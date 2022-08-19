Read full article on original website
wfmd.com
Bridge Replacement Project Underway On I-70 Near South Mountain State Park
The work is expected to last for three years. Baltimore, Md. (KM) – A bridge replacement project is underway in the Boonsboro area of Washington County near South Mountain State Park. Spokesman Charlie Gischlar with the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says crews will be replacing the two bridges that carry Interstate 70 over Crystal Falls Drive. He says they were constructed in 1966. :”The bridges are completely safe. It’s just that they’re nearing the end of its workable service life. Maintenance costs would continue to pile up and pile up. So the smartest move here would be to go ahead and do a complete replacement,”: he says.
5 hurt in Montgomery County mutli-vehicle crash
Five people were sent to the hospital after a mutli-vehicle crash in East Silver Spring early Monday. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, the crash happened around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of University Boulevard near Glenville Road, in the area of Piney Branch Road. In a...
Maryland woman charged with DUI after crashing into Anacostia River
WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman was rescued and charged Saturday after crashing vehicle into Anacostia River while driving intoxicated, officials said. Metropolitan Police Department identified the driver as 34-year-old Ebony Smith of Laurel, Maryland. At around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, DC Fire and EMS were called to...
local21news.com
Commercial fire in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A confirmed fire has been ongoing at Patterson's Diesel Inc. at 6557 Buchanan Trail East in Franklin County. The fire was reported as a third alarm fire by Washington Township Police Department at around 1:00PM. According to Waynesboro Volunteer Fire Department, all of Buchanan...
fox5dc.com
400 speeding tickets issued in one day to drivers on Fairfax County Parkway
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - As summer winds down, police hope drivers start slowing down with more cars and school buses on the road. If not, they'll have to pay a hefty price — thanks to new speed cameras set up near school zones in Fairfax County. A 2020 state...
'Fire Incident' Shuts Down Three Major Roadways In Central PA (DEVELOPING)
Three major roadways in central Pennsylvania have been closed due to a '"fire incident," authorities say. The undisclosed "fire incident," was first announced by Waynesboro police around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022. The police asked the public to avoid "West Main Street in the area of Prices Church...
wfmd.com
Hagerstown Fire Department Mourns The Loss Of Deputy Fire Marshal
Hagerstown, Md. (NS) – The Hagerstown Fire Department has said Deputy Fire Marshal John “Stretch” Crist died. The Department said in a social media post on Tuesday that Crist died while off-duty. We will add more information as it becomes available.
wfmd.com
Youth In Frederick County Expected To Be Charged Following Bomb Threat
The threat was made over social media. Frederick, Md. (KM) – Charges are expected to be filed against a male juvenile in Frederick County who make a bomb threat. The Sheriff’s Office say on Sunday at around 1:37 PM, a concerned citizen called in regarding a threat in the Urbana community which was posted on social media. Authorities say several images of graffiti at Urbana High School had been posted. One of the comments concerned a pipe bomb against a senior citizen bus.
wfmd.com
Hagerstown Police Reported It Had Responded To Over 1,700 Calls For Service In A Week, Mayor Says Crime Is Not Up
Mayor Keller said drug use exists in any urban city in the country. Frederick, Md. (NS/DG) – In a Facebook post from Hagerstown Police on August 15, they said it had been a busy week for officers with over 1,700 calls for service that included shootings, attempted first degree murder, first degree assault, drug possession, and arrest warrants for homicide and robbery.
WDTV
West Virginia man dies in crash involving RV
JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - State police says a West Virginia man died in a crash Thursday afternoon that involved an RV. Troopers responded to a crash around 6:25 p.m. Thursday in Jefferson County that involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a Coachman Miranda RV, according to WVSP. Captain Maddy says...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, 8th reported there since May 18
Once again, Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, after another 2nd-degree assault was reported there last night, August 21, 2022. The assault was reported at the mall at 6:37 PM Sunday. This was the eighth 2nd-degree assault at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department announced earlier this month that it would be establishing a "resource room" at the popular retail destination.
WTOP
‘Emmett Till Alerts’ go live in Maryland
Following a spike in hate crimes and other incidents targeting minorities and their places of worship, a new alert system led by civil rights leaders in Maryland has gone live. The new system is called Emmett Till Alerts, and it was announced inside a church that’s been attacked twice this...
Augusta Free Press
Woodbridge man dies in single-vehicle accident on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Shenandoah County that occurred on Sunday at 3:50 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 291 exit ramp. A 2005 Ford F-150 was traveling south on I-81 when...
Route 997: Motorists advised of delays next week in Greene Township
Motorists in Franklin County are advised a soil remediation project is scheduled for next week on Route 997 at Byers Road in Greene Township. A contractor will clean up a diesel fuel spill along the southbound lane of Route 997. Weather permitting, this work will be performed from approximately 8:00...
royalexaminer.com
Bank robbery suspect arrested
On 08/18/2022, at approximately 1:00 pm, a white male wearing a mask and gloves entered the Bank of Clarke County on Crock Wells Mill Drive, displaying a handgun and demanding money. The suspect was wearing a red long sleeved hoodie with a distinct pattern design, gray cargo shorts and black...
wfmd.com
History Buffs Expected At Conference On Civil War Medicine In Frederick
It will take place late next month. Frederick, Md. (KM) – Civil War enthusiasts and some in the medical profession are expected in the Frederick area late next month for the 28th Conference on Civil War Medicine. The event is hosted by the National Museum of Civil War Medicine.
wfmd.com
Pet of The Week Aug 22 -26
Special thanks to Jay Day and The Day Home Team, LLC; Frey Agricultural Products; and Johnson & Johnson Heating and Air Conditioning. Interested in adopting? Please call Frederick County Animal Control, Maryland at 301-600-1546.
OSHA calling on employers to protect workers after alarming amount of workplace fatalities in south central Pa.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Almost one month after a 53-year-old Harrisburg man was killed in a chicken barn collapse at Hillandale Farms in Tyrone Township, Adams County, the wreckage remains. It’s just one of the staggering 21 workplace fatalities that have occurred across south central Pennsylvania since October of last...
cbs19news
Investigators looking into collision involving two aircraft
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Multiple people were hurt in a plane crash that occurred Saturday morning in Fauquier County. The Virginia State Police reports the incident occurred around 9:05 a.m. on the 5100 block of Ritchie Road. A preliminary investigation found a Stearman Aircraft was trying to land...
WJLA
Youngkin: Fairfax Co. 'better get it together' when it comes to supporting law enforcement
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is speaking out against leaders in Fairfax County as violent crime increases and Fairfax County faces an unprecedented police shortage. “One of the things we did on day one was press for increased funding for state police, for deputy sheriffs,...
