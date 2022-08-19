Read full article on original website
Letter: Kids ride free now? What about seniors?
To the editor — The Aug. 19 paper says that youths will be able to ride city buses for free. What about the rest of us, starting with us senior citizens and ADA riders? Where's ours?. I've had to pay for my reduced-fare card three times so far on...
It Happened Here: Chaplain from Ellensburg celebrates Mass on Iwo Jima
The photo of U.S. Marines and a Navy medic raising the American flag on Iwo Jima during World War II is one of the most iconic images in American culture. Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal’s image on the summit of Mount Suribachi has been reproduced and reimagined countless times, been featured on a U.S. postage stamp, was the official image of a war bond drive and reproduced in sculpture at the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial in Arlington, Va.
Cities, counties push for new bike and pedestrian money from WA state
It’s been a long time since the town of Winthrop asked for money from Washington state for bicycle or pedestrian projects. The cost and burden of writing a grant application always outweighed the Methow Valley town’s chances of actually winning any funding. But this year, town planner Rocklynn...
Shop opens a new place to skateboard in Yakima
As the AVE skateboard shop celebrated its one-year anniversary earlier this month, it was hard to miss the newest attribute of the Yakima business. A large skate ramp was built in the south parking lot, providing Yakima Valley skateboarders of all ages and abilities another option to test their skills, socialize and try out new gear, owner John Erickson said.
Two Lower Valley men charged in Yakima drive-by shooting
Two Wapato men have been charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting in connection with an Aug. 20 drive-by shooting in Yakima. Prosecutors are not filing charges at this time against a 15-year-old from Toppenish who police said also participated in the shooting, pending further investigation. Trinidad Alejandro Hernandez, 19,...
Goldendale aims to repeat EWAC title but Kittitas is in pursuit
Given how superior Goldendale was last season in the EWAC’s West Division, two parallel questions emerge with regard to this year’s prospects at the top. Did the Timberwolves graduate enough of that powerhouse to drift back to the other contenders, and does Kittitas have enough back to challenge Goldendale’s bid to repeat?
Emergency work on U.S. 97 prompts detour south of Toppenish
Drivers will be detoured around a section of U.S. Highway 97 south of Toppenish due to emergency work to a culvert. The Washington State Department of Transportation closed a lane of U.S. 97 this past week at milepost 60 after a blocked culvert caused significant pooling of water, which started to erode the embankment of the highway. WSDOT implemented alternating, one-way traffic to keep vehicles from traveling over the southbound lane.
Kolney Cassel returns home to coach his brother and install run-n-shoot at West Valley
As much as they have in common and as close as they are, brothers Kolney and Skyler Cassel were missing something they both wanted. Separated by 10 years and two sisters, that hasn’t been easy, especially with Kolney so busy playing and coaching college football all across the country since he graduated from Eisenhower in 2013.
High number of bear sightings in Upper Kittitas County cause frustration
They’re not just after your picnic baskets and pies anymore. Upper Kittitas County communities are experiencing a large number of bear sightings this summer, and wildlife enforcement agencies are encouraging residents to get on board with practices that will help the bears return to their natural habitat without having to euthanize them.
Moses Lake has a new name but the same front-running team
A year ago, the margins at the top of the Columbia Basin Big Nine were incredibly tight. Everybody expects more of the same this season. Moses Lake, which was 0-10 just two years earlier, vaulted to the top under first-year coach Brett Jay, whose balanced offense was led by quarterback Brock Clark, the league’s co-MVP as a junior.
