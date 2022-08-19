This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, continuing to add to their losses following a drop last week as traders realized how determined the Federal Reserve is to keep interest rates high to fight inflation. Technology companies and banks had some of the biggest losses in the early going Monday. This week investors will get more updates on the economy including the government’s monthly jobs report on Friday and a reading on consumer confidence Tuesday from the Conference Board. European markets were also lower and Asian markets closed lower overnight. Treasury yields were higher.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO