. Most recently, we’ve seen the likes of Pa Salieu front A-COLD-WALL*’s Fall/Winter collection, while BackRoad Gee also became PUMA’s latest brand ambassador. With this in mind, one of the latest music-fashion crossovers has just been presented from London-based streetwear label Jehucal and U.K. rap up-and-comer, Wax.
hypebeast.com
Brain Dead Fabrications Silverlake Drops Collaborative Dickies Pieces
Following its footwear collaboration with Reebok, Brain Dead now works with Dickies for a series of collaborative pieces available exclusively at their Fabrications Store on Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles. First introduced to the lineup are the graphic tees which feature a farreaching range of trippy motifs including Egyptian sphynx-headed pigeons, crying bees, and retro radio station-inspired graphics.
hypebeast.com
YG's 4HUNNID is Centered Around Honest Compton Culture
Centered around depicting honest Compton culture, YG‘s 4HUNNID brand has now delivered its Summer 2022 collection. Building on the rapper’s California roots, Drop 1 of the seasonal range is a full collection of raw and unapologetic “KUT & SEW” garments. The re-imagination of Westcoast street culture...
hypebeast.com
Carhartt WIP x Small Talk Studio Exclusive Collaboration Highlights the Art of Embroidery
New York-based creative operation Small Talk Studio has partnered with workwear-focused streetwear brand Carhartt WIP. The collaborative capsule collection brings to life the Nick Williams-led brand’s signature hand-drawn and embroidered motifs. In 2020, Williams spoke to Hypebeast about how his pieces follow a “DIY ethos” that emphasizes “free association and the sense of humor and play.” He discusses how the clothing pieces as his canvas, “I approach each one as a sort of mixed-media painting.” Known for his “artwear” aesthetic, the apparel items are often “a unique composition of hand-rendered images that conforms to the contours of the body rather than the dimensions of a canvas or piece of paper.”
hypebeast.com
Ezra Miller Reportedly Meets With Warner Bros. Execs To Discuss the Fate of 'The Flash'
In light of Ezra Miller‘s recent arrests and controversies in the past few years, the non-binary actor who is the lead in The Flash, recently met with Warner Bros. leadership to discuss the future of the film. Just earlier this month, Miller released a public apology to fans and has reassured that they will be commited to doing whatever is necessary to deal with their mental health issues.
hypebeast.com
Follow Maharishi’s T-Shirt Map at This Year’s Notting Hill Carnival
Following its collaboration with New York-based graffiti artist EARSNOT and its recent “Experimental Flight” collection that takes inspiration fighter pilots who flew the Convair B-58 Huster, London-based label maharishi is now presenting its latest collaboration in time for Notting Hill Carnival. Working in collaboration with Andre “SHY FX”...
hypebeast.com
KAWS and Infinite Archives Dream Up T-Shirt For a Good Cause
Following the reveal of their collaboration, KAWS and Easy Otabor’s Infinite Archives have just arrived on HBX with their special-edition t-shirt in support of Theaster Gates’ non-profit organization, Rebuild Foundation. Available in brown, the t-shirt’s center is adorned with the text “REBUILD,” imagined in KAWS’ signature font and...
hypebeast.com
Rapper-Approved Paris Laundry Launches with Atlanta Pop-up
With a name that hints at the “spin cycle” nature of the fashion industry, Paris Laundry is a new luxury men’s clothing brand that’s inspired by New York. Founded by Guy Samuel, whose mother worked in the Garment District, Paris Laundry debuted a selection of apparel and accessories at The Whitaker Group’s beSocial space in Atlanta. Manufactured at small factories in New York City, items from Paris Laundry’s latest collection are now available at its website.
hypebeast.com
Arthur Ashe’s Legacy Becomes Further Cemented With a New RTW Brand
Legendary men’s tennis champion Arthur Ashe endured many hardships along the way to the winner’s podium. In his lifetime, he became the epitome of grace-under-pressure during a tumultuous period of segregation in America and went on to break further barriers by becoming the first Black male to win the Wimbledon trophy. Today, his legacy becomes further cemented with the release of a new ready-to-wear brand named in his honor.
