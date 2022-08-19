ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kemp directs up to $37M in federal cash for learning aid

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday designated up to $37.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to private groups and public agencies to help students catch up on learning they missed during the pandemic. Kemp directed $12 million to Boys & Girls Clubs statewide for tutoring...
GEORGIA STATE
Idaho special session aims for tax cut, education spending

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday called a special session of the Legislature beginning Sept. 1 to use the state’s projected $2 billion budget surplus for a record $500 million income tax rebate this year to help residents deal with increased food and gas prices due to inflation.
IDAHO STATE
CT's best Thai restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine

The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
CONNECTICUT STATE
Independent’s panel rebuffs Stefanowski, sets up caucus fight

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The state central committee of the Independent Party of Connecticut on Sunday endorsed bank executive Robert Hotaling to be its candidate for governor, setting up a potential battle Tuesday night with supporters of Republican Bob Stefanowski, who received the cross endorsement during his unsuccessful run for governor four years ago.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Remains of Arizona soldier killed in Korean War to be buried

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The remains of a 19-year-old Arizona soldier who was killed in action during the Korean War in 1950 will be buried next month in Tucson, U.S. Army officials said Monday. Burial for Pvt. Felix M. Yanez is scheduled for Sept. 3 at South Lawn Cemetery.
TUCSON, AZ
Storms could bring gusty winds to CT later today, weather service says

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Another unsettled day of weather is expected Tuesday with morning showers giving way to some sun before potentially strong storms move into Connecticut later in the afternoon, the National Weather Service says. “Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop this...
CONNECTICUT STATE

