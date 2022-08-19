ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas, WY

AM 1400 The Cowboy

Women Building Wyoming Is Ready For Their Big Annual Event

Women Building Wyoming began two years ago when local business owner Darbi Westman formed her mission to offer no-cost exposure for women entrepreneurs. She began by developing and designing annual local events for women to showcase their skills and products. What started as a small lady's night out concept (with...
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

HEAR ME OUT: Casper is in Need of a Third Wendy’s Location

There are many fast food options in Casper, but one chain in particular seems to be busier than the others. I try to eat at local establishments as much as I can, but sometimes I just need something quick. Drive-thru fast food is often the answer in those cases. If I am in the mood for a burger, Wendy's is typically my first choice. However, I have found it increasingly difficult to ever eat there since the lines are almost always 20+ cars deep and often overflowing into the street or adjacent parking lot. I simply don't have 30 minutes to wait in a drive-thru line. Therefore, I end up going somewhere else with a short wait time.
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

UPDATE: armed suspect in West Casper

Presently, The Casper Police Department believes Joshua Crook to be armed and dangerous. Please do not attempt to make contact or engage with Joshua Crook. If you see Crook, immediately call 911. According to the Casper Police Department, at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Casper Police Department responded...
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Can you identify this subject?

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the below individual and vehicle in relation to a theft investigation at one of our local businesses. On August 22nd at approximately 4:30 pm, a Natrona County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a business building located in...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Back to School Safety Reminders from Natrona County School District

According to a written statement from the Natrona County School District, the first day of school for Natrona County School District students is September 6th. "As we excitedly prepare for a great school year, we would like to share some important safety tips and reminders with our community. The Natrona County School District, Natrona County Sheriff's Office, Casper Police Department, City of Casper, Evansville Police Department, Mills Police Department, and other area community partners are dedicated to working together to ensure all students have a safe, fun, and exceptional school year!"
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

BREAKING: Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Searching for Armed Suspect in West Casper

Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently searching for an armed suspect in the area of West Casper, and beyond. That's according to Casper Police Department Patrol Sergeant Joshua Albrecht, who told K2 Radio News that while police were searching for the suspect near the corner of Cody Avenue and Coulter Avenue (near West 13th Street), the suspect could have fled the area.
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

