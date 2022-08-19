Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania Man Arrested After Making Threats Against The FBICops And CrimeMercer, PA
The Clearest Lake in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel Maven
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Epic Ohio Flea Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenRogers, OH
Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Missing: Mark McMurray
Akron, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together with the community to help find the missing in Northeast Ohio. Mark McMurray is 71. He was last seen walking away from his home in the Kenmore area on August 9, 2022. Officials say, McMurray suffers from...
Longtime WKBN anchor named to Youngstown Press Club Hall of Fame
The Youngstown Press Club announced its 2022 Hall of Fame class.
Roadside worker from Ohio killed on Turnpike
According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, 32-year-old Shawn Moore was rushed to the hospital after he was struck by a passing semi-truck. Moore later died as a result of his injuries.
whbc.com
Alliance Man Badly Hurt at TimkenSteel Has Died
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Alliance steelworker and husband and father of three boys badly injured on the job last month. He died over the weekend. 34-year-old Joe Ferrall succumbed to his injuries suffered at TimkenSteel at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland. Joe’s wife Amber...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Masol Young IV, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Masol Young IV, 35, of Youngstown, transitioned from this life on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Mr. Young was born May 1, 1987 in Youngstown, a son of Masol and Bessie Ford Young. He was a 2005 graduate of Chaney High School, he attended Akron...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
Driver hits, kills Kent State student on scooter
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is searching for the driver in a deadly hit-skip crash that killed a Kent State Student.
‘They were going to kill him’: String of carjackings in NE Ohio may be linked
The carjacking in Independence is just one in a series of violent robberies committed in recent weeks in Greater Cleveland. Investigators are now comparing notes to see if they may have been committed by the same gunmen.
3 wounded in drive-by shooting in Austintown
Austintown Police are looking for clues and suspects after a weekend drive-by shooting left three people hurt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Human trafficking sting nets 35 ‘Johns’ in Ohio
A state-wide human trafficking investigation that took place over the weekend ended in the arrest of 35 "Johns" looking to buy sex and 21 others looking to buy sex from minors.
More details released on YSU apartment fire
University Courtyards on Youngstown State University's campus was evacuated Saturday evening.
27 First News
Troy L. Hill, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Troy L. Hill, 57, of Boardman, passed away Thursday morning, August 18, 2022. Troy will always be remembered as loving, caring and strong willed. He never wanted anyone to make a fuss over him but he always looked out for his family and friends. He...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | August 20th
Vindicator file photo / August 20, 1992 | Beaver Township Patrolman Carl Frost and an unidentified FBI agent keep watch on a house on Lynn Road in Beaver Township outside of which mobster Joseph Joey Naples was shot to death the day before by a sniper, Naples, who lived on Youngstown’s North Side, was visiting his new house that was under construction 30 years ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield $4M jewelry heist, Ohio man gets federal prison time
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - An Ohio Man, 57, will spend over four years in federal prison after stealing more than $4 million worth of jewelry and other valuables from Treiber & Straub Jewelers in Brookfield in July 2016. James Quinn of Youngstown, Ohio was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Why this year's St Jude Dream Home is delayed
St Jude announced today that the 2022 Dream Home being built in Shaker Heights is running a bit behind schedule. Fox 8's Kristi Capel learns more about the cause of the delay from Ashley Eddie, Area Executive Director of Ohio & West Virginia for St Jude Children's Research Hospital. https://fox8.com/tag/st-jude-dream-home-2022/
Pedestrian hit by car in Youngstown
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital in stable condition after being hit by a car Saturday night.
Ohio’s 1st Black-owned cidery opens in Youngstown
DOPE Cider House and Winery hosted its grand opening in Youngstown Saturday.
cleveland19.com
38-year-old Euclid man murdered after trying to break up fight in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family demands justice after a 38-year-old Euclid man was killed while breaking up a fight in Cleveland. Medical examiners previously identified the 38-year-old as Robert Curry. The pain is heavy and unbearable for Curry’s family, who said their loved one was trying to break up...
Locals share legacy of Brier Hill pizza
The 30th annual Brier Hill Italian Festival is wrapping up, but the legacy of the pizza continues to live on.
Opening statements begin in Warren murder trial
The trial against a Warren man accused of killing a man and hurting another in two separate shootings is underway.
Recovering addicts share ways to spend settlement money
Trumbull County could get $344 million in a judgment after three pharmacy chains were found guilty of recklessly distributing pain pills. Last week, we heard from county officials about some ideas for spending the money. Monday, two people who have beaten addiction gave their ideas for the best places it could help.
Comments / 2