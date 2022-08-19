Wisconsin public school district affirms ban on teachers displaying Pride materials or identifying their pronouns in emails

Read full article on original website
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Why teachers in Ohio's largest school district voted to go on strike
The day before classes are scheduled to start, teachers in Ohio's largest school system say they won't end their strike without improvements to what they describe as dilapidated schools where a lack of heating and air conditioning has led to miserable classroom environments. Union members in Columbus hit the picket...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Governor's Emergency Education Relief funds to address COVID learning loss in Georgia
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp HAS announced more than $37.4 million in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds will be awarded to various organizations around the state to support learning recovery initiatives and programs as educators and students continue to confront the learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia entertainment venues received $251M in COVID-19 federal relief funds
(The Center Square) — The feds have given more than $251 million to 323 entertainment venues and organizations across Georgia as part of a program to help locations that closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, a Center Square analysis of federal data shows. The Small Business Administration awarded the money...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
2 Ohio men fatally shot by police after earlier security incident in remote area, sheriff's office says
Two men were shot and killed by police in Knox County, Ohio, after the local emergency management agency earlier notified residents to shelter in place, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. Around 9 a.m. Saturday, two men were killed following a call over a shooting at a property late...
Comments / 0