On August 17, at around 7:15 a.m., The Sparta Police Department received a call from an area resident claiming that unknown individuals had attempted to enter his vehicles while they were parked in his driveway. The attempt was reportedly unsuccessful due to the vehicles being locked. The homeowner told police that a white SUV with a black stripe down the hood fled the area.

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO