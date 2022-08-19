ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Hummingbird Hill Homestead is a neighborly farm stand

By By Jane Bellmyer
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 10 days ago

CONOWINGO — On a quiet section of Cecil County road by a sharp turn is a three-sided structure with a huge sign across the top proclaiming “Jesus Saves.”

However, inside that building is fresh vegetables, herbs and flowers with one goal in mind.

“Our goal is to get a variety of produce at a good cost and bless our neighbors,” said Andrew Goins.

Goins and his wife Casie call Hummingbird Hill Homestead home.

“It’s not a farm, it’s a homestead,” Goins, a pastor and auctioneer, said of the property on Pleasant Grove Road. “We grow tomatoes, zucchini, flowers and once a week I go to a produce auction.”

At the auctions, Goins buys boxes of locally grown peppers, cucumbers, squash and more and then makes it available at his cost.

“It’s not for profit when you factor in my cost,” Goins said. While prices are scribbled on the boxes, the roadside stand operates on the honor system. Being removed from the conveniences of a quick trip to the grocery store, Goins has noted that several of his neighbors stop daily for potatoes, tomatoes and other fresh goodies for their dinner.

“We found out really quickly we can be a blessing to our community in a very practical way,” he said.

Casie said the neighbors at first see the sign and then stop to investigate.

“They love the sign, they love the prices and they love the variety,” Casie said.

Andrew insists Hummingbird Hill is a homestead and not a farm. His family aims to live off their own land, also raising animals for meat and eggs.

The building itself did not start out as a farm stand.

“I saw a kid standing outside here in the freezing cold rain,” he said. It started as a bus stop. Then it also became a safe meeting place for friends grieving the loss of a friend in a nearby wreck.

“At Christmas time it becomes a nativity,” he said.

He already has pumpkins available. It’s a small patch that bloomed from pumpkins tossed there the year before.

ABOUT

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

 https://www.cecildaily.com/

