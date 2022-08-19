Read full article on original website
Sussex County man pleads guilty to stealing instruments, various other electronics
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has pleaded guilty to stealing instruments, various other electronics and then attempting to sell the stolen items, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Steven Araujo, 39, of Branchville pled guilty on August 10 to third-degree theft and third-degree...
Man pleads guilty to charges of fleeing authorities in stolen vehicle in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A man from Maine who led police on a pursuit in a stolen car pleaded guilty last week to charges of theft and eluding, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Matthew Eng, 33, of North Berwick pleaded guilty on August 18 to...
Man accused of trespassing at Saint Clare’s hospital
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, ,NJ (Morris County) – Police arrested a 30-year-old Pennsylvania man who was accused of trespassing in Saint Clare’s Hospital in Denville Township on Friday. On August 19, police responded to Saint Claire’s Hospital on a report of an unwanted person, police said. Upon arrival, officers...
Detectives In Bergen Seize Enough Fentanyl To Kill 1.5 Million Users
Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives seized three kilos of deadly fentanyl – enough to produce nearly 1.5 million potentially fatal doses -- while arresting three men during a traffic stop in Teaneck. Charged with conspiracy and possessing 6½ pounds of the drug with the intent to distribute it are...
Driver found unconscious in car charged with DWI in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Morris County woman is facing several charges including driving while intoxicated after she was found unconscious in the driver’s seat of a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway in Hackettstown early Sunday morning, police said. On August 21, at around...
Theft suspects evade police in multi-town pursuit
On August 17, at around 7:15 a.m., The Sparta Police Department received a call from an area resident claiming that unknown individuals had attempted to enter his vehicles while they were parked in his driveway. The attempt was reportedly unsuccessful due to the vehicles being locked. The homeowner told police that a white SUV with a black stripe down the hood fled the area.
Dog attacked by bear in Morris County
BUTLER, NJ (Morris County) – Police issued a warning after a dog was attacked by a bear on Friday in Butler. On Saturday, police responded to a residence on Scott Street for a report of a dog that was attacked by a bear the day prior, police said. The...
Police searching for suspects in Monroe County shooting
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Police in Monroe County are searching for two people after shots were fired in Stroudsburg two weeks ago. Police say Kylan Coombs and Alexandra Hidalgo, along with a third person had an altercation with another man outside a bar in the borough on August 7. Police...
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,301 positive cases and 225 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of August 22. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
Georgia man held woman at N.J. hotel, shot her when she escaped, authorities say
A Georgia man was charged with the kidnapping and attempted murder of a woman at a New Jersey hotel after he allegedly shot her when she tried to escape, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. Eder Gelin, 39, of Douglasville, Georgia, was arrested Sunday after police responded to a...
Clifton PD: Garfield Victims Chase Down, Disarm Crowbar-Swinging Robber
A man who snatched two scooters in Garfield swung a crowbar at the pursuing owners but was quickly disarmed before being seized by Clifton police, authorities said. Julio Rivera, 45, of Vineland grabbed the scooters in Garfield and fled into Clifton pursued by the victims, Clifton Police Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.
Paterson Detectives Seize Five Guns, Three In One Car
Three young occupants of a car stopped by Paterson detectives were each found toting guns during a three-day period in which city investigators seized five firearms altogether. The seizures began after Detectives Kenneth Kerwin, Suquan Gary, Joseph Aboyoun, and Mustafa Dombayci saw a drug deal go down in the 80...
3 Arrests After Motor Vehicle Theft & Crash
Three arrested after crashing stolen motor vehicle in the area of State Highway 15 South and Mt. Pleasant Avenue. Morris County Law Enforcement announce the arrests of three individuals after crashing a stolen high end motor vehicle linked to multiple crimes throughout New Jersey.
Family of fatal Warren County crash victim hires attorney
HOPE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The family of a woman killed in a head-on collision with a dump truck earlier this month in Warren County has retained injury firm Morgan & Morgan law firm. The crash happened on Thursday, August 4, at around 10:50 a.m. on County Route...
Middletown man gets PA jail time on drug charges
MILFORD – A Middletown man was sentenced in Pike County Court to one month to five years in the Pike County Jail for the crimes of driving under the influence, endangering the welfare of children and possession of a controlled substance. Marcus James Petty, 24, was also fined $2,800.00...
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on August 23, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
Newburgh man faces mandatory prison time for drug conviction
GOSHEN – A Newburgh man was convicted on drug charges by an Orange County Court jury on Friday. District Attorney David Hoovler said Jarves Evans, also known as “J,” 26, was found guilty of criminal sale and possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia.
New Jersey Man Who Punched Perp Breaking into His Car Charged for Manslaughter
JERSEY CITY, NJ – A Jersey City man who saw a man breaking into his...
Illegal dirt bikes, ATVs and drugs seized in weekend bust in New Jersey
"Operation Confiscation" also resulted in multiple arrests and the confiscation of heroin, cocaine and meth.
Man charged with trafficking 420 pounds of marijuana in Ridgefield, NJ
RIDGEFIELD — A New York man had 420 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle when stopped by narcotics investigators, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. Li Fan Feng, 20, of Flushing was arrested after the traffic stop in Ridgefield on Aug. 11, Musella said. He is charged with first-degree possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
