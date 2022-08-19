ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

wfmd.com

Bridge Replacement Project Underway On I-70 Near South Mountain State Park

The work is expected to last for three years. Baltimore, Md. (KM) – A bridge replacement project is underway in the Boonsboro area of Washington County near South Mountain State Park. Spokesman Charlie Gischlar with the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says crews will be replacing the two bridges that carry Interstate 70 over Crystal Falls Drive. He says they were constructed in 1966. :”The bridges are completely safe. It’s just that they’re nearing the end of its workable service life. Maintenance costs would continue to pile up and pile up. So the smartest move here would be to go ahead and do a complete replacement,”: he says.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

5 hurt in Montgomery County mutli-vehicle crash

Five people were sent to the hospital after a mutli-vehicle crash in East Silver Spring early Monday. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, the crash happened around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of University Boulevard near Glenville Road, in the area of Piney Branch Road. In a...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Maryland woman charged with DUI after crashing into Anacostia River

WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman was rescued and charged Saturday after crashing vehicle into Anacostia River while driving intoxicated, officials said. Metropolitan Police Department identified the driver as 34-year-old Ebony Smith of Laurel, Maryland. At around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, DC Fire and EMS were called to...
LAUREL, MD
local21news.com

Commercial fire in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A confirmed fire has been ongoing at Patterson's Diesel Inc. at 6557 Buchanan Trail East in Franklin County. The fire was reported as a third alarm fire by Washington Township Police Department at around 1:00PM. According to Waynesboro Volunteer Fire Department, all of Buchanan...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

Youth In Frederick County Expected To Be Charged Following Bomb Threat

The threat was made over social media. Frederick, Md. (KM) – Charges are expected to be filed against a male juvenile in Frederick County who make a bomb threat. The Sheriff’s Office say on Sunday at around 1:37 PM, a concerned citizen called in regarding a threat in the Urbana community which was posted on social media. Authorities say several images of graffiti at Urbana High School had been posted. One of the comments concerned a pipe bomb against a senior citizen bus.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Hagerstown Police Reported It Had Responded To Over 1,700 Calls For Service In A Week, Mayor Says Crime Is Not Up

Mayor Keller said drug use exists in any urban city in the country. Frederick, Md. (NS/DG) – In a Facebook post from Hagerstown Police on August 15, they said it had been a busy week for officers with over 1,700 calls for service that included shootings, attempted first degree murder, first degree assault, drug possession, and arrest warrants for homicide and robbery.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDTV

West Virginia man dies in crash involving RV

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - State police says a West Virginia man died in a crash Thursday afternoon that involved an RV. Troopers responded to a crash around 6:25 p.m. Thursday in Jefferson County that involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a Coachman Miranda RV, according to WVSP. Captain Maddy says...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, 8th reported there since May 18

Once again, Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, after another 2nd-degree assault was reported there last night, August 21, 2022. The assault was reported at the mall at 6:37 PM Sunday. This was the eighth 2nd-degree assault at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department announced earlier this month that it would be establishing a "resource room" at the popular retail destination.
BETHESDA, MD
WTOP

‘Emmett Till Alerts’ go live in Maryland

Following a spike in hate crimes and other incidents targeting minorities and their places of worship, a new alert system led by civil rights leaders in Maryland has gone live. The new system is called Emmett Till Alerts, and it was announced inside a church that’s been attacked twice this...
MARYLAND STATE
royalexaminer.com

Bank robbery suspect arrested

On 08/18/2022, at approximately 1:00 pm, a white male wearing a mask and gloves entered the Bank of Clarke County on Crock Wells Mill Drive, displaying a handgun and demanding money. The suspect was wearing a red long sleeved hoodie with a distinct pattern design, gray cargo shorts and black...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
wfmd.com

Pet of The Week Aug 22 -26

Special thanks to Jay Day and The Day Home Team, LLC; Frey Agricultural Products; and Johnson & Johnson Heating and Air Conditioning. Interested in adopting? Please call Frederick County Animal Control, Maryland at 301-600-1546.
FREDERICK, MD
cbs19news

Investigators looking into collision involving two aircraft

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Multiple people were hurt in a plane crash that occurred Saturday morning in Fauquier County. The Virginia State Police reports the incident occurred around 9:05 a.m. on the 5100 block of Ritchie Road. A preliminary investigation found a Stearman Aircraft was trying to land...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA

