WBAY Green Bay
Speed, alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash
PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office believes speed and alcohol contributed to a motorcycle crash that killed a man over the weekend. The sheriff’s office says Tanner T.R. Lipke, 25, from Plainfield, was going north on 5th Ave. near Highway 73 and failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle went off the road and into a ditch on the west side of the road.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Motor vehicle crash Hwy 60 and Hwy P with severe injuries | By Dodge Co. Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt
August 21, 2022 – Dodge County, WI – On August 20, 2022, at approximately 7:41 p.m., Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a traffic crash on State Highway 60 at the intersection with County Highway P, in the Township of Rubicon, Dodge County, Wisconsin. Initial investigation...
Fond du Lac Police investigating homicide of 40-year-old man
The investigation into the circumstances that led up to the death of the 40-year-old male is active and ongoing at this time, police said Saturday.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Two people dead after being found unconscious in Grand Chute parking lot
APPLETON — Two people were pronounced dead and two others were hospitalized after police came upon several unconscious people in a Grand Chute parking lot. During routine patrol of a hotel in the 200 Block of N Westhill Blvd, an officer found someone who appeared unconscious laying on the ground in the parking lot, according to a Grand Chute Police Department news release.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac homicide, 40-year-old man shot to death
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A Fond du Lac area man, 40, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound Saturday morning, Aug. 20 near Marquette Street and Johnson Street. Officers arrived around 7:30 a.m. following a 911 call reporting an individual laying on the ground. Investigators are looking into...
Two people dead, two more injured in Sun Prairie car crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis.– Two people were killed in a two-car crash in Sun Prairie Saturday night. The Sun Prairie Police Department responded to the intersection of Reiner Road and Innovation Way around 8:30 p.m. The driver and passenger of a Honda Civic were pronounced dead after being transported to an area hospital. The driver and passenger of the other car,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fatal crash on 35th Street viaduct, woman killed
MILWAUKEE - A balloon release was held Sunday night, Aug. 21 for a young woman killed in a crash on the 35th Street viaduct Sunday morning. Family and friends left heartbroken by the loss gathered at the scene Sunday evening to pay their respects. Milwaukee police said the woman, 21,...
2 found dead outside Wisconsin hotel, drug arrest made
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) — Police in Wisconsin have arrested one person on possible drug delivery charges after two people were found dead in a hotel parking lot and two more individuals were found in need of medical attention inside the hotel. Officers on patrol in Grand Chute, near...
101 WIXX
Arrest Made In Fatal Grand Chute Drug Overdose
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WRN) – Grand Chute police have arrested a person they suspect delivered the drugs that killed two and injured two others at a hotel in Grand Chute. Grand Chute Police say officers on an early Sunday morning patrol spotted the first victim in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn.
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc Rapids bridge closure to last several months
MANITOWOC RAPIDS, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting Monday, a bridge in Manitowoc County will be closed for several months. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge on North Union Road in the Town of Manitowoc Rapids will be closing for bridge replacement. The closure is scheduled to...
wearegreenbay.com
Update: Suspect arrested in Grand Chute death investigation
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Just hours after multiple individuals were found unconscious in a hotel parking lot and later pronounced dead, Grand Chute officers have confirmed that they have arrested a suspect in connection with the incident. According to the department, officers executed multiple search warrants and interviewed...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Car crashes into two motorcycles on the shoulder of I-94 in Pewaukee
PEWAUKEE — Waukesha County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of an accident involving a car and two motorcycles on I-94 underneath the Meadowbrook Road overpass at 3:34 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department. The crash involved a sedan driven by a 24-year-old...
hometownbroadcasting.com
8/21/22 Fatal Crash In The Town Of Marshfield
A 34-year-old man from the St. Peter area of Fond du Lac County was killed when the truck he was driving went off Fond du Lac County Highway W early Sunday morning and crashed. Sheriff’s officials say he was heading north and failed to negotiate a curve at County Highway WH. His truck went into the ditch and became airborne. It traveled across County Highway WH and landed on the north side of that road where it rolled over several time ejecting the St. Peter man. He was the only occupant of the truck and died at the scene. Contributing factors in the crash included alcohol, speed, and lack of seatbelt use. The accident in the Town of Marshfield was reported just before 2:30 am.
Fox11online.com
Fond du Lac resident does not feel safe after homicide in her neighborhood
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Around 7:20 this morning Fond du Lac police and detectives responded to a 911 call of someone laying on the ground in the 200 block of Marquette Street. Police found a 40 year old man dead on this sidewalk Saturday morning with an apparent gunshot wound. The man has been identified as Brandon A. Johnson.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Nabbed for 4th OWI
A Manitowoc man was arrested over the weekend for his 4th OWI. An officer pulled over a 48-year-old man at the Marathon gas station on Washington Street just before 6:30 p.m. Friday because he was driving with a revoked license. While speaking with the man, the officers noticed signs of...
Driver flees from deputies, crashes on I-43, hides in Mequon basement
A 41-year-old Sheboygan man was arrested after fleeing from deputies and hiding in the basement of a Mequon home Thursday night.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on WIS 15 cleared in Outagamie County
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on WIS 15 is cleared, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). WisDOT released limited details about the Monday noon crash but did say all lanes are back open. Original: Crash closes lanes on WIS 15 in Outagamie County. MONDAY 8/22/2022 12:07...
wearegreenbay.com
Waupaca Co. crash leaves one pinned under vehicle, alcohol & speed believed to be factors
UNION, Wis. (WFRV) – A vehicle carrying five people crashed Thursday evening in Waupaca County, and two ended up getting trapped while one was reportedly pinned. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, on August 18 around 9 p.m., a report of a crash came in. The crash happened on Hillside road in the Town of Union.
whby.com
Green Bay woman convicted of setting her house on fire
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay woman who set fire to her own house reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Kari Seyler is convicted in Brown County Court on one count of Arson. Seyler started the fire in her home along S. Taylor Street back in March, claiming someone had broken in and robbed the place. After additional questioning, she admitted to starting the blaze.
dailydodge.com
Fond Du Lac Woman Accused Of Causing $50K In Damages To Watertown Home
(Watertown) A Fond du Lac woman is accused of breaking into a home in Watertown and causing over $50-thousand-dollars in damage. Alyssa Cruz is facing felony counts of Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property. Watertown police were called to the home in April after the property owner reported that their...
