CCPL's Crab Crawl returning to North East on Sept. 10

NORTH EAST — North East’s annual Crab Crawl will return to Main Street on Sep. 10. The first ever Crab Crawl was held in 2014.

Frazier Walker, Communications and Development Manager for Cecil County Public Library, believes that the event is good for the community.

“This annual event brings the community together in a fun and unique way,” Walker said.

April Alcorn, an Elkton native, enjoys going to the Crab Crawl every year.

“The Crab Crawl is just a fun outing for a group of people to get together and support local businesses in North East,” Alcorn said. “I love being able to support the library and enjoy fabulous food.”

According to Walker, Crab Crawl benefits the Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library and supports CCPL’s child literacy initiatives, like the summer reading and learning program.

Tickets for the Crab Crawl are $50 per person and will allow the holder to pop in to six different restaurants along North East’s Main Street and enjoy a dish featuring Maryland blue crab.

Participating restaurants this year are Forge Southern Comfort, Pier One, Bella Pizza, Coast to Coast Food Truck, Snatcher’s Creekside and Cecil County Memorial VFW Post 6027. Ticket holders should also make sure to stop in North East Chocolates and get your chocolate crabby.

The restaurants will serve

the following food:

· Forge – stuffed shrimp

· Coast to Coast Food Truck – crab nachos

· Pier One – crab balls

· Bella Pizza – crab pizza

· Snatchers – crab stuffed peppers or deviled egg – not sure

· VFW – crab soup/bisque

· NE Chocolates – chocolate crabbie

According to Walker, the sponsors of the Crab Crawl include: North East VFW Memorial Post #6027; Furnace Bay Golf Course; ODEC; Artesian Water; RL Jackson; Chesapeake Service Center; Charles D. Dean, Jr. LLC.

The event will occur from 11 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., rain or shine.

To get tickets go to https://ccplfriends.networkforgood.com/events/45039-crab-crawl-2022 .

Oh and feel free to get crabby and dress the part.