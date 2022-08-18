Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's First Two Episodes Will Air In Certain Theatres Around the World
The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be aired in select theatres two days ahead of its debut on Amazon Prime Video. As reported by Variety, film fans can once again see Middle Earth on the big screen on August 31 thanks to a new initiative from Amazon. Details on when and where are still a little hazy, but Cinemark in the U.S. has already created a dedicated page for the screening, revealing that only its Cinemark Movie Rewards members will be able to sign up.
IGN
Horse Crest Wooden Shield
"A tall, medium-sized wooden shield. Light for its size, and easy to handle. The circular horsehead design evokes a swift gallop." The Horse Crest Wooden Shield Default Weapon Skill is: No Skill. Sold by Patches at Murkwater Cave in Limgrave or near the Scenic Isle site of grace in Liurnia...
IGN
Challenge Yourself
Welcome to IGN’s walkthrough of the Challenge Yourself mission in Saints Row. After Making Rent, the world of side hustles and Challenges opens up to you. Challenge Yourself is your introduction to Challenges and it can be completed at any time. How to Unlock Side Hustles and the Wanted...
IGN
Moonbreaker Reveal Trailer | gamescom 2022
From the creators of Subnautica, Uknown Worlds, comes Moonbreaker - a new turn-based adventure with a sci-fi world built by Mistborn author Brandon Sanderson. See "mini ways to play" in this reveal trailer featuring customizable table top miniatures. Early access for Moonbreaker is available September 29, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Bloodbone Arrow (Fletched)
"Arrow whittled from thin animal bones. The feather fletchings add distance and accuracy to the standard bone arrow."
IGN
Stranded: Alien Dawn Reveal Trailer | gamescom 2022
Venture to a brave new world in Stranded: Alien Dawn. This gamescom 2022 reveal trailer includes both cinematics and gameplay.
IGN
Phantom Hellcat Reveal Trailer | gamescom 2022
Phantom Hellcat is a hack-n-slash starring Jolene, who breaks a seal on said cursed theater, prompting the darkness to take her mother hostage. As the chaos grows, Jolene must use the props around the theater as weapons to fight back, smashing up sets and collecting character masks to learn new abilities. Her travels will take her through 3D/2D camera-shifting perspectives as she explores different plays and sets.
IGN
Lies of P
Lies of P - Gameplay Reveal Trailer | gamescom 2022. Check out the latest trailer for Lies of P to see gameplay, enemies, and more from the upcoming action game. Set in the Belle Époque Era, Lies of P puts a dark twist on the well-known classic Pinocchio. Awakened by a mysterious voice, Pinocchio must find a way to save the city of Krat from being ravaged by puppets. Pinocchio, with its special heart, learns how to become a true human by lying.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Becoming Thane
After you kill the Dragon in the Main Quest Dragon Rising, Jarl Balgruuf the Greater decides to give you the title of Thane of Whiterun, giving you a housecarl (Lydia), and allowing you to purchase property in the city. Guards will also think twice before arresting you if you inform them you are the Thane.
IGN
Observe and Report
Welcome to IGN’s guide to the Observe and Report mission of our Saints Row walkthrough. This next main mission takes you on your next assignment with the Marshall mercenary group. Let’s hope it goes better than your First F!@#ing Day. Open up your phone and select the Mission...
IGN
Dead Island 2 Hands-On Preview
I’ve played Dead Island 2. That’s an odd sentence to write in 2022. First announced back in 2014 with its now-infamous trailer featuring a zombified runner, we’ve seen next to nothing of the game since. The almost decade-long radio silence likely had most people believing that Dead Island 2 was, well, dead.
IGN
How to Do a Barrel Roll
This page contains information on how to perform a barrel roll in your car while driving in Saints Row. As you might expect from the series, driving can get very crazy very fast, with lots of jump and different terrain. In addition to this, every vehicle type has its own unique challenge that will let you unlock special abilities - and some may require you to perform specific tricks with your vehicle.
CARS・
IGN
Where Winds Meet Is Like Ghost of Tsushima in Medieval China - Gamescom Opening Night Live
Developer Everstone Games has unveiled its new open-world RPG, Where Winds Meet. The PC title is an action-adventure game set in the beautiful Ten Kingdoms period of medieval China. Where Winds Meet debuted a gorgeous reveal trailer at Gamescom that highlights just how expansive its open-world setting is. While we...
IGN
Phantom Hellcat, a 2D-3D Hack 'n' Slash, Unveiled at Gamescom Opening Night Live
Today at Gamescom Opening Night Live, new studio Ironbird Creations was revealed alongside a tease of its first project: a new game called Phantom Hellcat with hack-n-slash combat taking place in a cursed theater. Phantom Hellcat starts Jolene, who breaks a seal on said cursed theater, prompting the darkness to...
IGN
What Is Wyrdsong, the ‘Coming Together’ of RPG Houses Bethesda and Obsidian?
When Jeff Gardiner left Bethesda last year after 16 years working on games like Fallout 3, 4, 76, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim, and Oblivion, he wasn’t doing so with the intent of starting his own studio. In fact, he didn’t know what he wanted to do. Gardiner at...
IGN
Wanted Missions
IGN's guide to Wanted Missions includes tips, walkthroughs, and rewards for all the optional hits on targets you can undertake in Saint's Row. If you're in need of some extra cash, you can take on these missions by looking on your phone under the Wanted! App. However, these missions can be a bit more involved than simply finding and killing a target, as your employer may have certain stipulations for how they want the hit carried out.
IGN
Scars Above: New Trailer Shows off Dark Sci-Fi and Gritty Combat - Gamescom Opening Night Live
Scars Above, a dark sci-fi action game, got a new story and gameplay trailer at Gamescom Opening Night Live, showing off its cinematic storyline and alien combat. Revealed during Gamescom Opening Night Live, we got a look at the story behind the game, which sees an alien structure appear above Earth, and human explorers coping with the nightmares they find when they explore its seeming home.
IGN
Blacktail's Latest Trailer Shows the Good and Evil of Witchcraft - Gamescom Opening Night Live
Gamescom Opening Night Live snuck in a lovely, longer trailer for Blacktail - a game about witchcraft and the legend of Baba Yaga that we've seen in showcases before, but never to this extent. Blacktail is a twist on the traditional Slavic myth of Baba Yaga, and follows a young...
IGN
Killer Klowns from Outer Space Is Becoming a 3v7 Multiplayer Game - Gamescom Opening Night Live
Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game has been announced, the latest in an increasingly long line of '80s horror movies turned into asymmetric multiplayer games. Announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live, the new game will be created by Teravision Games and led by Randy Greenback (who previously served as executive director on Friday the 13th: The Game). It will arrive for PC via Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in early 2023.
IGN
Honkai: Star Rail Cinematic Trailer
Honkai: Star Rail is a free-to-play turn-based RPG from the creators of Genshin Impact, Hoyoverse. Learn more about the set up of Honkai: Star Rail's story in this cinematic trailer revealed during gamescom opening night live 2022.
Comments / 0