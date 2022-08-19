Criminal barristers are walking out on an all-out strike that is set to bring most crown court cases to a halt in England and Wales.Members of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) have been escalating their industrial action since June, after the government refused to negotiate on their demands.More than 6,000 hearings were disrupted by the first 19 days of action, which comes on top of a backlog of almost 59,000 crown court cases.Ministry of Justice figures suggest that for every full week that barristers strike, around 1,300 cases, including 300 trials, will be affected.Why are barristers striking?Barristers are embroiled in...

