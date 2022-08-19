ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Comments / 101

Bruce jones
4d ago

She is solely responsible she took the drugs and decided it was ok to drive unfortunately it happens everyday and people look for a scapegoat this was her doing alone

Reply(1)
81
♡ Pamela ♡
4d ago

Just because he was the last person to see her does not mean he supplied her with anything. She could have had that crap in her system prior. He should not feel guilty.

Reply(4)
47
Valarie So Bless Gant
4d ago

She is being treated like a Superstar but the real to it those were just acting jobs for money. But she could have killed someone

Reply
28
TMZ.com

Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking

4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
Outsider.com

Anne Heche Car Crash: New Video Surfaces Catching Loud Boom of Dangerous Wreck

After being transported to a nearby hospital for serious burns, leaving her comatose, police and residents are still trying to understand what exactly caused actress Anne Heche to recklessly drive her car not into just one house but two. On Friday, citizens of a small residential area in Los Angeles noticed a blue Mini flying down the street at an alarming speed. Not able to control the car at such speeds, the 53-year-old star ultimately crashed into a garage. While some residents tried to help Heche, she surprisingly reversed the car and continued racing down the street. The scary situation ended when Heche crashed into another house, causing the car to burst into flames. Again, while the police investigate the situation, a Ring camera caught a few seconds of Heche’s behavior.
Anne Heche
Outsider.com

Anne Heche Dies: Coroner Reveals Official Causes of Death

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has ruled Anne Heche’s death an accident. A report recently released by the office shared that Heche died from injuries sustained in her August 5th car crash. More specifically, prolonged smoke inhalation and thermal injuries caused her to slip into a coma from which she never awoke.
OK! Magazine

New Details: Antidepressant Drugs Blamed In Naomi Judd Death, As It Emerges She Battled Insecurities Over Appearance

Before Naomi Judd passed away, she was stressed about a slew of things, a source exclusively tells OK!. "Between the pressure of appearing at the Country Music Hall of Fame induction and a planned tour with daughter Wynonna, she was insecure about her thinning hair and weight gain from antidepressant drugs. It was all too much for her brittle mental state," the insider divulges. Sadly, Naomi took her own life at her home in Tennessee. In mid-May, Ashley Judd spoke about the incident, explaining why she and Wynonna kept the details under wraps for some time. “She used a weapon...
RadarOnline

Anne Heche's Ex Dragged To Court Over $55k Bill Stemming From Custody Battle With Late Actress

Anne Heche’s ex James Tupper was dragged to court months before the actress’ death over an unpaid bill related to the their paternity battle and he’s still being forced to deal with the matter, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, back in April, Heche’s ex – and father to her son Atlas — was hit with legal papers by the law firm Wasser, Cooperman & Mandles. The firm is who Tupper hired to take on Anne in 2019 when they battled over paternity and child support. James and Anne were together from 2007 to 2019 after...
RadarOnline

'He Had Sunken Eyes': Eric Roberts' Wife Eliza Ramping Up Home Security After Home Intruder Scare

Actor Eric Roberts' wife, Eliza Roberts, spoke out about their home intruder scare in an exclusive interview with Radar, revealing how they are coping since the unsettling confrontation. The casting director said the ordeal has left her and Eric — who is Julia Roberts' brother and Emma Roberts' dad — a little shaken up, but they are now in the process of ramping up security to prevent any unwanted run-ins in the future.They used to have no lighting in their driveway, but she tells us: "this will change." Providing some backstory, Eliza explained their address is not public knowledge,...
The Independent

Ellen DeGeneres reacts to her ex Anne Heche’s car crash

Ellen DeGeneres sent her thoughts to her ex-girlfriend Anne Heche after she was involved in a horrific car crash that left the actor in a coma.Heche, 53, was taken to hospital last Friday (5 August) with severe burns after she smashed her car into a home in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles, which then caught fire.She later slipped into a coma and is in a “critical condition”, her representatives told the media.In footage shared by Entertainment Tonight, DeGeneres was asked by a photographer if she shared well wishes to her ex after the crash.“Sure,” she responded, “I...
Outsider.com

Anne Heche Car Crash: New Video Emerges From Scene of Wreck

Since Anne Heche passed away last week, various footage has emerged showing the moments leading up to. her fatal crash. Some clips show just how fast the actress was speeding through Los Angeles. New footage though reveals just how embedded Anne Heche’s car was inside LA resident Lynne Mishele’s home after plowing through.
TMZ.com

Anne Heche 911 Call from Crash Scene Reveals Panic, Someone is Trapped

Anne Heche was trapped in her vehicle as fire quickly spread and onlookers worked desperately to get her out ... and the panic plays out in the 911 call from the scene. The caller -- who appears to be a neighbor of the home Anne crashed into -- tells the dispatcher Anne's car went through the home "very fast." At first, it doesn't appear the caller is aware of the fact Anne is trapped in the car, but you can hear people yelling in the background making it clear that someone is in trouble.
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
