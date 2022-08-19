ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Donald Trump
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
The Independent

Why are criminal barristers striking and what will happen to court cases?

Criminal barristers are walking out on an all-out strike that is set to bring most crown court cases to a halt in England and Wales.Members of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) have been escalating their industrial action since June, after the government refused to negotiate on their demands.More than 6,000 hearings were disrupted by the first 19 days of action, which comes on top of a backlog of almost 59,000 crown court cases.Ministry of Justice figures suggest that for every full week that barristers strike, around 1,300 cases, including 300 trials, will be affected.Why are barristers striking?Barristers are embroiled in...
