Two central Pa. men identified as victims of West Virginia plane crash: report
Two men who died in a plane crash in West Virginia were Lancaster County residents, according to reports. LancasterOnline said 32-year-old Dwayne K. Weaver and 30-year-old Wesley K. Martin have been identified by their families to the outlet as two of the three people on the plane at the time of the crash.
Woman and 5-year-old girl dead after multiple people stabbed in Pennsylvania
A woman and young girl died after multiple people were stabbed in a "mass casualty incident" in southern Pennsylvania Monday night, officials said. A suspect was taken into custody after the incident around 7:15 p.m. in Hopewell Township, Ted Czech, a spokesman for York County emergency services, said. The two...
WGAL
One person shot at Swatara Township Walmart
HARRISBURG, Pa. — One person was injured in a shooting at a Dauphin County Walmart on Sunday afternoon. It happened at the Walmart on Grayson Road in Swatara Township around 5:15 p.m. Police said the victim, who has not been identified, suffered minor injuries. Police identified a suspect and...
DNA from letter sent to local newspaper helps solve 34-year-old cold case murder of Pennsylvania mom
The cold case murder of a 26-year-old Pennsylvania mother in 1988 has finally been solved thanks to DNA evidence found on a chilling letter sent to a local newspaper decades ago with intimate details of the crime. Anna Kane was 26 when she was strangled to death and her body...
abc27.com
Man sentenced for fraudulently obtaining over 800 phones in Pennsylvania
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a New York man was sentenced to two years in prison for conspiracy to commit mail fraud. According to a new release, 32-year-old Ian Keith Thompson and three codefendants, Horace Henry,...
33-year-old homicide case in Berks County has been solved: state police
Pennsylvania State Police announced Wednesday that a 33-year-old homicide case has been solved. Anna Kane was killed on Oct. 23, 1988. She was found strangled along the Ontelaunee Trail in Perry Township, Berks County, according to the Reading Eagle. The 26-year-old’s body was found in a wooded area and an...
Harrisburg Daughter Stabbed Mom To Death In NY: State Police
A Pennsylvania daughter stabbed her mother to death in New York on Thursday, July 28, authorities say. Melissa "Missy" A. (Gallagher) Guisewhite, 51, originally from Harrisburg, was found dead at her Lakeview Avenue home in the Village of Tupper Lake around 1p.m., New York state police say. Her autopsy at...
The Clearest Lake in Pennsylvania is almost too Beautiful to be Real
Pennsylvania lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. PA is actually home to over 2,000 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Raystown Lake is known for having the clearest water.
