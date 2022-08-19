ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Missing: Mark McMurray

Akron, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together with the community to help find the missing in Northeast Ohio. Mark McMurray is 71. He was last seen walking away from his home in the Kenmore area on August 9, 2022. Officials say, McMurray suffers from...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Alliance Man Badly Hurt at TimkenSteel Has Died

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Alliance steelworker and husband and father of three boys badly injured on the job last month. He died over the weekend. 34-year-old Joe Ferrall succumbed to his injuries suffered at TimkenSteel at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland. Joe’s wife Amber...
CLEVELAND, OH
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
27 First News

Masol Young IV, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Masol Young IV, 35, of Youngstown, transitioned from this life on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Mr. Young was born May 1, 1987 in Youngstown, a son of Masol and Bessie Ford Young. He was a 2005 graduate of Chaney High School, he attended Akron...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Troy L. Hill, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Troy L. Hill, 57, of Boardman, passed away Thursday morning, August 18, 2022. Troy will always be remembered as loving, caring and strong willed. He never wanted anyone to make a fuss over him but he always looked out for his family and friends. He...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | August 20th

Vindicator file photo / August 20, 1992 | Beaver Township Patrolman Carl Frost and an unidentified FBI agent keep watch on a house on Lynn Road in Beaver Township outside of which mobster Joseph Joey Naples was shot to death the day before by a sniper, Naples, who lived on Youngstown’s North Side, was visiting his new house that was under construction 30 years ago.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield $4M jewelry heist, Ohio man gets federal prison time

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - An Ohio Man, 57, will spend over four years in federal prison after stealing more than $4 million worth of jewelry and other valuables from Treiber & Straub Jewelers in Brookfield in July 2016. James Quinn of Youngstown, Ohio was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison...
BROOKFIELD, WI
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Why this year's St Jude Dream Home is delayed

St Jude announced today that the 2022 Dream Home being built in Shaker Heights is running a bit behind schedule. Fox 8's Kristi Capel learns more about the cause of the delay from Ashley Eddie, Area Executive Director of Ohio & West Virginia for St Jude Children's Research Hospital. https://fox8.com/tag/st-jude-dream-home-2022/
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
WKBN

Recovering addicts share ways to spend settlement money

Trumbull County could get $344 million in a judgment after three pharmacy chains were found guilty of recklessly distributing pain pills. Last week, we heard from county officials about some ideas for spending the money. Monday, two people who have beaten addiction gave their ideas for the best places it could help.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

