ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
WCVB

Nearly 7 inches of rain falls in Mass. town from afternoon thunderstorms

REHOBOTH, Mass. — Flash flooding was reported across several communities across Massachusetts and Rhode Island after a line of slow-moving thunderstorms brought torrential rain for several hours. The National Weather Service said one of its employees measured 7.01 inches of rain in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday....
REHOBOTH, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts team returns home after Little League World Series run

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A Massachusetts youth baseball team is back home after playing in the Little League World Series. The Middleboro Little League All-Stars represented the entire region of New England at the famed tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. A homecoming celebration was held for the boys Monday night at...
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
Needham, MA
WCVB

Brush fires continue to burn in Massachusetts, including multiple on North Shore

SAUGUS, Mass. — Brush fires continue to burn in Massachusetts as a majority of the state is now experiencing severe drought conditions or worse. Crews continue to fight fires at the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, which started just before sunset on Aug. 16. The reservation, which offers more than 600 acres of forest reserve, was closed this weekend by the state's Department of Conservation and Recreation.
SAUGUS, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#The U S Drought Monitor
WCVB

Massachusetts man uses bear spray on people outside NH restaurant, police say

LEBANON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after police said he used bear spray on people outside a restaurant in Lebanon, New Hampshire. According to Lebanon police, 41-year-old John Cahill is facing six counts of simple assault, four counts of disorderly conduct, a single count of criminal threatening and driving under the influence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Environment
WCVB

Multi-vehicle crash with camper closes part of Route 6 on Cape Cod

EASTHAM, Mass. — A serious crash involving multiple vehicles and a camper closed part of Route 6 on Cape Cod for a while on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in Eastham on Route 6 east near 4680 State Highway. Pictures posted by Orleans Fire-Rescue showed debris from vehicles and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy