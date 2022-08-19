ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enola, PA

WGAL

One person shot at Swatara Township Walmart

HARRISBURG, Pa. — One person was injured in a shooting at a Dauphin County Walmart on Sunday afternoon. It happened at the Walmart on Grayson Road in Swatara Township around 5:15 p.m. Police said the victim, who has not been identified, suffered minor injuries. Police identified a suspect and...
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Man sentenced for fraudulently obtaining over 800 phones in Pennsylvania

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a New York man was sentenced to two years in prison for conspiracy to commit mail fraud. According to a new release, 32-year-old Ian Keith Thompson and three codefendants, Horace Henry,...
