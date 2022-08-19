Read full article on original website
Bruce jones
4d ago
She is solely responsible she took the drugs and decided it was ok to drive unfortunately it happens everyday and people look for a scapegoat this was her doing alone
Reply(1)
81
♡ Pamela ♡
4d ago
Just because he was the last person to see her does not mean he supplied her with anything. She could have had that crap in her system prior. He should not feel guilty.
Reply(4)
47
Valarie So Bless Gant
4d ago
She is being treated like a Superstar but the real to it those were just acting jobs for money. But she could have killed someone
Reply
28
Related
Anne Heche car crash scene footage released: Inside damaged Los Angeles home
New video footage documenting the aftermath of Anne Heche's car crash Aug. 5 revealed damage to the house after the late actress crashed her car into the house, and it erupted into flames. Representatives from multiple law enforcement agencies combed through the uninhabitable home in the Mar Vista neighborhood near...
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
Anne Heche Car Crash: New Video Surfaces Catching Loud Boom of Dangerous Wreck
After being transported to a nearby hospital for serious burns, leaving her comatose, police and residents are still trying to understand what exactly caused actress Anne Heche to recklessly drive her car not into just one house but two. On Friday, citizens of a small residential area in Los Angeles noticed a blue Mini flying down the street at an alarming speed. Not able to control the car at such speeds, the 53-year-old star ultimately crashed into a garage. While some residents tried to help Heche, she surprisingly reversed the car and continued racing down the street. The scary situation ended when Heche crashed into another house, causing the car to burst into flames. Again, while the police investigate the situation, a Ring camera caught a few seconds of Heche’s behavior.
Anne Heche Was 'Trapped' in 'Intense' Smoke from Car Crash as Neighbors Attempted to Rescue Her
Neighbors in Los Angeles are describing to PEOPLE the aftermath of Friday's fiery car accident that left actress Anne Heche hospitalized, including the actions they took to help rescue her and the resident at the home she crashed into. Heche, 53, suffered burns from the incident — which occurred in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Anne Heche Dies: Coroner Reveals Official Causes of Death
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has ruled Anne Heche’s death an accident. A report recently released by the office shared that Heche died from injuries sustained in her August 5th car crash. More specifically, prolonged smoke inhalation and thermal injuries caused her to slip into a coma from which she never awoke.
Popculture
Rosie O'Donnell Admits Regret for Making Fun of Anne Heche Amid Her Hospitalization
Rosie O'Donnell is expressing remorse. As actress Anne Heche remains in a coma after she survived a fiery car crash in Los Angeles on Friday, O'Donnell took to TikTok on Sunday to reflect on her past treatment of Heche, sharing that she now feels "bad" for her remarks. In the...
New Details: Antidepressant Drugs Blamed In Naomi Judd Death, As It Emerges She Battled Insecurities Over Appearance
Before Naomi Judd passed away, she was stressed about a slew of things, a source exclusively tells OK!. "Between the pressure of appearing at the Country Music Hall of Fame induction and a planned tour with daughter Wynonna, she was insecure about her thinning hair and weight gain from antidepressant drugs. It was all too much for her brittle mental state," the insider divulges. Sadly, Naomi took her own life at her home in Tennessee. In mid-May, Ashley Judd spoke about the incident, explaining why she and Wynonna kept the details under wraps for some time. “She used a weapon...
Anne Heche's Ex Dragged To Court Over $55k Bill Stemming From Custody Battle With Late Actress
Anne Heche’s ex James Tupper was dragged to court months before the actress’ death over an unpaid bill related to the their paternity battle and he’s still being forced to deal with the matter, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, back in April, Heche’s ex – and father to her son Atlas — was hit with legal papers by the law firm Wasser, Cooperman & Mandles. The firm is who Tupper hired to take on Anne in 2019 when they battled over paternity and child support. James and Anne were together from 2007 to 2019 after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'He Had Sunken Eyes': Eric Roberts' Wife Eliza Ramping Up Home Security After Home Intruder Scare
Actor Eric Roberts' wife, Eliza Roberts, spoke out about their home intruder scare in an exclusive interview with Radar, revealing how they are coping since the unsettling confrontation. The casting director said the ordeal has left her and Eric — who is Julia Roberts' brother and Emma Roberts' dad — a little shaken up, but they are now in the process of ramping up security to prevent any unwanted run-ins in the future.They used to have no lighting in their driveway, but she tells us: "this will change." Providing some backstory, Eliza explained their address is not public knowledge,...
Venice salon owner recalls seeing Anne Heche before crash: report
Richard Glass, the owner of Glass Hair, is believed to be the last person to have seen Heche alive on Aug. 5. He posted a photo of him with the 53-year-old actress on Instagram.
Ellen DeGeneres reacts to her ex Anne Heche’s car crash
Ellen DeGeneres sent her thoughts to her ex-girlfriend Anne Heche after she was involved in a horrific car crash that left the actor in a coma.Heche, 53, was taken to hospital last Friday (5 August) with severe burns after she smashed her car into a home in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles, which then caught fire.She later slipped into a coma and is in a “critical condition”, her representatives told the media.In footage shared by Entertainment Tonight, DeGeneres was asked by a photographer if she shared well wishes to her ex after the crash.“Sure,” she responded, “I...
Anne Heche Car Crash: New Video Emerges From Scene of Wreck
Since Anne Heche passed away last week, various footage has emerged showing the moments leading up to. her fatal crash. Some clips show just how fast the actress was speeding through Los Angeles. New footage though reveals just how embedded Anne Heche’s car was inside LA resident Lynne Mishele’s home after plowing through.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TMZ.com
Anne Heche 911 Call from Crash Scene Reveals Panic, Someone is Trapped
Anne Heche was trapped in her vehicle as fire quickly spread and onlookers worked desperately to get her out ... and the panic plays out in the 911 call from the scene. The caller -- who appears to be a neighbor of the home Anne crashed into -- tells the dispatcher Anne's car went through the home "very fast." At first, it doesn't appear the caller is aware of the fact Anne is trapped in the car, but you can hear people yelling in the background making it clear that someone is in trouble.
TODAY.com
Coroner rules Anne Heche’s manner of death an accident, says she died from inhalation and thermal injuries
Anne Heche’s manner of death has been confirmed. The actor died from inhalation and thermal injuries, according to records from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner obtained by NBC News on Wednesday. It also notes that she suffered a sternal fracture due to blunt trauma. The manner...
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Spearfisherman, 29, who died in horror scenes at Bondi Beach despite friends' desperate attempts to save him is remembered by his loved ones: 'Our hearts are broken'
A spear fisherman who died after being pulled unconscious from the water at a popular Sydney beach has been remembered as a 'humble gentleman'. Louis Touma, 29, had been diving with five others at Bondi Beach on Thursday afternoon when he failed to come up for air. His friends dragged...
TMZ.com
Scott Disick's Lamborghini Flipped on It's Side in Crash Photos
7:49 PM PT -- We've now obtained photos of Scott's banged up Lamborghini ... and he's lucky he made it out with only minor injuries. It appears Disick, who was driving in The Oaks gated community, smashed into a stone mailbox, possibly the reason the vehicle flipped. Scott Disick was...
One of the Last People to See Anne Heche Before Fatal Car Crash Gives Tearful Interview: ‘She Needed Help’
Before the fatal crash that led to Anne Heche's death, she stopped by a salon and had a friendly interaction with the owner. Now he has "huge remorse" about their meeting.
A timeline of Anne Heche’s car crash: How star’s fiery crash landed her in critical condition
"Six Days Seven Nights" star Anne Heche crashed a vehicle two times Friday in a matter of minutes, causing a fire at a Mar Vista, California, home after the second accident. The fire reportedly engulfed the house in flames, and Heche was transported to a Los Angeles hospital immediately by an ambulance, according to emergency responders.
musictimes.com
Jon Hill Dead: Drummer and Jaclyn's Husband Real Cause of Death 'Pitiful' and Tragic
Jon Hill's death is surrounded by mystery, still. It has already been almost a week since he died but the real cause of death is yet to be determined. Instead, what is clear is what his state was when he was found lifeless. A representative of the Los Angeles County...
Comments / 101