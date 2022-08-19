ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

94.3 Jack FM

Arrest Made In Fond Du Lac Homicide

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One man is in custody in the investigation of a weekend homicide in Fond du Lac. Police say they arrested a 32-year-old man in the death of Brandon A. Johnson, 40. Johnson was found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound in the 200...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One dead after Sunday morning motorcycle crash in Waushara County

PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A 25-year-old is dead following a motorcycle crash near State Highway 73 in a Wisconsin town. According to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Sunday, Aug. 21, around 3:30 a.m. on 5th Ave South of State Highway 73. Plainfield Fire/Rescue, Waushara...
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Speed, alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash

PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office believes speed and alcohol contributed to a motorcycle crash that killed a man over the weekend. The sheriff’s office says Tanner T.R. Lipke, 25, from Plainfield, was going north on 5th Ave. near Highway 73 and failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle went off the road and into a ditch on the west side of the road.
PLAINFIELD, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Two people dead after being found unconscious in Grand Chute parking lot

APPLETON — Two people were pronounced dead and two others were hospitalized after police came upon several unconscious people in a Grand Chute parking lot. During routine patrol of a hotel in the 200 Block of N Westhill Blvd, an officer found someone who appeared unconscious laying on the ground in the parking lot, according to a Grand Chute Police Department news release.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
whby.com

Man killed at Kaukauna paper mill identified

KAUKAUNA, Wis. — Family members release the name of a man killed at a Kaukauna paper mill last week. Aaron Hobart died in an industrial accident at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo Thilmany Plant last Tuesday. The nature of the incident in the plant has not been released yet. According to his...
KAUKAUNA, WI
WSAW

1 killed in Plainfield area motorcycle crash

PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has died as a result of a motorcycle crash in Waushara County. Investigators said the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on 5th Avenue south of State Highway 73. According to a news release Tanner Lipke, 25, was traveling north on 5th Avenue when he missed the curve and left the roadway.
PLAINFIELD, WI
nbc15.com

Car crash in Sun Prairie results in two people dead, two more injured

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A two car crash in Sun Prairie killed two people and injured two more, according to the Sun Prairie Police Department. A Honda Civic and a Cadillac CTS crashed around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Reiner Road and Innovation Way, each car carrying a driver and a passenger.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fond du Lac homicide, 40-year-old man shot to death

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A Fond du Lac area man, 40, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound Saturday morning, Aug. 20 near Marquette Street and Johnson Street. Officers arrived around 7:30 a.m. following a 911 call reporting an individual laying on the ground. Investigators are looking into...
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Police activity' closes I-94 EB at Brookfield Road

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - All lanes of I-94 EB were closed at Brookfield Road as of about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. WisDOT officials said this was due to "police activity." Backups could be seen on WisDOT traffic cameras, but the traffic congestion seemed to clear quickly and things appeared to be moving pretty smoothly by about 8 p.m.
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fatal crash on 35th Street viaduct, woman killed

MILWAUKEE - A balloon release was held Sunday night, Aug. 21 for a young woman killed in a crash on the 35th Street viaduct Sunday morning. Family and friends left heartbroken by the loss gathered at the scene Sunday evening to pay their respects. Milwaukee police said the woman, 21,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac Fire reminder about smoke detectors

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue want to remind the community about the importance of having a correctly installed and properly working smoke detector after a fire on Sunday. Firefighters will be canvassing the neighborhood within the next few days to provide safety information,...
FOND DU LAC, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Fond Du Lac Homicide Has Neighbors Nervous

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Around 7:20 Saturday morning, Fond du Lac police and detectives responded to a 911 call of someone laying on the ground in the 200 block of Marquette Street. Police found a 40 year old man dead on this sidewalk Saturday morning with an...
FOND DU LAC, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Arrest Made In Fatal Grand Chute Drug Overdose

GRAND CHUTE, WI (WRN) – Grand Chute police have arrested a person they suspect delivered the drugs that killed two and injured two others at a hotel in Grand Chute. Grand Chute Police say officers on an early Sunday morning patrol spotted the first victim in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc Rapids bridge closure to last several months

MANITOWOC RAPIDS, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting Monday, a bridge in Manitowoc County will be closed for several months. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge on North Union Road in the Town of Manitowoc Rapids will be closing for bridge replacement. The closure is scheduled to...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Update: Suspect arrested in Grand Chute death investigation

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Just hours after multiple individuals were found unconscious in a hotel parking lot and later pronounced dead, Grand Chute officers have confirmed that they have arrested a suspect in connection with the incident. According to the department, officers executed multiple search warrants and interviewed...
GRAND CHUTE, WI

