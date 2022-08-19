Read full article on original website
Porsche 911 GT3 RS shown off on video
Earlier today we heard about the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS and now we get to find out more details about the car. The video below from yesterday is from the launch event of the new 911 GT3 RS and we get to see and hear the car on the track.
McLaren Solus GT is a track only supercar
McLaren has unveiled a new track-only supercar, the McLaren Solus GT which was originally a concept car that debuted in the virtual gaming world. The new McLaren Solus GT comes with 840 PS and 650 Nm of torque, it will have a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 2.5 seconds and a top speed of over 200 miles per hour.
Audi RS 4 Avant competition starts at £84,600
Audi has revealed that they are launching a limited edition RS4 in the UK, the Audi RS 4 Avant competition and the car starts at £84,600 on the road. There will be just 75 cars available and it is designed to be a track-focused version of the RS4, it comes with a top speed of 180 miles per hour.
Lamborghini Urus Performante unveiled
Lamborghini has launched a new version of its Urus SUV, the Lamborghini Urus Performante and this new SUV gets a number of upgrades over the standard model. The Lamborghini Urus Performante is lighter than the standard model by 47 kg and it comes with the increased power of 666 CV, the car has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 3.3 seconds.
Tuthill Porsche 911K unveiled
Tuthill Porsche has unveiled a new restomod, the Tuthill Porsche 911K and the car looks amazing from the photos and it comes with a range of carbon body panels and more. The Tuthill Porsche 911K was created for one of the company’s clients and it comes with some impressive specifications, this is one of the coolest 911s we have seen recently.
Porsche 911 GT3 RS is official
Porsche has unveiled their latest 911, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, the car comes with some serious performance, it has 517 horsepower but weighs just 1,450 kg. This means that the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS has a 0 to 62 time of just 3.2 seconds and it has a top speed of 184 miles per hour. This car is obcviously designed more for the track than the road.
Updated Peugeot 3008 and 5008 unveiled
Peugeot has announced a range of updates for two of its models, the Peugeot 3008 and 5008, this includes some new trim levels and also enhanced specifications. The Peugeot 3008 and Peugeot 5008 will now both be available with Active Premium + and Allure Premium + which will replace the previous trim levels.
New Porsche Vision Gran Turismo to appear at Gamescom
Porsche has announced that they will show off a new look Porsche Vision Gran Turismo at Gamescon, which takes place this week in Cologne on the 24th of August. Porsche has said that the appearance of their Vision Turismo will change over the course of the show, you can see more details on what they have planned below.
Koenigsegg CC85 comes with 1382 HP
Koenigsegg has unveiled its latest supercar, the Koenigsegg CC85 and the car will be limited to just 50 units and it will come with a 5.0 litre V8 that can produce 1382 HP. The car comes with 1,385 horsepower when used with E85 and 1,186 horsepower when used with regular petrol, more details are below.
BMW M EV Concept car unveiled
BMW has unveiled its new BMW M EV concept car that will be used to test out the company’s EV technology for its new vehicles. The carmaker has already unveiled some innovative EVs and concepts including the color-changing IX Flow and more. BMW M GmbH is opening the next...
Bugatti Mistral to feature the last W16 engine
Bugatti has unveiled its latest supercar, the Bugatti Mistral and the car will be the last Bugatti to feature the W16 engine. The Bugatti Mistral comes with 16 cylinders, four turbochargers, and 1,600 horsepower and it will cost around €5 million. Mate Rimac, Bugatti Rimac CEO, said: “For the...
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept unveiled
Dodge has unveiled a new concept car, the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept which is a new electric vehicle. The Dodge Charger Daytona comes with an exhaust note that is designed to make it sound like a V8 instead of an electric vehicle. Dodge is taking a giant step forward...
Dodge Hornet PHEV unveiled
Earlier we saw the new Dodge EV concept and now Dodge has unveiled a new compact utility vehicle, the Dodge Hornet PHEV. The Dodge Hornet comes with 285-plus horsepower and 383 lb.-ft. of torque and it features an all-electric range of 30 miles. The all-new 2023 Dodge Hornet was revealed...
Lucid Air Sapphire EV unveiled, comes with 1200 HP
Lucid has unveiled its latest electric vehicle, the Lucid Air Sapphire and the car comes with a 0 to 60 time of under two seconds, a 0 to 100 time of under four seconds, and a quarter miles time of under 9 seconds. The car features a three-motor powertrain and...
