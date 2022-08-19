Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
NME
Watch Lizzo bring ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to MTV VMAs 2022
Lizzo brought her latest single ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to the MTV VMAs stage tonight (August 28) – scroll down to watch the performance now. The star was one of the first artists to take to the stage at tonight’s ceremony, which is being held at Newark’s Prudential Center and co-hosted by Jack Harlow, LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj.
Nessa Diab Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Colin Kaepernick
Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab are officially parents!. On Aug. 28, the MTV star announced the couple—who have been dating since 2015—recently welcomed their first child together. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life...
NFL・
NME
My Chemical Romance give ‘Burn Bright’ its live debut at Raleigh gig
My Chemical Romance played their 2013 track ‘Burn Bright’ for the first time ever at their North Carolina gig last night (August 26) – see footage of the performance below. The returning group kicked off their reunion tour in the UK and Ireland earlier this summer, with...
NME
Watch Kevin Bacon perform Beyoncé’s ‘Heated’ to a couple of goats
Kevin Bacon has put an acoustic spin on Beyoncé‘s ‘Heated’, performing his rendition of the song to an audience of goats. Posting a clip to his Twitter on Sunday (August 28) as part of his ongoing ‘Goat Songs’ series, the Footloose actor shared the caption: “Hot day, hot song. The goats and I are feeling ‘Heated’, [Beyoncé]. Loving this track.”
Michelle Yeoh to be honored at TIFF Tribute Awards
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" actress Michelle Yeoh will receive the inaugural TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.
NME
Neurosis singer Scott Kelly retires from music and admits abuse
Scott Kelly, singer of California metal band Neurosis, has shared a statement in which he admits to abuse and announces his retirement from music. Kelly, who has fronted Neurosis for more than 30 years and collaborated extensively with Mastodon and more, said he is now “100% permanently retired from being a professional musician”.
NME
Taylor Swift announces new album ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift has shared details of her new album ‘Midnights’ after making a surprise announcement at the MTV VMAs 2022 tonight (August 28) – see its album art, release date and a statement from Swift about the record below. The star won three awards at this year’s...
NME
Watch Harry Styles get chicken nuggets thrown at him during New York City show
During the fifth date of his monthlong Madison Square Garden residency in New York, Harry Styles received an unusual gift from an audience member: two cold, stale chicken nuggets. The former One Directioner – who lives a plant-based lifestyle – was taken aback by his fan’s unconventional offering. He gave...
NME
Watch BLACKPINK make MTV VMAs debut with ‘Pink Venom’
BLACKPINK have made their debut appearance at the MTV VMAs in New Jersey tonight (August 28), with a performance of ‘Pink Venom’. The K-pop girl group returned with the new single, which will appear on their upcoming second album ‘BORN PINK’, earlier this month (August 19).
NME
Panic! At The Disco bring cinematic performance to MTV VMAs 2022
Panic! At The Disco brought a cinematic version of ‘Don’t Let The Light Go Out’ to the MTV VMAs 2022 tonight (August 28). The band performed their recent single to the stage at Newark’s Prudential Center, where the ceremony was held this year. Shot in black-and-white,...
NME
Billlie unveil striking teaser for upcoming single ‘RING ma Bell (what a wonderful world)’
K-pop girl group Billlie have released a music video teaser for their upcoming single ‘RING ma Bell (what a wonderful world)’. Earlier today (August 29), the seven-member act uploaded a sneak peek of ‘RING ma Bell (what a wonderful world)’, the lead single of their upcoming mini-album ‘the Billage of perception: chapter two’. The music video and mini-album will drop on August 31 at 6PM KST.
NME
Glass Animals’ Dave Bayley on working with Florence Welch: “She’s a real force of nature”
Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley spoke to NME backstage at Reading Festival 2022 about the “unbelievable” experience of working on Florence + The Machine‘s fifth album, ‘Dance Fever’. Watch our full video interview above. In April the pair released an electronica-inspired remix of Welch’s recent...
NME
‘Terraria’ sequel concept art shared by game’s developer
Terraria creator and Re-Logic president Andrew “Redigit” Spinks has shared some early concept art for a sequel to the game. Spinks shared an image on Twitter over the last weekend (August 27) of some concept art for what they call T2 (Terraria 2), but noted that “it’s crazy rough so forgive me,” (via PCGamesN).
NME
Jennifer Lopez performed an unreleased song for Ben Affleck during their wedding
Jennifer Lopez performed a new and unreleased song of hers for her new husband Ben Affleck during their wedding this month. The pair got married in Georgia earlier in August, and new footage obtained by TMZ shows Lopez performing a fully choreographed routine during the festivities. The song, seemingly titled...
NME
‘Yellow Submarine’ animator and ‘Heavy Metal’ director Gerald Potterton has died
Gerald Potterton, one of the animators behind The Beatles Yellow Submarine and the director of Heavy Metal has died. He was 91 years old. The death was confirmed by the National Film Board of Canada (NFB) in a statement to Pitchfork. In a statement, Claude Joli-Coeur, NFB chair and government...
NME
HyunA and DAWN leave P Nation following contract expiration
K-pop soloists HyunA and DAWN have left the Psy-led agency P Nation. On August 29, P Nation released a statement sharing that the two idols would be leaving the agency as their contracts had recently expired. In its statement per News1, as translated by Soompi, the agency praised HyunA and...
NME
Nicki Minaj delivers career-spanning performance at MTV VMAs 2022
Nicki Minaj delivered a career-spanning performance at the MTV VMAs 2022 tonight (August 28), where she is collecting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The rapper is also co-hosting the ceremony alongside Jack Harlow and LL Cool J at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Minaj blasted through several of...
NME
Ozzy Osbourne says America’s mass shootings are the reason he’s moving back to England
Ozzy Osbourne has said the troubling amount of mass shootings in the US are why he will be moving back to England, saying he is “fed up with people getting killed every day”. The legendary Black Sabbath frontman and his wife, Sharon, have “fallen out of love with...
NME
‘Amy’ director Asif Kapadia to create new docuseries about Camden’s musical history
Asif Kapadia, the Oscar-winning director of Amy Winehouse film Amy, is to create a new docuseries about Camden’s musical history. The four-part series, titled Camden, is being created for Disney+, and its reveal comes as part of the announcement of a handful of new projects for the streaming service, including a Keanu Reeves-starring documentary about a Formula 1 team, a show on the recent ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial and another documenting fashion in the ’90s.
