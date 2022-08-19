Read full article on original website
Related
kuer.org
988 is getting more calls in Utah, but the lifeline’s shorter number may not be what’s at play
The Utah Crisis Lifeline has seen an increase in calls since the national 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline launched. Between August and July, there was a 7% increase. But it’s hard to tell if the shorter phone number was the cause because the Utah Crisis Line tends to see higher call volumes every month.
kuer.org
‘We need that perspective’: Gov. Cox says Utah needs more women in politics
During a forum with the Women’s Leadership Institute, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox relayed a conversation he had with his staff about dentists. Someone was talking about their dentist and said she was great. Cox paused and said he had never met a female dentist. He has met female truck drivers and female airline pilots, but never a female dentist.
Comments / 10