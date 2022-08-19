Read full article on original website
Former Detroit Tiger joins the Bronco's coaching staff
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Former Detroit Tiger Daniel Schlereth will take a seat in the dugout of Western Michigan University's baseball team. Former Major League pitcher will be Bronco's new pitching coach, the university announced Monday. "We are very excited to announce the addition of Daniel Schlereth to the Bronco...
Climax-Scotts ready for new Langs era
CLIMAX, Mich. — There's a new head coach for the Climax-Scotts Panthers, but he brings with him a familiar name. Tyler Langs starts his first season as the standalone head coach for the Panthers, officially beginning his run as the team's skipper. Langs served as co-head coach with his...
Girl Scouts and St. Julian Winery partner to create pairing kits
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan and St. Julian Winery partnered to sell cookies and wine pairing kits. The kits include two bottles of St. Julian wine and two Girl Scout nut mixes. They are available through Aug. 31, 2022, according to a press release. There are...
Ramona Park Beach in Portage closed until further notice
PORTAGE, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Health Department reported above-average levels of E. Coli found at Ramona Park Beach on Long Lake Tuesday. Statewide E. coli alert: Rise in E. coli infections could be linked to Wendy's restaurants, state says. Ramona Park Beach closed as additional testing began, county...
$20 million industrial facility to open in Portage
PORTAGE, Mich. — Dozens attended a groundbreaking ceremony in Portage Monday, Aug. 22, for a new 240,000-square-foot industrial building. “If you can imagine a football field long and a football field almost in width, that’s the size of this building,” said Jamie Clark, the President of Clark Logic, and the developer on this project.
School supply giveaway event held at Kalamazoo Salvation Army
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Salvation Army will give back to the community with its "Operation Backpack" event. The charitable organization is expected to give away backpacks filled with school supplies to students in K-5th grade on Aug. 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bark in the Park:...
106 Animals seized from Dowagiac home
Dowagiac, Mich. — A bizarre story tonight out of Dowagiac where police found 106 animals inside a home on their property, following a search warrant. The suspect is facing charges. Only two dogs or cats are allowed per household in Dowagiac. And farm animals are not allowed but this...
Party with your pup at Bark in the Park this Friday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you love dressing up your furry friend or looking to adopt one, the free Bark in the Park event may be for you. Kzoo Parks and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Southwest Michigan (SPCA) is expected to host the event at Fairmount Dog Park Friday Aug. 26.
Salvation Army helps offset hefty costs of back-to-school shopping
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Kalamazoo families had a one-stop shop Tuesday to prepare for the school year. The Salvation Army offered free backpacks filled with school supplies, haircuts and school pictures to 115 students. It's a part of the non-profit's first annual Operation Backpack. "If you count the backpacks...
Behind the science! Why summertime storms 'bubble up' in the afternoon
KALAMAZOO, Mich — Even Mother Nature likes to save the best for last, sporting summer days that often times start off dry, before ending wet. There's a scientific reason why those summertime storms tend to "bubble up" in the afternoon. And to explain, we'll first consider the science behind...
City asks for community feedback in the search for Battle Creek's next fire chief
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek city leaders are introducing the two finalists for the city's next fire chief. The top two candidates are Bill Beaty and Jeff VanderWiere. Beaty is currently the Deputy Chief for the all-volunteer Divernon, III Fire Protection District. VanderWiere is currently the Deputy Fire...
Chase, stolen weapon lands Florida man in Van Buren County Jail
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Florida man crashes his motorcycle after Van Buren County Sheriff deputies said he lead them on a chase in Columbia Township early Monday morning. Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on 52 1/2 Street near 15th Avenue around 2:30 a.m. for a defective...
Young boy drowns in pond in Wakeshma Township
WAKESHMA,TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A young boy drowned in a private pond in Wakeshma Township on Sunday afternoon. The accident happened around 1 p.m. on 37th St near E T Ave, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. An 11-year-old boy and his 14-year-old friend were swimming in the pond...
Crews battle fire in Comstock Park, nearby freeway closes for hours
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — At least 12 fire departments responded to a structure fire in Comstock Park Sunday night, continuing to battle the flames through Monday morning, according to Kent County dispatch. Crews were called to Future Environmental off of Mill Creek Avenue Sunday morning, according to the Plainsfield...
Thousands of dollars worth of checks stolen from Ottawa County mailboxes
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Hundreds of thousands of dollars in checks have been stolen from business mailboxes throughout Ottawa County, investigators said. Over the past several months, detectives investigated larcenies in Jamestown, Georgetown and Tallmadge townships. Investigators said they identified a woman who allegedly cashed one of the stolen checks.
Man with stolen gun leads deputy on chase, crashes in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A man led a Van Buren County deputy on a high speed chase early Monday morning, that ended with the suspect crashing his motorcycle into a tree, the sheriff said. The chase started around 2:30 a.m. on 52 1/2 Street near 15th Avenue in...
Firefighters turn animal rescue: Portage Fire saves a trapped seagull
PORTAGE, Mich. — Hook, line, and life-saver. Portage firefighters received an unusual call Monday: an injured seagull in the road. The seagull had their head trapped under the wing with a fishhook, Portage Fire said in a Facebook post. A second fire station helped the crew remove the fishhook....
5 Injured in Cass Co. multiple vehicle crash
VOLINIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Five people were injured in a three vehicle crash on Saturday evening, according to the Cass County Sheriff's office. The crash happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Marcellus Highway and Decatur Road in Volinia Township. An Elkhart woman stopped at a stop sign,...
