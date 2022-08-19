Read full article on original website
DA: Arrest of man now sentenced in drug, gun case speaks to bigger issues of search and seizure
District Attorney Larry Krasner discussed the limitations of search and seizure laws when he announced the conviction and sentencing of a 39-year-old Philadelphia man charged with narcotics distribution and illegal firearm possession in 2020.
fox29.com
Police: Shooting in Chester injures 3, no arrests reported
CHESTER, Pa. - Three people were hurt during a shooting Monday afternoon in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 200 block of Engle Street around 4:45 p.m. for reports of gunshots. A spokesperson for the department told FOX 29...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Crash Turns Into Gunfight In Cheswold,16-Year-Old Shooter Hit, Man, 18, Wanted
Cheswold Police are investigating an auto accident turned shooting. Officials said on 08/15/2022 at 3:12 PM Cheswold Police were dispatched for the report of a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Boggs Run in Cheswold, DE. The first police unit was on scene at 3:14 PM and quickly blocked off the area, locating a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound and rendered medical assistance as other police units and EMS arrived and transported the male to the hospital.
MyChesCo
Arrest Warrant Issued for Phoenixville Man Who Violated Court Order
DOYLESTOWN, PA — The Central Bucks Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Michael John Kennedy, a 52-year-old from Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. On August 12, 2022, an arrest warrant was issued for Kennedy on the charge of Contempt for Violation of Order or Agreement after...
18-year-old shot while driving stolen SUV, passenger found with large amounts of narcotics: Police
Authorities say during their investigation they discovered the SUV was stolen in July from Northeast Philadelphia.
Cop hid his gang ties, conspired with Latin Kings member, prosecutors say
A Trenton police officer was charged with falsifying his job application to hide his connection with a street gang member and helping to plot an attack of a suspected witness, prosecutors said Monday. Rudy Lopez faces charges of official misconduct, conspiracy and tampering with public records, according to New Jersey...
MyChesCo
Bristol Township Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Wanted Man
BRISTOL, PA — The Bristol Township Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted man. Kevin Bradley Williams, age 42, is accused of Receiving Stolen Property and has a warrant out for his arrest. If you see him or know where he is, please contact...
MyChesCo
13 Individuals Charged With Federal Drug Trafficking and Firearms Offenses
TRENTON, NJ — Thirteen individuals were charged on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, with various drug trafficking and firearms offenses arising from an investigation targeting unlawful activities in a northeast neighborhood in the city of Trenton, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Jamal Wilson, aka “Vill,” and Theodore Meekins, aka “Meech,”...
MyChesCo
Shooting Victim Succumbs to Injuries, Wilmington Police Investigate
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police continue to investigate a shooting incident that occurred August 16, 2022, at approximately 4:50 p.m. in the 700 block of North Washington Street. Police located a 22-year-old male gunshot victim and a 37-year-old female gunshot victim, who were both transported to the hospital in...
MyChesCo
Man Wanted for Financial Exploitation of an Older Adult
BRISTOL, PA — Bristol Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Gregory Savage. The 61-year-old man is wanted for financial exploitation of an older adult or care-dependent person. He faces charges including Access Device Fraud, Theft by Deception, Identity Theft, Unlawful Use of Computer, and Computer Trespass.
MyChesCo
Pennsylvania Man Indicted on Federal Drug and Firearms Charges
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Kyle Jones, age 25, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearms charges. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges...
MyChesCo
Wilmington Teenager Arrested for Burglary and Car Theft
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a 17-year-old on burglary and vehicle theft charges following a crash. Authorities state that on August 14 at approximately 9:25 p.m., a police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that had run a red light. The vehicle fled, and crashed into an occupied vehicle a few moments later in the 2700 block of West Street. The suspect, a 17-year-old male, then fled from the vehicle and ran into a home, where he was taken into custody without incident. The vehicle was found to have been stolen.
MyChesCo
New Jersey Correctional Officer Caught Smuggling Phone for Bribe
CAMDEN, NJ — A correctional officer at the Salem County Correctional Facility admitted accepting a bribe in exchange for agreeing to smuggle a telephone into the jail for a prisoner, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Marcus Kidd, 36, of Elmer, New Jersey, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, August 16,...
WMDT.com
Police: Del. elementary school burglarized, investigation underway
FELTON, Del. – Felton Police are asking for the public’s help after a local elementary school was burglarized over the weekend. We’re told on Sunday, two unknown suspects broke into Lake Forest North Elementary School through a window, ransacked the school, and stole a computer. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.
MyChesCo
Pennsylvania Man Indicted on Heroin and Fentanyl Charges
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Duquesne, PA, was indicted Tuesday, August 16th, by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The one-count Indictment named Keion Washington, 22, as the sole defendant. According to the...
EHT man just released from prison identified as homicide victim
An Egg Harbor Township man recently released from prison in a homicide case is now the victim of a killing. Charles Wynn, 31, died of multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting at a warehouse on Delilah Road early Friday morning. Wynn was just released from prison in May, after serving...
firststateupdate.com
Gunfire Closes King Street In Wilmington Sunday Night
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Sunday evening. Just after 8:20 officers responded to E 8th Street and N King Street for reports of shots fire. Arriving officers located a crime scene and closed King Street to allow investigators to gather evidence. No victim...
firststateupdate.com
Police Release Conditions Of Four Shooting Victims
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 11:13 p.m. Saturday, in the unit block of West 27th Street. Police said they located four gunshot victims – a 34-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in critical condition, a 25-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition, a 41-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition, and a 43-year-old female gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Kent County Man
Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 28-year-old William Klenk of Hartly, Delaware. It is unknown when William was last seen. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. He is described as a white...
MyChesCo
Berks County Resident Caught With Loaded Gun at Harrisburg International Airport
HARRISBURG, PA — A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer at Harrisburg International Airport stopped a Berks County man with a loaded gun at the airport security checkpoint on Sunday, Aug. 15. The man, a resident of Reading, PA, was found with a 9mm caliber handgun loaded with nine bullets.
