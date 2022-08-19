ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby

Reuters
 4 days ago
LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Britain faces a "humanitarian crisis" this winter when the difficult choices forced upon low-income households by soaring energy bills could cause serious physical and mental illness, a healthcare lobby group said on Friday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resisted calls to provide more support to households struggling with higher bills, insisting his government will leave major fiscal decisions to the next prime minister who takes office in early September.

"The country is facing a humanitarian crisis," said Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, which represents organisations across the healthcare sector.

"Many people could face the awful choice between skipping meals to heat their homes and having to live in cold, damp and very unpleasant conditions," Taylor said in a statement.

The situation could cause outbreaks of respiratory conditions, mental illness, worsen children's life chances and add to pressure on the already stretched state-run National Health Service (NHS), he added. read more

A spokesperson at Britain's health department said the government was already helping households through a 37-billion-pound ($44 billion) cost-of-living support package announced in May and was also working to increase NHS capacity

Britain's average annual household energy bills — covering both gas and electricity — look set to double again to more than 4,000 pounds ($4,766) by January, exacerbating inflation which already topped 10% in July.

Facing growing pressure, Johnson's government said last week it was working on a cost-of-living support package for the next prime minister to consider, while the opposition Labour Party wants to recall parliament to freeze energy bills. read more

The NHS Confederation said it was concerned that "fuel poverty", in the absence of further government support, would cause more deaths associated with cold homes, which are currently estimated at around 10,000 a year.

($1 = 0.8396 pounds)

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
The Independent

Doctors’ anger over Government proposals for GPs to prescribe energy discounts

Doctors have angrily dismissed a Government proposal for them to write prescriptions to give discounts to people struggling to pay their energy bills during the cost-of-living crisis.The British Medical Association (BMA) said they “completely reject” the policy drawn up in the Treasury, arguing the addition to GPs’ already huge workload would be “totally unacceptable”.Labour accused the Conservatives of having “lost the plot” as the proposal was being considered by ministers seeking ideas to ease the pain of soaring energy bills.The Conservatives have lost the plot on the cost of living crisis and haven’t got a clue about the level of...
Boris Johnson
The Independent

There will be ‘people on the streets’ without more help with energy bills, Tory MP warns

A Conservative MP has predicted the UK will face civil unrest this winter unless households are given more help to pay skyrocketing energy bills.Rishi Sunak supporter Kevin Hollinrake said that, without extra support, there would be people "on the streets" .He told Sky News that Liz Truss’s promises to cut taxes would provide only an extra "pound a week" to the poorest households, while at the same time giving about £30 a week to those like his."It is simply not right," he added."These people are going to be on the streets. Things are going to be that bad for...
Daily Mail

'We are reaching dangerous territory': Now Singapore's next PM warns US and China are closer to war after Pelosi's Taiwan visit, American missile tests and Beijing's military drills

Singapore's prime minister-in-waiting warned that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan had put the U.S.-China relationship on a 'very worrying' trajectory and warned the two nations may 'sleepwalk into conflict' if neither side takes action to deescalate. 'Following the visit, tensions have gone up one notch,' Lawrence Wong said...
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Two New Serious Long Covid Symptoms Added To The List

Scientists add two more new symptoms to fatigue and brain fog among the wider list of Long Covid symptoms. New research reveals that patients with Long Covid have had a broader range of symptoms than previously believed, including hair loss and sexual problems. A study that came out today in...
Reuters

