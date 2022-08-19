ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SALVO — Lela Mae Fulcher, born November 8, 1929, went to be with the Lord Friday, August 19, 2022, at her lifelong home. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Denise Lane, and husband Ralph Lane; granddaughters, Constance Tiea Lane, Echoa Michelle Lane, and Desiree Lane; her great-grandchildren, Tyler Lane, Aleah Lane, Ayden Hess, Mathew Smith, and Breanna Lane; and sister-in-law, Joyce Midgett. Mae loved her grandchildren and had a special relationship with her great-grandson, Tyler.
