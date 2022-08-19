Get ready to finally find out what happened to Holly because Emma Samms is coming back to GENERAL HOSPITAL! Back in 2020, viewers only saw Holly on a security monitor being held captive in a room because the actress was stuck at home in England as she contracted COVID. And because she then suffered the debilitating effects of Long COVID, she was unable to return to continue telling the story… until now!

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO