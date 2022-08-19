ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin public school district affirms ban on teachers displaying Pride materials or identifying their pronouns in emails

By Andy Rose, Aya Elamroussi, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Why teachers in Ohio's largest school district voted to go on strike

The day before classes are scheduled to start, teachers in Ohio's largest school system say they won't end their strike without improvements to what they describe as dilapidated schools where a lack of heating and air conditioning has led to miserable classroom environments. Union members in Columbus hit the picket...
COLUMBUS, OH
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Georgia entertainment venues received $251M in COVID-19 federal relief funds

(The Center Square) — The feds have given more than $251 million to 323 entertainment venues and organizations across Georgia as part of a program to help locations that closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, a Center Square analysis of federal data shows. The Small Business Administration awarded the money...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy