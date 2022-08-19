Door County remains in the high COVID-19 community level after reporting another new hospitalization and death in the last seven days. The hospitalization and death were paired with another 59 positive cases for the virus. It marks the second straight week Door County has reported a COVID-19-related death and the third week in a row where there was at least one hospitalization. Deaths and hospitalizations are vital factors when determining a county’s community level. Kewaunee County, meanwhile, remained at the medium community level after reporting no additional deaths or hospitalizations but 30 new cases for COVID-19. Statewide, the seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases stood at 1,419, which is 129 less than the previous week. The seven-day average for deaths also dropped from three to two.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO