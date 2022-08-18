Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Homeless Mother of 6
After fleeing domestic violence, a mother and her six children have been homeless, sleeping anywhere from their car, to a tent on the beach. When she reached out to homeless shelters she was told they were full so she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. The kids were looking...
NBC Miami
Father Expands Search Efforts for Missing Miramar Teen
A South Florida father is expanding his search efforts to find his 14-year-old daughter, who went missing nearly a year ago out of Miramar. Victoria Gonzalez was last seen on Sept. 17, 2021, when she was dropped off at New Renaissance Middle School in Miramar. And after going door to door in South Florida, her father, Enrique Gonzalez, just got home from New York in an effort to expand awareness.
WSVN-TV
Boat stranded on 874 Expressway
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat became stranded in the middle of a South Florida expressway after it became detached from its hitch. On Monday afternoon, at around 4, 7Skyforce hovered above the 874 Expressway as crews worked to get the vessel back onto its trailer. Drivers were still...
Click10.com
Former Miami firefighter apologizes for rant in response to fallen detective
MIAMI – The former Miami firefighter who was terminated over a rant that offended the local law enforcement community at a time of grief released a public apology on Friday evening saying he wished he could take his words back. Kevin Newcomb, then a Miami firefighter, used a WhatsApp...
Click10.com
Several shot, 1 killed in shooting in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that occurred over the weekend, injuring multiple people and leaving one victim dead. The shooting occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 163rd Street. Witnesses told Local 10 News that a...
Click10.com
Miami police officers mourn death of retired assistant chief
MIAMI – A former assistant chief with the City of Miami Police Department has passed away. The Miami Community Police Benevolent Association announced the passing of Retired Assistant Chief Keith Cunningham on Sunday afternoon. In the tweet, MDPD said the department was mourning Cunningham’s loss and that his family...
communitynewspapers.com
Major Gift Announcement: José Milton Foundation
Belen Jesuit is excited to announce that the José Milton Foundation has pledged $4,500,000 to the school. This donation will go toward fulfilling the goals laid out in the new Strategic Plan designed to advance the vision and direction of the school. This gift represents the largest single donation made to the school to date. To commemorate this gift, the main school building will be named in honor of the foundation.
NBC Miami
Miami Firefighter Behind ‘Who Cares' Message About Slain Cop Fired
A Miami firefighter who drew backlash over his controversial "who cares" message about the death of a Miami-Dade detective in the line of duty has been fired, his chief said. Miami Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban announced Friday that the department had fired one of their firefighters after confirming he'd posted the message.
'Who cares? Another dead cop': Florida firefighter terminated after text messages surface about deceased police officer
"Who cares? Another dead cop," the firefighter texted in a group chat. "Cops exist for the government to exercise its monopoly on violence."
Miami's Oldest Neighborhood Celebrates "Little Bahamas" Designation
The renaming comes amid widespread gentrification, threatening to displace longtime residents who are the descendants of Bahamian settlers.
Miami New Times
The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week
Inhale, exhale, and release your stress away at Naam yoga therapist EuGene Gant's Breathwork Night, a yoga session focused on relieving the mind at Tierra Santa Healing House. Guests will experience different forms of breathwork aimed to help strengthen their thinking capabilities and amplify clarity. Attendees are invited to elevate their vibration, boost their senses, and kickstart their personal healing journey during this breath session. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, at Tierra Santa Healing House at Faena Hotel Miami Beach, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-8800; faena.com. Tickets cost $60 to $70 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina.
WSVN-TV
Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez makes controversial comments on Spanish radio regarding Cuban migrants
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Lieutenant Governor of Florida made some controversial comments while she spoke on a radio station discussing Cuban migrants. Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez on Monday, tweeted, “Although states do not have jurisdiction over the well-being of our residents. Entering the country illegally and fleeing a dictatorship to seek asylum are two different things, and misrepresenting that is offensive.”
islandernews.com
This Miami deli, with "The Jewban" on the menu, gets Michelin Guide honor and makes list of US best Jewish Delis
South Florida is home to the third largest Jewish population on the United States – behind New York and Los Angeles – so it is natural that a list of the Best Jewish Delis in the US includes a Miami location. But this is just not any Jewish...
Click10.com
2 Miami-Dade high school students accused of bringing weapon to school
MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Miami-Dade Schools Police arrested two students last week on accusations that they brought a weapon on campus at Miami Edison Senior High School. Sources told Local 10 News that the weapon in question was a gun. According to a school district spokeswoman, the students were arrested...
NBC Miami
1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized Following Triple Shooting in Miami Gardens: Police
One person is dead following a triple shooting in Miami Gardens, according to the Miami Gardens Police Department. The shooting happened at the 2400 Block of Northwest 163rd Street where multiple victims were suffering gunshot wounds. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced one victim dead on the scene and transported the other...
Firefighter who made disparaging comments on fallen officer Cesar Echaverry fired
MIAMI - Despite the show of support from law enforcement following the death of Miami-Dade police detective Cesar Echaverry, there have been two controversies over comments that were made. On the night of the shooting, the Miami officer said over the police radio, "Let them know they're going to have another officer down if they keep going at 70 miles an hour near my car." The comment was made as other officers sped past his car as they were rushing Echaverry to the hospital. Tommy Reyez, President of the Fraternal Order of Police Miami Lodge #20, said Thursday night, "(The...
‘I thought it was a doll’: Boy, 3, drowns in South Florida lake
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. — A 3-year-old boy died Friday night, hours after the toddler was pulled out of a lake near his South Florida home, authorities said. According to the Coconut Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call at about 6:30 p.m. EDT at the Advenir at Cocoplum complex in Coconut Creek, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
Teacher, coach of slain Miaimi-Dade Detective Echaverry remember him as kind, dedicated
MIAMI - A little more than 10 years ago, a quiet but skilled athlete graduated from John A. Ferguson High School. He would later become Miami-Dade police Detective Cesar Echaverry. He died Wednesday after being fatally shot Monday night when he went to arrest an armed robbery suspect. "I was shocked, devastated, crushed, it's a sad, sad situation," Jose Novas said. Novas was Echeverry's baseball coach. He recognized Echaverry's sportsmanship and drive to work hard. "Three years of being on this field for many hours to get the team where it needed to be,...
Hurricane Andrew, 30 Years Later: "I saw my city destroyed before my very eyes"
MIAMI - Thirty years ago this week on August 24th, 1992 Hurricane Andrew cut like a buzz saw through South Miami-Dade County. Major portions of Florida City and Homestead were reduced to rubble. The stench of wet drywall, and dead vegetation percolated in the August heat. "I saw my city destroyed before my very eyes," Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace remembers."We lost roughly 60% of our tax base in a period of 4 1/2 hours," said Wallace, Mayor of Florida City, who can now take a longer view of that day 30 years ago. "We had some instant 'urban renewal' there...
‘Bad idea’: Miami advances plan to move homeless onto island
City of Miami commissioners voted this week to pursue a pilot program to build a designated zone for people experiencing homelessness, despite some calling it a "bad idea" and "heartless."
