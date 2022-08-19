ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Watch Lizzo bring ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to MTV VMAs 2022

Lizzo brought her latest single ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to the MTV VMAs stage tonight (August 28) – scroll down to watch the performance now. The star was one of the first artists to take to the stage at tonight’s ceremony, which is being held at Newark’s Prudential Center and co-hosted by Jack Harlow, LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj.
E! News

Nessa Diab Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Colin Kaepernick

Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab are officially parents!. On Aug. 28, the MTV star announced the couple—who have been dating since 2015—recently welcomed their first child together. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life...
Lizzo
Watch Kevin Bacon perform Beyoncé’s ‘Heated’ to a couple of goats

Kevin Bacon has put an acoustic spin on Beyoncé‘s ‘Heated’, performing his rendition of the song to an audience of goats. Posting a clip to his Twitter on Sunday (August 28) as part of his ongoing ‘Goat Songs’ series, the Footloose actor shared the caption: “Hot day, hot song. The goats and I are feeling ‘Heated’, [Beyoncé]. Loving this track.”
Neurosis singer Scott Kelly retires from music and admits abuse

Scott Kelly, singer of California metal band Neurosis, has shared a statement in which he admits to abuse and announces his retirement from music. Kelly, who has fronted Neurosis for more than 30 years and collaborated extensively with Mastodon and more, said he is now “100% permanently retired from being a professional musician”.
Taylor Swift announces new album ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift has shared details of her new album ‘Midnights’ after making a surprise announcement at the MTV VMAs 2022 tonight (August 28) – see its album art, release date and a statement from Swift about the record below. The star won three awards at this year’s...
Watch BLACKPINK make MTV VMAs debut with ‘Pink Venom’

BLACKPINK have made their debut appearance at the MTV VMAs in New Jersey tonight (August 28), with a performance of ‘Pink Venom’. The K-pop girl group returned with the new single, which will appear on their upcoming second album ‘BORN PINK’, earlier this month (August 19).
Panic! At The Disco bring cinematic performance to MTV VMAs 2022

Panic! At The Disco brought a cinematic version of ‘Don’t Let The Light Go Out’ to the MTV VMAs 2022 tonight (August 28). The band performed their recent single to the stage at Newark’s Prudential Center, where the ceremony was held this year. Shot in black-and-white,...
Billlie unveil striking teaser for upcoming single ‘RING ma Bell (what a wonderful world)’

K-pop girl group Billlie have released a music video teaser for their upcoming single ‘RING ma Bell (what a wonderful world)’. Earlier today (August 29), the seven-member act uploaded a sneak peek of ‘RING ma Bell (what a wonderful world)’, the lead single of their upcoming mini-album ‘the Billage of perception: chapter two’. The music video and mini-album will drop on August 31 at 6PM KST.
Vancouver, CA
‘Terraria’ sequel concept art shared by game’s developer

Terraria creator and Re-Logic president Andrew “Redigit” Spinks has shared some early concept art for a sequel to the game. Spinks shared an image on Twitter over the last weekend (August 27) of some concept art for what they call T2 (Terraria 2), but noted that “it’s crazy rough so forgive me,” (via PCGamesN).
HyunA and DAWN leave P Nation following contract expiration

K-pop soloists HyunA and DAWN have left the Psy-led agency P Nation. On August 29, P Nation released a statement sharing that the two idols would be leaving the agency as their contracts had recently expired. In its statement per News1, as translated by Soompi, the agency praised HyunA and...
Nicki Minaj delivers career-spanning performance at MTV VMAs 2022

Nicki Minaj delivered a career-spanning performance at the MTV VMAs 2022 tonight (August 28), where she is collecting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The rapper is also co-hosting the ceremony alongside Jack Harlow and LL Cool J at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Minaj blasted through several of...
‘Amy’ director Asif Kapadia to create new docuseries about Camden’s musical history

Asif Kapadia, the Oscar-winning director of Amy Winehouse film Amy, is to create a new docuseries about Camden’s musical history. The four-part series, titled Camden, is being created for Disney+, and its reveal comes as part of the announcement of a handful of new projects for the streaming service, including a Keanu Reeves-starring documentary about a Formula 1 team, a show on the recent ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial and another documenting fashion in the ’90s.
