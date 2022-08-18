ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Byrnes Mill man killed in boating accident

A Byrnes Mill man was killed Saturday, Aug. 20, in a boating accident on the Lake of the Ozarks in which three others were injured. The driver of the boat was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on suspicion of boating while intoxicated. The Highway Patrol reported that a...
BYRNES MILL, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Cash among several items stolen from Hillsboro area home

(Jefferson County) Several items including case was stolen from a home in the 7200 block of Tower Road outside of Hillsboro. The theft happened during the morning of August 6th. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the victim was out of state at the time of the incident;...
HILLSBORO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Landscaping pickup stolen from outside Fenton-area home

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a pickup from outside a home on Coil Court in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton. The stolen pickup belongs to Drake Landscaping and is worth about $10,000, authorities reported. The victim told deputies he parked the 1999 Ford...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
#Tree#Accident#Chevy Traverse
kjluradio.com

Juvenile driving a stolen car involved in Callaway County police chase

A juvenile is in custody after fleeing authorities in Callaway County. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was patrolling the Kingdom City area early Friday morning when they spotted a car that had been reported stolen in Columbia. The deputy attempted to pull the car over but he sped off on Highway 54.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Two left with minor injuries after Callaway County crash

CALLAWAY COUNTY — Two men were left with minor injuries after a crash in Callaway County early Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 12:12 a.m. on I-70 at the 145.4 mile marker. The crash happened when Charles Head, 43,...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Hillsboro man dies after truck rolls over him in Washington County

Brandon P. Whittley, 41, of Hillsboro died Wednesday, Aug. 17, after the pickup he was underneath began rolling and struck him, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At about 4 a.m., Whittley was under a 1993 Ford F250 on Wild Rose Road east of Hwy. 21 in Cadet in Washington County, and it began rolling in reverse and the undercarriage struck him. The pickup continued rolling west, crossed 21 and ran off the west side of the road, the report said.
HILLSBORO, MO
KMOV

Suspects fired shots at officers as they led them on chase in North City, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two suspects are in custody, accused by officers of firing at them as they tried to flee after an attempted carjacking. Police tell News 4 that a 20-year-old man, 17-year-old boy and another suspect were involved in an attempted carjacking in the 1600 block of N. Kingshighway around 2:00 p.m. Saturday. When officers tried to stop the suspects’ car, the three suspects fired shots at them as they fled. The three then led officers on a chase, police say, before they bailed from the car near the intersection of Wren and Theodore.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future

As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

