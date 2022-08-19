Read full article on original website
islandfreepress.org
Cape Point reopened to ORVs; Ocracoke’s South Point expected to reopen this week
As the seasonal shorebird nesting season winds down, more and more beaches within the Cape Hatteras National Seashore have started to reopen to both off-road vehicles (ORVs) and pedestrians, including Cape Point in Buxton, which reopened to ORVs on Wednesday, August 17. Another popular beach on the southern end of...
islandfreepress.org
Lela Mae Fulcher
SALVO — Lela Mae Fulcher, born November 8, 1929, went to be with the Lord Friday, August 19, 2022, at her lifelong home. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Denise Lane, and husband Ralph Lane; granddaughters, Constance Tiea Lane, Echoa Michelle Lane, and Desiree Lane; her great-grandchildren, Tyler Lane, Aleah Lane, Ayden Hess, Mathew Smith, and Breanna Lane; and sister-in-law, Joyce Midgett. Mae loved her grandchildren and had a special relationship with her great-grandson, Tyler.
