Rain brings 'temporary relief' from Massachusetts brush fires as drought drags on
BOSTON — Rain and humidity are temporarily reducing the risk of brush fires in Massachusetts, but the amount of precipitation will not be enough to pull the state out of drought conditions. Some parts of the state received more than two or even three inches of rain Monday, with...
Nearly 7 inches of rain falls in Mass. town from afternoon thunderstorms
REHOBOTH, Mass. — Flash flooding was reported across several communities across Massachusetts and Rhode Island after a line of slow-moving thunderstorms brought torrential rain for several hours. The National Weather Service said one of its employees measured 7.01 inches of rain in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday....
How a Massachusetts firefighter invented an industry standard for fire vehicles
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Inside a 25,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, a Massachusetts company makes special tanks used by fire departments all over the world. United Plastics Fabricating, in North Andover, building custom tanks that are designed to hold water inside a firefighting apparatus. "I think that's what's sort of exciting,...
Massachusetts team returns home after Little League World Series run
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A Massachusetts youth baseball team is back home after playing in the Little League World Series. The Middleboro Little League All-Stars represented the entire region of New England at the famed tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. A homecoming celebration was held for the boys Monday night at...
Brush fires continue to burn in Massachusetts, including multiple on North Shore
SAUGUS, Mass. — Brush fires continue to burn in Massachusetts as a majority of the state is now experiencing severe drought conditions or worse. Crews continue to fight fires at the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, which started just before sunset on Aug. 16. The reservation, which offers more than 600 acres of forest reserve, was closed this weekend by the state's Department of Conservation and Recreation.
The town of Lisbon, Maine has an infatuation with historic soda brand, Moxie
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheMoxie Festival is a quirky and fun event for lovers of the soda brand. The unofficial Moxie Museum is at Frank's Restaurant and Pub in Lisbon Falls, Maine. Run To Home Base raises funds to assist veterans suffering from PTSD, TBI, and other invisible wounds of...
Block Island resort temporarily loses liquor, entertainment licenses after fights
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. — Authorities on the Rhode Island tourist hotspot of Block Island have voted to suspend the liquor and entertainment licenses of a beachfront resort that was the site of a brawl during a crowded music festival earlier this month that was later followed by a fight on a ferry to the mainland.
Some Wegmans butter products recalled because of potential listeria contamination
WESTWOOD, Mass. — Hundreds of packages of herbed butter sold at Wegmans stores in Massachusetts and several other states are being recalled because of potential listeria contamination. According to a recall announcement, the affected 3.5-ounce tubs of Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter were made by Epicurean Butter LLC of...
Massachusetts men victims of separate possible drownings in New Hampshire, police say
CONCORD, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men are dead in connection with separate possible drownings in New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police officials said the department first received a call about a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol at about 12:40 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses told police that a man...
Former Massachusetts resident to plead guilty to $2.5 million in PPP loan fraud
BOSTON — A man who used to live in Massachusetts has agreed to plead guilty to filing fraudulent applications in order to receive $2.5 million in COVID-19 relief funds through the Paycheck Protection Program, according to federal prosecutors. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 34-year-old Vinicius Santana, of Boca Raton,...
Jamestown Canyon virus identified in batches of mosquitos in two New Hampshire towns, DHHS says
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reported they have identified the first batches of mosquitos this year to test positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus. Health officials said the first positive batch was collected in Atkinson on Aug 2. and the second positive batch was collected in...
Massachusetts man uses bear spray on people outside NH restaurant, police say
LEBANON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after police said he used bear spray on people outside a restaurant in Lebanon, New Hampshire. According to Lebanon police, 41-year-old John Cahill is facing six counts of simple assault, four counts of disorderly conduct, a single count of criminal threatening and driving under the influence.
Massachusetts State Police troopers reunite runaway dog with owner at Logan Airport
BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police troopers were able to reunite a dog with its owner after the pet got loose at Logan International Airport in Boston on Tuesday. State police said a woman alerted troopers that her dog, Leo, jumped out of her vehicle while she was picking someone up at Terminal E.
Multi-vehicle crash with camper closes part of Route 6 on Cape Cod
EASTHAM, Mass. — A serious crash involving multiple vehicles and a camper closed part of Route 6 on Cape Cod for a while on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in Eastham on Route 6 east near 4680 State Highway. Pictures posted by Orleans Fire-Rescue showed debris from vehicles and...
