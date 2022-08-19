Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton school unveils name change honoring former principal
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A school in Appleton has a new name in honor of longtime educator and former principal Ron Dunlap. Dunlap was also one of the first African American school administrators in Northeast Wisconsin. He passed away in October of 2019. The change took place at Lincoln Elementary...
101 WIXX
Vandals Strike Popular Kimberly Destination Again
KIMBERLY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The village of Kimberly is looking for the individuals responsible for vandalizing a popular pedestrian and bike tunnel. Village summer staff members spent multiple days covering up old graffiti last week on the tunnel under Highway CE, but in less than one day, the murals were vandalized again.
whby.com
Green Bay woman convicted of setting her house on fire
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay woman who set fire to her own house reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Kari Seyler is convicted in Brown County Court on one count of Arson. Seyler started the fire in her home along S. Taylor Street back in March, claiming someone had broken in and robbed the place. After additional questioning, she admitted to starting the blaze.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh robber got a little cash, a little marijuana, and a lot of prison time
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 26-year-old man will spend the next 7 1/2 years behind bars for robbing a van full of people in Oshkosh two years ago. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Raymon Fuller Jr. was armed with a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine when he committed the robbery on August 28, 2020. All he got was a small amount of marijuana and a wallet containing a small amount of cash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBAY Green Bay
Childs gets 30 months for role in burning body on Menominee reservation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who took part in covering up a drug overdose death was sentenced Monday to two-and-a-half years in federal prison and three more years of supervised release. Two years ago this month, the remains of 24-year-old Stephanie Greenspon of Green Bay were found in...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Fire Department Called for the Third Time This Week
Fire Fighters in the city of Sheboygan quickly extinguished a kitchen fire late Friday night. The department was called just before 11:30 pm to a house in the 1100 block of Grand Avenue. One resident had already evacuated when they arrived and the scene was cleared in less than an...
oshkoshexaminer.com
HEADS UP OSHKOSH: Clearwells, Walmart tax refund, school safety review
Welcome to the Aug. 22 edition of HEADS UP OSHKOSH, where you get a preview of the news and conversations of the coming week. This is our 31st issue of 2022.
doorcountydailynews.com
Door County sees another hospitalization, death for COVID-19 totals
Door County remains in the high COVID-19 community level after reporting another new hospitalization and death in the last seven days. The hospitalization and death were paired with another 59 positive cases for the virus. It marks the second straight week Door County has reported a COVID-19-related death and the third week in a row where there was at least one hospitalization. Deaths and hospitalizations are vital factors when determining a county’s community level. Kewaunee County, meanwhile, remained at the medium community level after reporting no additional deaths or hospitalizations but 30 new cases for COVID-19. Statewide, the seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases stood at 1,419, which is 129 less than the previous week. The seven-day average for deaths also dropped from three to two.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh man sentenced for robbing van full of people in 2020
(WFRV) – Senior District Judge William Greisbach sentenced a 26-year-old man from Oshkosh for robbing a van full of people. Raymond Fuller Jr. will spend the next seven and a half years in federal prison after he plead guilty to a federal “Hobbs Act” robbery charge along with a separate charge of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay couple scammed out of $750 for online puppy
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Finding your next dog online is as simple as a click away on your phone or home computer. But one Green Bay couple found out the hard way, traveling all the way to Georgia, only to find out they were scammed. Renee Callahan was...
Effort underway to help GB residents impacted by flooding on city's east side
Green Bay's Common Council unanimously approved a $250,000 American Rescue Plan Act proposal to address flooding along Nicolet Drive.
wearegreenbay.com
Menasha PD search for individual connected to incident at store
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Menasha police are asking the public for help in identifying an individual possibly connected to an incident that took place at a local store. On Saturday night, the Menasha Police Department shared on Facebook that officers were seeking help in identifying a person in reference to an incident at a local store.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
Community rallies behind local woman fighting cancer
HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsinites are rallying behind a local woman who has dedicated most of her life to serving her community after she was diagnosed with cancer. Her name is Jennifer Rowley Lieberenz. For a long time now, Jennifer Rowley Lieberenz has been on the front lines of...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Big Pond breaking records for summer salmon Green Bay man wins top Kewaunee/Door County tourney prize
A 40-pound salmon and two state records in a week’s time are among the summer’s top fish tales so far on Lake Michigan. Minnesota anglers reeled in two of the three, including a 44-inch, 40.4-pound Chinook caught July 31 on an Algoma charter boat. It is believed to...
seehafernews.com
Carpets Plus Moves To Former Rustic Touch in Manitowoc
A longstanding business in Manitowoc has announced a relocation to the Shopko Plaza area. Bob Dedering, who has owned Carpets Plus for the past 24 years, said he purchased a building that formerly housed Rustic Touch, at 3315 Calumet Avenue. “(It’s) Part of the former Shopko Plaza area,” he explained....
news8000.com
2 found dead outside Wisconsin hotel, drug arrest made
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) — Police in Wisconsin have arrested one person on possible drug delivery charges after two people were found dead in a hotel parking lot and two more individuals were found in need of medical attention inside the hotel. Officers on patrol in Grand Chute, near...
Fox11online.com
Fond du Lac resident does not feel safe after homicide in her neighborhood
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Around 7:20 this morning Fond du Lac police and detectives responded to a 911 call of someone laying on the ground in the 200 block of Marquette Street. Police found a 40 year old man dead on this sidewalk Saturday morning with an apparent gunshot wound. The man has been identified as Brandon A. Johnson.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac Fire reminder about smoke detectors
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue want to remind the community about the importance of having a correctly installed and properly working smoke detector after a fire on Sunday. Firefighters will be canvassing the neighborhood within the next few days to provide safety information,...
Service dog, charity group save Wisconsin veteran's life
A Northeast Wisconsin military veteran says his service dog saved his life after he struggled with mental health post-service.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on WIS 15 cleared in Outagamie County
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on WIS 15 is cleared, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). WisDOT released limited details about the Monday noon crash but did say all lanes are back open. Original: Crash closes lanes on WIS 15 in Outagamie County. MONDAY 8/22/2022 12:07...
Comments / 0