Sussex County, NJ

wrnjradio.com

Man accused of trespassing at Saint Clare’s hospital

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, ,NJ (Morris County) – Police arrested a 30-year-old Pennsylvania man who was accused of trespassing in Saint Clare’s Hospital in Denville Township on Friday. On August 19, police responded to Saint Claire’s Hospital on a report of an unwanted person, police said. Upon arrival, officers...
DENVILLE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Driver found unconscious in car charged with DWI in Hackettstown

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Morris County woman is facing several charges including driving while intoxicated after she was found unconscious in the driver’s seat of a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway in Hackettstown early Sunday morning, police said. On August 21, at around...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
spartaindependent.com

Theft suspects evade police in multi-town pursuit

On August 17, at around 7:15 a.m., The Sparta Police Department received a call from an area resident claiming that unknown individuals had attempted to enter his vehicles while they were parked in his driveway. The attempt was reportedly unsuccessful due to the vehicles being locked. The homeowner told police that a white SUV with a black stripe down the hood fled the area.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Dog attacked by bear in Morris County

BUTLER, NJ (Morris County) – Police issued a warning after a dog was attacked by a bear on Friday in Butler. On Saturday, police responded to a residence on Scott Street for a report of a dog that was attacked by a bear the day prior, police said. The...
BUTLER, NJ
wrnjradio.com

A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,301 positive cases and 225 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of August 22. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Paterson Detectives Seize Five Guns, Three In One Car

Three young occupants of a car stopped by Paterson detectives were each found toting guns during a three-day period in which city investigators seized five firearms altogether. The seizures began after Detectives Kenneth Kerwin, Suquan Gary, Joseph Aboyoun, and Mustafa Dombayci saw a drug deal go down in the 80...
PATERSON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Family of fatal Warren County crash victim hires attorney

HOPE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The family of a woman killed in a head-on collision with a dump truck earlier this month in Warren County has retained injury firm Morgan & Morgan law firm. The crash happened on Thursday, August 4, at around 10:50 a.m. on County Route...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown man gets PA jail time on drug charges

MILFORD – A Middletown man was sentenced in Pike County Court to one month to five years in the Pike County Jail for the crimes of driving under the influence, endangering the welfare of children and possession of a controlled substance. Marcus James Petty, 24, was also fined $2,800.00...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
wrnjradio.com

COVID-19 case count in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on August 23, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh man faces mandatory prison time for drug conviction

GOSHEN – A Newburgh man was convicted on drug charges by an Orange County Court jury on Friday. District Attorney David Hoovler said Jarves Evans, also known as “J,” 26, was found guilty of criminal sale and possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia.
NEWBURGH, NY
94.5 PST

Man charged with trafficking 420 pounds of marijuana in Ridgefield, NJ

RIDGEFIELD — A New York man had 420 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle when stopped by narcotics investigators, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. Li Fan Feng, 20, of Flushing was arrested after the traffic stop in Ridgefield on Aug. 11, Musella said. He is charged with first-degree possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
RIDGEFIELD, NJ

