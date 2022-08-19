ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We need that perspective’: Gov. Cox says Utah needs more women in politics

During a forum with the Women’s Leadership Institute, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox relayed a conversation he had with his staff about dentists. Someone was talking about their dentist and said she was great. Cox paused and said he had never met a female dentist. He has met female truck drivers and female airline pilots, but never a female dentist.
