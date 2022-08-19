ICYMI: Top stories of the week

We’ve got Aug. 16 election results

On Tuesday, we covered elections in Alaska and Wyoming. Final results for Alaska may not be available until Aug. 31. Here are some highlights:

Nineteen candidates ran in the top-four Senate primary, including Incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R). As of Aug. 17, Murkowski led, followed by Kelly Tshibaka (R). Alaska At-Large Congressional District: Alaska held two elections on Aug. 16 for the state’s at-large U.S. House district—a regularly scheduled primary and a special general election.Twenty-two candidates ran in the regular primary ballot. As of Aug. 17, Mary Peltola (D) led, followed by Sarah Palin (R) and Nick Begich (R). Fifteen of the candidates also ran in the special primary election to fill the remainder of Young’s term. As of Aug. 17, preliminary results from the first round of voting showed Peltola in the lead. Palin followed, with Nick Begich in third.

Newcomers will win at least 26% of state legislative seats up for election this year

At least 1,607 state legislative incumbents will not be returning next year—an increase compared to recent election cycles. This increase in incumbent turnover guarantees newcomers will hold at least 26% of the state legislative seats up for election.

Harris at 26 tie-breaking votes, most ever cast in a single term

Vice President Kamala Harris (D) has cast the most tie-breaking votes in the Senate during a single vice presidential term in American history. Harris is followed by John Adams, who cast 20 tie-breaking votes during his first vice presidential term, and George M. Dallas, who cast 19 tie-breaking votes during his one term in office.

Arizona voters to decide whether to establish a lieutenant governorship

Arizona is one of five states without a lieutenant governor. But that could change in November depending on the outcome of the Arizona Lieutenant Governor Amendment. If passed, the amendment would create the position of lieutenant governor, who would be elected on a joint ticket with the governor starting in 2026, and who would succeed the governor in case of a vacancy.