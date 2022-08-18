Read full article on original website
Related
Deadly boat crash leaves three injured and one dead at Lake of the Ozarks
UPDATE: The driver of the boat — Roy Jackson, 63, of Edwards — was arrested Sunday, Aug. 21, around 2:10 p.m. on two charges: boating while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a vessel crash. Jackson was taken to the Camden County Jail. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has […]
KYTV
Man dies on Lake of the Ozarks after boat crashes into a rock bluff
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Byrnes Mill, Missouri, died after the boat he was in hit a rock bluff on Lake of the Ozarks. Thomas McKown, 58, died at the scene of the crash. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened a...
myleaderpaper.com
Byrnes Mill man killed in boating accident
A Byrnes Mill man was killed Saturday, Aug. 20, in a boating accident on the Lake of the Ozarks in which three others were injured. The driver of the boat was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on suspicion of boating while intoxicated. The Highway Patrol reported that a...
Stolen truck crashes into St. Peters home, driver runs away
A driver is facing several charges after running from the scene of a crash Sunday afternoon in St. Peters.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMOV
Semi-truck driver recalls terrifying moment bullet shattered windshield while he was driving on I-270
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Kenneth Campbell was on his way home from a week on the road when his windshield cracked and his passenger window shattered, spraying him with glass. He soon realized it was a bullet that narrowly missed him. “Six inches to the left, it would have been...
mymoinfo.com
Cash among several items stolen from Hillsboro area home
(Jefferson County) Several items including case was stolen from a home in the 7200 block of Tower Road outside of Hillsboro. The theft happened during the morning of August 6th. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the victim was out of state at the time of the incident;...
myleaderpaper.com
Landscaping pickup stolen from outside Fenton-area home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a pickup from outside a home on Coil Court in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton. The stolen pickup belongs to Drake Landscaping and is worth about $10,000, authorities reported. The victim told deputies he parked the 1999 Ford...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjluradio.com
Juvenile driving a stolen car involved in Callaway County police chase
A juvenile is in custody after fleeing authorities in Callaway County. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was patrolling the Kingdom City area early Friday morning when they spotted a car that had been reported stolen in Columbia. The deputy attempted to pull the car over but he sped off on Highway 54.
Residents plea for help as potholes cause huge problems in Jefferson County subdivision
IMPERIAL, Mo. — It's no secret that potholes can cause huge problems for your car, but people in Jefferson County say they're pitching in hundreds of dollars per year to fix their issue and getting no help from their HOA. From the outside looking in, Quiet Forest looks like...
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing Man
WOOD RIVER – Wood River Police Department along with several other agencies conducted a ground and air search Wednesday for Vernon L. Law who has been missing since July 21st.
krcgtv.com
Two left with minor injuries after Callaway County crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Two men were left with minor injuries after a crash in Callaway County early Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 12:12 a.m. on I-70 at the 145.4 mile marker. The crash happened when Charles Head, 43,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Portion of I-270 closing this weekend, drivers beware
Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is closing a portion of Interstate 270 in north county for the entire weekend.
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro man dies after truck rolls over him in Washington County
Brandon P. Whittley, 41, of Hillsboro died Wednesday, Aug. 17, after the pickup he was underneath began rolling and struck him, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At about 4 a.m., Whittley was under a 1993 Ford F250 on Wild Rose Road east of Hwy. 21 in Cadet in Washington County, and it began rolling in reverse and the undercarriage struck him. The pickup continued rolling west, crossed 21 and ran off the west side of the road, the report said.
KYTV
Authorities want vacationers in the Ozarks to protect their vehicles
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A TikTok trend is proving costly, causing the number of stolen KIA’s and Hyundai’s to skyrocket. This trend is hitting close to home. St. Louis investigators report thieves have swiped more than 1,000 of those cars. Auto shop employees said car clubs or steering...
I-270 shut down due to bridge project
I-270 is shut down due to the demolishing of the old Lindbergh bridge.
KMOV
Suspects fired shots at officers as they led them on chase in North City, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two suspects are in custody, accused by officers of firing at them as they tried to flee after an attempted carjacking. Police tell News 4 that a 20-year-old man, 17-year-old boy and another suspect were involved in an attempted carjacking in the 1600 block of N. Kingshighway around 2:00 p.m. Saturday. When officers tried to stop the suspects’ car, the three suspects fired shots at them as they fled. The three then led officers on a chase, police say, before they bailed from the car near the intersection of Wren and Theodore.
A gunfight at I-70 left a victim sprayed with glass
A victim was caught in the middle of a gunfight on I-70 while he was exiting the ramp.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future
As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
57-year-old man carjacked while delivering pizza
Officers responded to a call for a carjacking Saturday night.
Comments / 0