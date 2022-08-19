ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

fox29.com

Police: Shooting in Chester injures 3, no arrests reported

CHESTER, Pa. - Three people were hurt during a shooting Monday afternoon in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 200 block of Engle Street around 4:45 p.m. for reports of gunshots. A spokesperson for the department told FOX 29...
CHESTER, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police: Crash Turns Into Gunfight In Cheswold,16-Year-Old Shooter Hit, Man, 18, Wanted

Cheswold Police are investigating an auto accident turned shooting. Officials said on 08/15/2022 at 3:12 PM Cheswold Police were dispatched for the report of a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Boggs Run in Cheswold, DE. The first police unit was on scene at 3:14 PM and quickly blocked off the area, locating a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound and rendered medical assistance as other police units and EMS arrived and transported the male to the hospital.
CHESWOLD, DE
MyChesCo

Arrest Warrant Issued for Phoenixville Man Who Violated Court Order

DOYLESTOWN, PA — The Central Bucks Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Michael John Kennedy, a 52-year-old from Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. On August 12, 2022, an arrest warrant was issued for Kennedy on the charge of Contempt for Violation of Order or Agreement after...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

13 Individuals Charged With Federal Drug Trafficking and Firearms Offenses

TRENTON, NJ — Thirteen individuals were charged on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, with various drug trafficking and firearms offenses arising from an investigation targeting unlawful activities in a northeast neighborhood in the city of Trenton, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Jamal Wilson, aka “Vill,” and Theodore Meekins, aka “Meech,”...
TRENTON, NJ
MyChesCo

Shooting Victim Succumbs to Injuries, Wilmington Police Investigate

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police continue to investigate a shooting incident that occurred August 16, 2022, at approximately 4:50 p.m. in the 700 block of North Washington Street. Police located a 22-year-old male gunshot victim and a 37-year-old female gunshot victim, who were both transported to the hospital in...
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Man Wanted for Financial Exploitation of an Older Adult

BRISTOL, PA — Bristol Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Gregory Savage. The 61-year-old man is wanted for financial exploitation of an older adult or care-dependent person. He faces charges including Access Device Fraud, Theft by Deception, Identity Theft, Unlawful Use of Computer, and Computer Trespass.
BRISTOL, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Indicted on Federal Drug and Firearms Charges

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Kyle Jones, age 25, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearms charges. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges...
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Teenager Arrested for Burglary and Car Theft

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a 17-year-old on burglary and vehicle theft charges following a crash. Authorities state that on August 14 at approximately 9:25 p.m., a police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that had run a red light. The vehicle fled, and crashed into an occupied vehicle a few moments later in the 2700 block of West Street. The suspect, a 17-year-old male, then fled from the vehicle and ran into a home, where he was taken into custody without incident. The vehicle was found to have been stolen.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

New Jersey Correctional Officer Caught Smuggling Phone for Bribe

CAMDEN, NJ — A correctional officer at the Salem County Correctional Facility admitted accepting a bribe in exchange for agreeing to smuggle a telephone into the jail for a prisoner, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Marcus Kidd, 36, of Elmer, New Jersey, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, August 16,...
ELMER, NJ
WMDT.com

Police: Del. elementary school burglarized, investigation underway

FELTON, Del. – Felton Police are asking for the public’s help after a local elementary school was burglarized over the weekend. We’re told on Sunday, two unknown suspects broke into Lake Forest North Elementary School through a window, ransacked the school, and stole a computer. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.
FELTON, DE
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Indicted on Heroin and Fentanyl Charges

PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Duquesne, PA, was indicted Tuesday, August 16th, by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The one-count Indictment named Keion Washington, 22, as the sole defendant. According to the...
DUQUESNE, PA
firststateupdate.com

Gunfire Closes King Street In Wilmington Sunday Night

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Sunday evening. Just after 8:20 officers responded to E 8th Street and N King Street for reports of shots fire. Arriving officers located a crime scene and closed King Street to allow investigators to gather evidence. No victim...
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police Release Conditions Of Four Shooting Victims

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 11:13 p.m. Saturday, in the unit block of West 27th Street. Police said they located four gunshot victims – a 34-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in critical condition, a 25-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition, a 41-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition, and a 43-year-old female gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Kent County Man

Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 28-year-old William Klenk of Hartly, Delaware. It is unknown when William was last seen. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. He is described as a white...
HARTLY, DE

