Peter Parker faces judgment from Gwen Stacy in Amazing Spider-Man #10 AXE tie-in first look
Peter Parker's AXE judgment will come in the form of Gwen Stacy
411mania.com
Marvel Wraps Production on Echo Disney+ Series
Echo is officially in the can, with Marvel wrapping production on the Disney+ MCU series. Echo star Alaqua Cox posted to her Instagram stories (per CS.net with a photo of a message to her father that filming has finished on the show. Cox, who debuted as the character in Hawkeye,...
digitalspy.com
She-Hulk boss opens up about Abomination's unexpected new side in the Marvel series
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law spoilers follow. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law reunites us with a different kind of Abomination. Reprised by Tim Roth, who originally arrived at the MCU party back in The Incredible Hulk days before cameoing in Shang-Chi last year, this supervillain (like a killing-machine version of The Hulk) is a much more genteel presence throughout the Disney+ series.
Collider
The 12 Best Marvel Animated Series Not in the MCU, Ranked
With the many Marvel Disney+ series coming out, fans are excited to experience the episodic series based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, it is worth noting the many Marvel animated shows that fall outside the MCU, some premiering years before the MCU began. Many of these shows are well-known but have perhaps not reached mainstream status. However, they rightfully deserve acclaim from veteran Marvel fans and newcomers alike. Here is our list of the best Marvel animated series that don't have any current connection to the MCU.
Our first look at Iron Man’s replacement leaked: This is Ironheart
Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) is now dead in the main MCU timeline after sacrificing his life to save everyone else in Endgame. We might still see RDJ again in Marvel movies. But until that happens, we’ll get Iron Man’s first replacement in the form of Ironheart (Dominique Thorne). That’s the superhero name that Riri Williams will adopt when she dons the Ironheart suit. She is a character who Marvel will introduce in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans cackling after ‘She-Hulk’ finally addresses the Edward Norton in the room
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already used its title character’s unique fourth-wall breaking antics to have fun at the MCU’s expense in its pilot episode last week, and that did not let up in its second episode that just dropped on Disney Plus this Thursday. In fact, the show went even further by directly referencing the franchise’s most infamous behind-the-scenes change when it comes to the Green Goliath.
wegotthiscovered.com
Move over, Avengers: Marvel diehards already know which superhero group they want next
There’s already some deep-cut Marvel characters who’ve made their way into live-action, and fans have already picked the next super-group they want: Alpha Flight. In the world of Marvel Comics there is a near endless list of teams. You’ve got the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Guardians of the Galaxy, Midnight Suns, the Defenders, and then, Alpha Flight. A team of almost entirely Canadians, they’re now top of a few fans’ wishlists for future MCU films.
NME
‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ trailer shows Scarlet Witch in action
Marvel’s Midnight Suns developer Firaxis has showcased the character of Scarlet Witch in a new five-minute video showcase. A new video was released yesterday (August 20) illustrating what players can do with Scarlet Witch in the XCOM developer’s upcoming superhero strategy game. The magic wielder relies heavily on...
Popculture
Disney Loses Major Movie to Netflix
Netflix has picked up a comic book adaptation that has been in the works for over a decade — but only after it was dropped by Disney. Last month, Blur Studios executive Tim Miller announced that Netflix had taken over his company's adaptation of The Goon, hopefully pulling it out from years of limbo. The series creator Eric Powell later provided more details online.
Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU
The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
Secret ‘Batgirl’ Screenings Hit the Warner Bros. Lot (Exclusive)
Batgirl won’t be flying onto HBO Max screens, but a select group of insiders is getting to see the film during secret screenings on the Warner Bros. lot this week, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. They are said to be for people who worked on the movie, both cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives. One source described them as “funeral screenings,” held before the film is sent off to an undisclosed afterlife, with footage locked away in a vault, either physical or digital.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batgirl' Directors Reveal They Have No Footage of Shelved Film, Still Hope...
CNET
'She-Hulk' Episode 2 References the X-Men in Subtle Easter Egg
Marvel really does seem to be gearing up to properly introduce the X-Men to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only did the final episode of Ms. Marvel clearly introduce mutants, but the latest episode of She-Hulk, currently streaming on Disney Plus, has added its own Easter Egg to the mix.
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Star Wars and Marvel stars' new Netflix movie
Netflix's White Noise has released a first teaser ahead of its Venice International Film Festival premiere next week. Headlined by Adam Driver (Kylo Ren in Star Wars), Don Cheadle (the MCU's War Machine) and Greta Gerwig (she's directing Barbie), this "at once hilarious and horrifying" story is an adaptation of Don DeLillo's award-winning 1985 novel.
IGN
6 Unexpected Ways Marvel Studios Could Bring Doctor Doom to the MCU
As the Marvel Cinematic Universe marches on toward Phase 5 and an eventual Fantastic Four movie, MCU fans still want to know how Marvel Studios plans to introduce Doctor Doom into the current film continuity. Will Victor von Doom ever team up with the likes of Namor the Submariner or the Scarlet Witch? Join us while we break down the possibilities.
ComicBook
Marvel Announces Wasp Series
The Wasp will fly solo in a new series from Marvel in 2023. Marvel will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Wasp, one of the founding members of the Avengers, by launching a four-issue miniseries starring Janet Van Dyne and Nadia Van Dyne in January. The Wasp series is positioned as a spiritual successor to the current Ant-Man series, with writer Al Ewing returning to helm the book. For Wasp, Ewing teams with Kasie Nie, known for her work on series such as Mockingbird and Age of Conan: Belit. Wasp will revisit Janet Van Dyne's origin in the Silver Age, examine her relationship with Nadia, and look toward the future as it sets up another Ewing-written series for release later in 2023. Here's Marvel's synopsis:
Upcoming Marvel movies and shows: Every new MCU release we know about
The lowdown on all the new Marvel movies and shows coming your way over the next few years
IGN
Fantastic Four: You Star Penn Badgley Rumored To Be in the Running for Reed Richards
In the next few years, Marvel will be looking to cement its box office dominance with new projects based on iconic comic book characters. While fans are excited to see the return of the Avengers in Phase 6, it's the long-awaited Fantastic Four reboot that has everyone buzzing. Following a...
ComicBook
Marvel's Echo Star Reveals Filming Has Wrapped
One of Marvel's next Disney+ exclusive series has wrapped filming. On Friday, Echo star Alaqua Cox took to her Instagram stories to reveal that production on the project, which is set to debut on the streaming service in 2023, had wrapped. The live-action series will see Cox reprise her role as Maya Lopez / Echo, a deaf and Native American superhero who first debuted onscreen in last year's Hawkeye series. Joining Cox in Echo are Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil, Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez, and Devery Jacobs as Julie. Graham Greene, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, and Cody Lightning have also been cast in the series in currently-unknown roles.
New She-Hulk clip has a hidden Daredevil spoiler
She-Hulk is out on Disney Plus, and the first episode contains several amazing revelations, including Easter eggs we didn’t necessarily expect so early. But Daredevil (Charlie Cox) doesn’t appear in She-Hulk episode 1, and we have no idea when the two Marvel superheroes will meet up. We know...
Popculture
Disney+ Suddenly Removes 'Avatar' Without Warning
James Cameron's Avatar was removed from Disney+ recently, ahead of the 2009 film's theatrical re-release. The move also comes before the first sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, finally hits theaters on Dec. 16. Cameron is planning three more sequels to be released between 2024 and 2028. Back in April,...
