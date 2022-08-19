WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a 17-year-old on burglary and vehicle theft charges following a crash. Authorities state that on August 14 at approximately 9:25 p.m., a police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that had run a red light. The vehicle fled, and crashed into an occupied vehicle a few moments later in the 2700 block of West Street. The suspect, a 17-year-old male, then fled from the vehicle and ran into a home, where he was taken into custody without incident. The vehicle was found to have been stolen.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO