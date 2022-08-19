Wisconsin public school district affirms ban on teachers displaying Pride materials or identifying their pronouns in emails

Read full article on original website
Governor's Emergency Education Relief funds to address COVID learning loss in Georgia
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp HAS announced more than $37.4 million in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds will be awarded to various organizations around the state to support learning recovery initiatives and programs as educators and students continue to confront the learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
