The El Paso County Commissioners need volunteers to apply to be a citizen-at-large member on the El Paso County Community Corrections Board. Applications are due Sept. 2. The Community Corrections Board determines which offenders can safely be placed in the community, who can operate a community corrections program, under what conditions an offender can participate in a program, and the standards by which a service provider can operate a facility.

EL PASO COUNTY, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO