Read full article on original website
Related
motor1.com
UK's Jonny Edgar: The Red Bull protege battling back after illness struck
BRDC SuperStar and Red Bull junior driver Jonny Edgar's second season in the FIA Formula 3 championship was almost derailed when he was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease. But now underdoing treatment, the Briton has bravely battled back to the cockpit and is working on improving his fitness and form.
motor1.com
Mercedes using financial engineers to analyse value of every F1 car part
Mercedes is using financial engineers to assess each Formula 1 car upgrade to ensure it gets maximum value and stays within the financial cost cap limits this season. F1's financial regulations installed a team cost cap in 2021 which has been lowered and set at $140m for 2022, with $1.2m added for having more than 21 races per season plus extra costs allowed for sprint races.
motor1.com
Latifi wants Williams to judge his F1 form after British GP chassis change
Nicholas Latifi wants Williams to only judge his Formula 1 performances since his chassis change going into the British Grand Prix as he fights for his future at the team. The Canadian driver has been outperformed by new teammate Alex Albon so far this season, with the Anglo-Thai driver 11-2 up on their qualifying head-to-head and 10-3 in front on their race head-to-head while he has also scored all of the team's points.
motor1.com
Classic Porsche 911 gets carbon fibre body, 700 bhp from Gunther Werks
The 993-generation was the final version of the Porsche 911 to use an air-cooled engine. During this year's Monterey Car Week, Gunther Werks debuted its latest take on improving this important model. The machine goes by the name Project Tornado. Under the rear deck, there's an air-cooled, twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8...
CARS・
RELATED PEOPLE
motor1.com
UK: 1972 Alvis Sabre is a Jaguar-powered tank ready for grocery runs
We're not sure about you but we've always thought that tanks are brilliant. Most especially if they are tanks that are small enough for regular roads, such as this: a 1972 Alvis Sabre, featured by Collecting Cars on YouTube doing a quick grocery run. The 1972 Alvis Sabre is based...
motor1.com
Jeep small crossover spied, interior exposed for the first time
The Jeep Renegade is about to get a smaller brother and we have new spy photos with it. What you see in the gallery below is a prototype of what is currently known as the “baby Renegade” and this time around, we are dealing with a combustion-powered prototype.
Comments / 0