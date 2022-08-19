ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
carolinajournal.com

Currituck officials side with Hanig in Democrat’s residency dispute

On Tuesday, the Currituck County Board of Elections voted that Democrat Valerie Jordan is likely not a resident in the district where she is running for state Senate. The county board is now asking the N.C. State Board of Elections to make a final ruling on Jordan’s eligibility to remain a candidate for the November contest.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC

