Nicholas Latifi wants Williams to only judge his Formula 1 performances since his chassis change going into the British Grand Prix as he fights for his future at the team. The Canadian driver has been outperformed by new teammate Alex Albon so far this season, with the Anglo-Thai driver 11-2 up on their qualifying head-to-head and 10-3 in front on their race head-to-head while he has also scored all of the team's points.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO