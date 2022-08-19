KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you love dressing up your furry friend or looking to adopt one, the free Bark in the Park event may be for you. Kzoo Parks and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Southwest Michigan (SPCA) is expected to host the event at Fairmount Dog Park Friday Aug. 26.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO