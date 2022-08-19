The work is expected to last for three years. Baltimore, Md. (KM) – A bridge replacement project is underway in the Boonsboro area of Washington County near South Mountain State Park. Spokesman Charlie Gischlar with the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says crews will be replacing the two bridges that carry Interstate 70 over Crystal Falls Drive. He says they were constructed in 1966. :”The bridges are completely safe. It’s just that they’re nearing the end of its workable service life. Maintenance costs would continue to pile up and pile up. So the smartest move here would be to go ahead and do a complete replacement,”: he says.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO