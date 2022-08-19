Read full article on original website
Erik ten Hag warns Harry Maguire of Man Utd status
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed that Harry Maguire will not always be selected just because he is the club captain, particularly with Raphael Varane fighting for his position.
Aaron Ramsdale hails Arsenal's new levels of aggression
Aaron Ramsdale has spoken about the aggression & versatility behind Arsenal's winning start to the season.
Man City predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest.
Leeds vs Everton: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Leeds United's Premier League meeting with Everton, including how to watch on TV live stream, lineups and prediction.
Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'
Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
Liverpool continuing search for late-window midfield reinforcements
Liverpool are continuing to scour the transfer market to double check that there currently aren't any suitable midfield options available to them, 90min understands.
Harry Kane: Antonio Conte wants striker to sign new contract
Antonio Conte speaks about Harry Kane and admits Tottenham want the striker to sign a new contract.
Antony: Man Utd verbally agree €100m deal for Ajax winger
Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement worth €100m (£84m) with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, 90min can confirm.
Mikel Arteta dismisses talk of Premier League title challenge for Arsenal
Mikel Arteta has dismissed suggestions Arsenal are now Premier League title challengers.
Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth: Player ratings as Reds equal biggest margin of victory in Premier League era
Player ratings as Liverpool dismantled Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield to equal the Premier League record.
Champions League fixtures & results: 2022/23 season
The complete fixture list for the 2022/23 Champions League group stage and knockout stage.
Jurgen Klopp details clear-the-air meeting with Liverpool squad
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits he held a 'frank' meeting with his players to address their disappointing start to the season.
Borussia Dortmund make Jude Bellingham guarantee amid Liverpool links
Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has insisted that Liverpool target Jude Bellingham will not be sold this summer.
Barcelona's remaining summer transfer budget revealed
Barcelona are still looking to strengthen their squad before the transfer window closes on Thursday and have enough financial wiggle room to complete further deals.
Romelu Lukaku could miss Milan derby with injury
Inter forward Romelu Lukaku is an injury doubt ahead of next weekend's Derby della Madonnina showdown with AC Milan.
Carlo Ancelotti: Real Madrid would not replace Marco Asensio
Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid will not replace Marco Asensio if he leaves the club.
Erik ten Hag: Man Utd learned lesson from Brentford defeat
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was pleased that his side learned their lesson from this month's Brentford humiliation in their 1-0 win over Southampton.
Arsenal are entering the final stages of 'The Process' – installing a backbone
It had all been going so well. Top of the table coming into the weekend, at home to a Fulham side who had looked less than entirely convincing through three gam
FPL Gameweek 5 captain picks
90min and Fantasy Football Hub team up to provide you with the best captain pick options for Gameweek 5.
Jules Kounde named in Barcelona squad for Real Valladolid clash
Jules Kounde has been named in the Barcelona squad to face Real Valladolid.
