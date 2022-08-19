ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

1 dead in double shooting in Suitland; police search for suspects

SUITLAND, Md. - Authorities are investigating after they a man was shot and killed and another was injured Tuesday morning in Prince George's County. The shooting was reported around 4:35 a.m. on the 4000 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland. Officials say one of the men died at the...
SUITLAND, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police investigate killing of 5-year-old child in Capitol Heights

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Detectives are investigating the death of a child in Capitol Heights as a homicide, Prince George's County police said. County police said Capitol Heights police officers were called Thursday to the 5100 block of Cumberland Street for an unresponsive child. Police said Pradeline Delinois, 5,...
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
WUSA9

DC Police identify suspect in fatal shooting case

WASHINGTON — Police have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man that was installing solar panels in Southeast, D.C. Officials are searching for 27-year-old Avery Miler, a Southeast, D.C. resident for allegedly shooting and killing 25-year-old Baltimore, Maryland resident Aryeh Wolf. The shooting happened just after 3:40 p.m. on Aug. 10 in the 5100 block of Call Place, according to police.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Police investigate shooting in Loudoun Co.

WASHINGTON — Officers in Loudoun County, Virginia are investigating following a shooting that left a person injured Tuesday afternoon. Officials believe the shooting that took place in the 700 block of West Church Road in Sterling happened in a home. However, officials say the victim was found nearby suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
STERLING, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police seek suspect in stabbing of 33-year-old woman

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are looking to identify a man suspected of being connected to a stabbing in Mid-Town Belvedere, according to authorities.The stabbing happened around 9:35 p.m. on Aug. 12. That's when someone stabbed a 33-year-old woman in the 1200 block of Hunter Street. Detectives who are investigating the stabbing need help identifying the man in the photo.Anyone knowing the identity of the man should contact Central District detectives at 410-396-2411.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

DC man arrested for 1993 murder

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man is now in custody nearly 30 years after he allegedly murdered a woman in southeast DC. Police arrested 58-year-old William Ransford Thursday. He’s charged with 2nd-degree murder for the death of 39-year-old Debra McManus in October of 1993. McManus’s body was found in a wooded area next to […]
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Special Police#Mpd#Spo#The Anacostia Library
Bay Net

Patrol Officer Locates Loaded Handgun During Traffic Stop In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – On August 19 at 5 p.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of St. Ignatius Drive and Heritage Place in Waldorf. The registration plates on the vehicle were suspended and there was a pick-up order from MVA to recover the tags. Upon contacting the driver, it was determined he did not have a driver’s license.
WALDORF, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
DC News Now

Police investigating decomposing body

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were working to learn more after finding a decomposing body on Monday morning. Police said that they received the call around 11:30 a.m. about the body being found along a tree line near Oxon Hill Road and MGM National Avenue. They are still conducting a death […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two men shot in separate incidents overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One man was killed and another shot at an unknown location Saturday night into Sunday morning. Just before midnight, officers were dispatched to the scene of a crash and possible shooting near E. Northern Parkway. Once on scene, officers observed a vehicle that had crashed into...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy