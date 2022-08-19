Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenAlexandria, VA
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Related
fox5dc.com
1 dead in double shooting in Suitland; police search for suspects
SUITLAND, Md. - Authorities are investigating after they a man was shot and killed and another was injured Tuesday morning in Prince George's County. The shooting was reported around 4:35 a.m. on the 4000 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland. Officials say one of the men died at the...
Wbaltv.com
Police investigate killing of 5-year-old child in Capitol Heights
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Detectives are investigating the death of a child in Capitol Heights as a homicide, Prince George's County police said. County police said Capitol Heights police officers were called Thursday to the 5100 block of Cumberland Street for an unresponsive child. Police said Pradeline Delinois, 5,...
DC Police identify suspect in fatal shooting case
WASHINGTON — Police have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man that was installing solar panels in Southeast, D.C. Officials are searching for 27-year-old Avery Miler, a Southeast, D.C. resident for allegedly shooting and killing 25-year-old Baltimore, Maryland resident Aryeh Wolf. The shooting happened just after 3:40 p.m. on Aug. 10 in the 5100 block of Call Place, according to police.
WUSA9
Police investigate shooting in Loudoun Co.
WASHINGTON — Officers in Loudoun County, Virginia are investigating following a shooting that left a person injured Tuesday afternoon. Officials believe the shooting that took place in the 700 block of West Church Road in Sterling happened in a home. However, officials say the victim was found nearby suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore Police seek suspect in stabbing of 33-year-old woman
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are looking to identify a man suspected of being connected to a stabbing in Mid-Town Belvedere, according to authorities.The stabbing happened around 9:35 p.m. on Aug. 12. That's when someone stabbed a 33-year-old woman in the 1200 block of Hunter Street. Detectives who are investigating the stabbing need help identifying the man in the photo.Anyone knowing the identity of the man should contact Central District detectives at 410-396-2411.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
WJLA
5-year-old dies by blunt force trauma in Capitol Heights, autopsy reveals: PGPD
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (7News) — Authorities are investigating the homicide of a five-year-old girl last Thursday in Capitol Heights, according to the Prince George's Police Department. The child was identified by police as Pradeline Delinois. She suffered blunt force trauma, according to an autopsy. On Thursday, August 18, officers...
DC man arrested for 1993 murder
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man is now in custody nearly 30 years after he allegedly murdered a woman in southeast DC. Police arrested 58-year-old William Ransford Thursday. He’s charged with 2nd-degree murder for the death of 39-year-old Debra McManus in October of 1993. McManus’s body was found in a wooded area next to […]
Murder Suspect At Large After Fatal Anne Arundel County Shooting: Police
A young Severn man has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Naim Rashid Addison, 20, was shot while driving a tan 2008 Honda Civic in the area of Pioneer Drive and Arwell Court around 8:40 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21, according to Anne Arundel County police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay Net
Patrol Officer Locates Loaded Handgun During Traffic Stop In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On August 19 at 5 p.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of St. Ignatius Drive and Heritage Place in Waldorf. The registration plates on the vehicle were suspended and there was a pick-up order from MVA to recover the tags. Upon contacting the driver, it was determined he did not have a driver’s license.
Man Shot in Southeast D.C., Suspect Caught on Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Sixth District of the Washington, D.C. MPD is investigating a shooting...
Attempted Murder Charge For Man Implicated In Fatal Maryland Shooting: Police
A Baltimore man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting earlier this month, authorities say. Laquawn Mantel Foster, 29, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 19 in the 2100 block of West Fayette Street after the shooting several weeks earlier, according to Baltimore police. Foster allegedly shot a 29-year-old...
5-year-old dies from blunt force trauma in Capitol Heights, police say
WASHINGTON — A 5-year-old girl died of blunt force trauma injuries in Capitol Heights, according to a medical examiner's report, and police are now investigating her death as a homicide. On Thursday, Aug. 18, officers with the Capitol Heights Police Department responded to a report of a child unresponsive...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Washington Music Festival Arrest Prevented Potential Mass Shooting This Weekend, Police Say
Washington's Bass Canyon EDM Festival took place this weekend at Gorge Amphitheatre, and while the event was a successful one, according to local police it was almost ruined by a potential mass shooting. On Friday (August 19) evening, both security from the festival and witnesses notified authorities around 9 PM...
Bowie Teen ID'd In Fatal Prince George's County Shooting
The teenage victim in a fatal Prince George's County shooting has been identified, authorities say. Myles Prentice, 19, was shot in the 200 block of Harry S. Truman Drive on Friday, Aug. 19 around 9:45 p.m., according to Prince George's County police. Detectives found Prentice suffering from gunshot wounds in...
Police investigating decomposing body
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were working to learn more after finding a decomposing body on Monday morning. Police said that they received the call around 11:30 a.m. about the body being found along a tree line near Oxon Hill Road and MGM National Avenue. They are still conducting a death […]
WJLA
Community heartbroken after 71-year-old woman killed during gun battle in Lanham
LANHAM, Md. (7News) — Along a busy stretch of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, an area of shopping centers, an amazon hub and business parks, witnesses report a rolling gun battle between two cars. Police raced to the scene and found shell casings on the roadway and then got...
Man accused of smashing car windows with brick in suspected anti-Asian hate crime
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an assault as a suspected anti-Asian hate crime after they say a man threatened three Virginia residents, used a racial slur, smashed the window of a vehicle with a brick and injured two people near McPherson Square Park. Authorities say the...
Person wanted for murder of man installing solar panels in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released images Monday that show the person whom detectives believe shot and killed a man from Baltimore who was installing solar panels in Southeast on Aug. 10. Police said Avery Miler, 27, is wanted for the murder of Aryeh Wolf, 25. MPD said Wolf was […]
foxbaltimore.com
Two men shot in separate incidents overnight
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One man was killed and another shot at an unknown location Saturday night into Sunday morning. Just before midnight, officers were dispatched to the scene of a crash and possible shooting near E. Northern Parkway. Once on scene, officers observed a vehicle that had crashed into...
Baltimore Police Capture Pictures of Shooting Suspects Who Struck Pedestrian
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying two suspects...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 2