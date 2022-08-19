Read full article on original website
Currituck officials side with Hanig in Democrat’s residency dispute
On Tuesday, the Currituck County Board of Elections voted that Democrat Valerie Jordan is likely not a resident in the district where she is running for state Senate. The county board is now asking the N.C. State Board of Elections to make a final ruling on Jordan’s eligibility to remain a candidate for the November contest.
Wake grand jury takes first step toward possible indictments linked to Stein ad
The Wake County grand jury took the first step, called a "presentment," toward possible indictments connected to a campaign ad from N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein. Stein has yet to hear from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which is considering an emergency motion to block criminal charges based on the ad.
Investigators want details of DMV ‘glitch’ that allowed noncitizens to vote
Public records show investigations and letters on non-citizens voting in North Carolina's 2016 election. In a search this week using names and other details of 24 people charged with registering illegally or "voting by alien," 12 of them still appear on N.C. voter rolls, with some marked "inactive." The back...
