ICYMI: Top stories of the week

By Ballotpedia staff
 4 days ago

We’ve got Aug. 16 election results

On Tuesday, we covered elections in Alaska and Wyoming. Final results for Alaska may not be available until Aug. 31. Here are some highlights:

  • Alaska U.S. Senate: Nineteen candidates ran in the top-four Senate primary, including Incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R). As of Aug. 17, Murkowski led, followed by Kelly Tshibaka (R).
  • Alaska At-Large Congressional District: Alaska held two elections on Aug. 16 for the state’s at-large U.S. House district—a regularly scheduled primary and a special general election.Twenty-two candidates ran in the regular primary ballot. As of Aug. 17, Mary Peltola (D) led, followed by Sarah Palin (R) and Nick Begich (R). Fifteen of the candidates also ran in the special primary election to fill the remainder of Young’s term. As of Aug. 17, preliminary results from the first round of voting showed Peltola in the lead. Palin followed, with Nick Begich in third.
  • Wyoming At-Large Congressional District: In Wyoming’s sole congressional district, incumbent U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R) became the 13th congressional incumbent to lose a primary this cycle. Five candidates, including Cheney, ran in the Republican primary. Harriet Hageman defeated Cheney and the three other candidates, winning 66.3% of the vote. Cheney received 28.9% of the vote. The primary was widely seen as a test of Trump’s influence in the Republican Party.

See full results at the link below.

Newcomers will win at least 26% of state legislative seats up for election this year

At least 1,607 state legislative incumbents will not be returning next year—an increase compared to recent election cycles. This increase in incumbent turnover guarantees newcomers will hold at least 26% of the state legislative seats up for election.

Harris at 26 tie-breaking votes, most ever cast in a single term

Vice President Kamala Harris (D) has cast the most tie-breaking votes in the Senate during a single vice presidential term in American history. Harris is followed by John Adams, who cast 20 tie-breaking votes during his first vice presidential term, and George M. Dallas, who cast 19 tie-breaking votes during his one term in office.

Arizona voters to decide whether to establish a lieutenant governorship

Arizona is one of five states without a lieutenant governor. But that could change in November depending on the outcome of the Arizona Lieutenant Governor Amendment. If passed, the amendment would create the position of lieutenant governor, who would be elected on a joint ticket with the governor starting in 2026, and who would succeed the governor in case of a vacancy.

Preliminary results from Alaska’s top-four U.S. House primary

A top-four primary took place on Aug. 16 in Alaska’s At-Large Congressional District to determine which four candidates will run in the general election on Nov. 8. As of 1:00 a.m. ET on Aug. 17, with 61% of results reported, Mary Peltola (D) led with 34.5% of the vote, followed by Sarah Palin (R) with 32.2%, Nicholas Begich (R) with 27.1%, and Tara Sweeney (R) with 3.2%.
Alaska holds first top-four primary for governor

Alaska held its first top-four primary for governor on August 16. Based on unofficial returns on election night, three candidates—Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R), former state Rep. Les Gara (D), and former Gov. Bill Walker (I)—appeared likely to advance. Dunleavy received 42.3% of the vote, followed by Gara with 21.7% and Walker with 21.4%. The fourth candidate to advance will be Charlie Pierce (R), who had 7.2% of the vote, or Christopher Kurka (R), who had 4.1%.
Harriet Hageman defeats Liz Cheney in the Republican primary for Wyoming’s At-large Congressional District

Harriet Hageman defeated Liz Cheney, Anthony Bouchard, Robyn Belinskey, and Denton Knapp in the Republican primary for Wyoming’s At-large Congressional District on August 16, 2022. According to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), Cheney, who was first elected to represent this district in 2016, Bouchard, and Hageman led the primary field in fundraising heading into Election Day.
Looking back on two days ago

Welcome to the Thursday, August 18, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. 4.8% of state legislative incumbents who filed for re-election have lost in primaries this year. Results from battleground elections in Alaska, Wyoming. Signatures submitted for education scholarship tax credit initiative...
Heart of the Primaries 2022, Democrats-Issue 35

In this issue: Alaska election takeaways and NYT‘s battleground endorsements. Alaska, Hawaii, and Wyoming held primaries over the past week. Here are results from battlegrounds in Alaska and Hawaii. Before we get into Alaska’s results, here’s a refresher: Alaska held top-four primaries for several offices and a ranked-choice special...
The top fundraisers in the Michigan House

Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns. While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate...
The top fundraisers among Michigan statewide elected offices

Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns. While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate...
Brian Dahle raised more than any other Republican State Senate candidate or officeholder in California

California Republican State Senate candidates and officeholders have raised $10.4 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Brian Dahle has raised more than any other Republican. Dahle is the representative for California State Senate District 1 and is running for Governor of California in 2022. Dahle...
The top fundraisers in the Minnesota House

Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns. While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate...
Joshua Green defeats Vicky Cayetano, Kaiali’i Kahele, and four other candidates in Hawaii’s Democratic gubernatorial primary

Joshua Green defeated Vicky Cayetano, Kaiali’i Kahele, and four other candidates in Hawaii’s Democratic gubernatorial primary on August 13, 2022. Incumbent David Ige (D) was term-limited. Green is Hawaii’s current lieutenant governor and an emergency room physician. He said, “I’m running for Governor because Hawaii needs elected leaders...
The top fundraisers in the Ohio State Senate

Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns. While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate...
Election Legislation Weekly Digest: August 12, 2022

Here is our weekly round-up on election-related legislation. In it, you’ll find the following information:. Noteworthy bills: Here, we identify and report on the contents and legislative status of noteworthy bills. Recent activity: Here, we report on the number of bills acted on within the past week. The big...
