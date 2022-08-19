ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China announces 234 arrests in provincial banking scam

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in central China on Monday announced the arrests of 234 people involved in a scam to bilk people out of their savings with the false promise of high interest rates on deposits in obscure rural banks. The scandal drew national attention after investors seeking answers...
Stocks open lower on Wall Street, adding to recent losses

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, continuing to add to their losses following a drop last week as traders realized how determined the Federal Reserve is to keep interest rates high to fight inflation. Technology companies and banks had some of the biggest losses in the early going Monday. This week investors will get more updates on the economy including the government’s monthly jobs report on Friday and a reading on consumer confidence Tuesday from the Conference Board. European markets were also lower and Asian markets closed lower overnight. Treasury yields were higher.
