Fairview, NJ

Religious and political violence via NJ and Ohio. Is this the new America? | Mike Kelly

By Mike Kelly, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 4 days ago

Ricky Shiffer and Hadi Matar seem like different souls, from very different worlds.

More than 500 miles of highway — mostly Route 80 — separate the apartment in Columbus, Ohio, where Shiffer, 42, lived by himself from the two-story, tan brick home in Fairview, New Jersey, where Matar, 24, resided with his family.

The two never met. But they now share a piece of an all-too-common American narrative. In recent days, both allegedly tried to kill in the name of politics or religion.

Shiffer and Matar should remind us of how our nation has become increasingly angry — to the point that some are now willing to take up arms. But both men are also all-too-real reminders of how extremist violence is coming from seemingly ordinary corners of America.

Two decades ago, Shiffer served aboard a submarine in the U.S. Navy. After leaving the Navy with an honorable discharge, he enlisted in a National Guard unit in Florida and deployed to the Iraq War in 2010. He later left the National Guard with another honorable discharge. In recent months, Shiffer reportedly worked as a “commercial electrician.”

Matar allegedly found a job at a Marshalls department store in New Jersey and apparently devoted some of his free time to boxing lessons at a local gym. At home, he appears to have spent time with video games on a PlayStation in a quiet, diverse, middle-class neighborhood where residents tend tomato gardens and can walk to restaurants that feature Greek and Guatemalan food.

Such biographical details are hardly prescriptions or even vague hints of potential violence. But each man seems to have existed in another reality.

Shiffer reportedly journeyed to Washington for the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. It’s not entirely clear if he was among the throngs of protesters who entered the Capitol building that day and vandalized offices and other rooms, but he seems to have returned to Ohio with a suitcase full of self-righteous anger against his government. His postings on social media were alarming enough that the FBI says it tried unsuccessfully to find him as part of its investigation into the Jan. 6 riots.

Matar traveled to the Middle East in 2018, according to a variety of media reports. Like Shiffer’s trip to Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, it’s not clear what Matar did during his monthlong sojourn abroad. A report in Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper says he visited his father in southern Lebanon. But Matar allegedly came home with a newfound and deeply angry religious zealotry.

Then came a two-day stretch this month when Shiffer and Matar acted on their angry impulses.

Let’s begin with Matar.

Last Friday, Matar showed up in bucolic Chautauqua, New York, for a lecture by acclaimed Indian-born British-American author Salman Rushdie.

Matar did not travel the 400 miles to Chautauqua by car. He reportedly took a bus. Then, dressed in black, he settled into a seat at the amphitheater at the prestigious Chautauqua Institution, which advertises itself as “a community of artists, educators, thinkers, faith leaders and friends dedicated to exploring the best in humanity.”

Think of it as a vacation land for the PBS crowd. These are the kinds of folks who join book clubs, discuss the nuances of Mozart, snack on hummus, participate in interfaith dialogues and discuss such topics as "America's global conscience" and "reconnecting with our natural world."

The Chautauqua Institution caters to this audience by presenting a variety of speakers each summer in respectful lectures as well as inspiring dance and musical performances. And the institution's website promises that "wisdom will be gleaned. Memories will be made. Life will be enriched. Positive change is your charge."

This is not a place where violence is supposed to happen. But it did.

Matar allegedly carried a knife. As Rushdie was about to speak, Matar rushed the stage and stabbed the 75-year-old author at least 10 times, police say.

Doctors say Rushdie is expected to live. But he may lose an eye and suffer nerve damage and other medical problems. Matar is charged with attempted murder. If convicted, he will likely spend the next three decades in prison.

What drove Matar on his alleged knifing spree was not a personal grudge with Rushdie. The two had never met. And it’s not even clear whether Matar ever read any of Rushdie’s books. But Matar reportedly pulled his knife to carry out an Islamic fatwa — a theological command — that Rushdie should be killed for his allegedly blasphemous descriptions of the Prophet Muhammad in his 1988 novel “The Satanic Verses.”

This Islamic fatwa, by the way, comes courtesy of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the former supreme leader of Iran. Khomeini died in 1989. Since then, Iran’s religious leaders, representing the Shiite faction of Islam, have waffled on whether to formally pull back the fatwa calling for Rushdie’s death.

Rushdie spent years in hiding, protected by guards and answering to a fictitious name. He emerged in public only in recent years. Meanwhile, the fatwa has hovered on the intersection between the Western tradition of free speech and Islam’s ancient dictums about what constitutes blasphemy and how to punish it. Few Islamic theologians dared to criticize it, fearing they might also be targeted for death. So the death threat remained.

Khomeini never read “The Satanic Verses.” But that did not stop Khomeini’s followers from trying to obey the fatwa against Rushdie.

Over the last four decades, bookstores in America that sold Rushdie’s novel have been bombed. Other bookstores, in an effort to protect themselves, pulled the book off their shelves.

After criticizing bookstores in an editorial for cowering to threats, a newspaper office in Riverdale, New York, was destroyed by a firebomb. The Japanese translator of "The Satanic Verses" was stabbed to death. The Italian translator was also stabbed, but survived.

You might say Matar is alleged to have followed a long, angry bloodline.

It appears that Ricky Shiffer also set forth on his own angry path of blood.

The day before Matar allegedly attacked Rushdie in Chautauqua, Shiffer showed up at the FBI office in Cincinnati, Ohio, armed with an AR-15, military-style assault rifle and a nail gun. Before heading to the FBI office, Shiffer announced a “call to arms” after the FBI executed a search warrant earlier that week at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.  Authorities also say Shiffer urged Trump followers on social media to “get whatever you need to be ready for combat.”

Shiffer never was able to enter the FBI office in Cincinnati. “Well, I thought I had a way through bullet proof glass, and I didn’t,” he wrote in a social media post. “If you don’t hear from me, it is true I tried attacking the FBI, and it’ll mean either I was taken off the internet, the FBI got me, or they sent the regular cops.”

Shiffer took off in his car and led police on a chase over rural roads in Ohio. After he was cornered in a six-hour standoff with police, Shiffer was shot to death. Police say he raised his gun and pointed it at them.

It needs to be said here that America has not always settled its differences peacefully. We have a long bloody history of conflict.

Four presidents have been murdered while in office. Two others were wounded in attempted assassinations. A dozen other plots were broken up. Other national leaders, from Martin Luther King Jr. to Robert F. Kennedy and Malcolm X, have been killed.

The Civil War, which left more than 620,000 Americans on both sides dead, is the worst example of bloodletting in the name of politics. Other episodes include Shay’s Rebellion in 1786 by Massachusetts farmers protesting high taxes and government corruption, the raid on Harper’s Ferry in 1859 by abolitionists, the more than 100 attacks on abortion clinics in the 1980s, the bombing campaign during the 1970s by the Weather Underground and other anti-government anarchists, and the 2014 standoff between police and right-wing ranchers in Oregon to protest federal land management policies.

And that's just a few examples. There are many more.

But what is taking place now should surely worry us. Shiffer was reportedly moved to action by the confrontational words of a former president and his followers, including a variety of right-wing news organizations. Matar carried his knife to Chautauqua to obey a decades-old religious command that has never really been withdrawn.

Is this the new America?  Let’s hope not.

Mike Kelly is an award-winning columnist for NorthJersey.com as well as the author of three critically acclaimed non-fiction books and a podcast and documentary film producer. To get unlimited access to his insightful thoughts on how we live life in New Jersey, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: kellym@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Religious and political violence via NJ and Ohio. Is this the new America? | Mike Kelly

Comments / 25

JustAGuy
4d ago

Vote red, get dead? 🤷‍♂️ This is the America the current republican party is creating. VOTE like your life depends on it — because it does.

Reply(2)
13
Diane Trabulsi Polifrone
4d ago

This is what the Marxist socialists on the left have been pushing for. They want to divide and conquer us and they seem to be doing a good job

Reply(5)
5
Coulter Paugh
4d ago

people are tired of not being heard and standing back to watch our country disintegrate

Reply
12
 

#Political Violence
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
