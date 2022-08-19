PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A father is fighting for his life after he was hit while riding his bicycle in Northeast Philadelphia. Now his daughter has a message for the driver who hit him and took off.Police continue to look over a Range Rover they picked up Monday to see if it is indeed the vehicle that was used in the hit-and-run.Meantime, the victim's daughter says she needs everyone's help to find the person responsible.His daughter is making a plea for justice. She spoke exclusively with Eyewitness News Tuesday, identifying her father as 42-year-old James Doughty. She says he goes by Jimmy. Doughty's...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO